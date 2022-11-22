Boy George latest to leave jungle as I’m a Celebrity enters final week

Boy George has become the latest celebrity to be voted off I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

The singer, 61, landed in the bottom two alongside radio presenter Chris Moyles , 48, on Tuesday’s episode (22 November).

Boy George’s exit follows the eliminations of Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver, ITV broadcaster Charlene White , and A Place in the Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas.

I’m a Celebrity continues nightly at 9pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Cilck here to sign up for our newsletters.