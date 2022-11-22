ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I thought you’d forgotten’: Jack Grealish calls young fan after after doing his celebration

By Holly Patrick
 3 days ago

Jack Grealish called a young fan after doing a celebration at the World Cup at his request.

The Manchester City forward performed a “worm” dance after he scored England ’s sixth goal during their 6-2 win against Iran in their opening tournament game, for Finlay, 11, who has cerebral palsy.

Grealish previously met the Finlay after receiving a letter from him praising the footballer’s bond with his sister, who also has the condition.

“I thought you’d forgotten,” Finlay told Grealish upon answering the phone.

