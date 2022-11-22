Read full article on original website
Viva Satire!
3d ago
Lucifer Prince of Darkness: " I can't wait for Trump to arrive, so I can delegate some responsibility!"
Reply(17)
16
90807
3d ago
it's obvious he's an oaf. his own wife can't stand him. when have u you ever seen Trump with melanias son as he said??
Reply
7
J DDD 7
2d ago
Puppet? Whether you approve of Biden's policies or not, he has been TRYING to do everything he said he would.
Reply(2)
10
Related
Popculture
CNN and Don Lemon Just Received More Disappointing News
Don Lemon's new morning show on CNN alongside Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins is not doing so well, at least according to the numbers via viewership. His exit from primetime came after a heated, expletive-fueled, on-air discussion in which he blasted a Republican commentator in Sept. 2022. The move to morning news was announced on Thurs. Sept. 15 and came amid CNN's new chairman and CEO – Chris Licht – making major shakeups to reportedly save struggling ratings. Now, CNN This Morning is seemingly struggling in its debut week.
Key Evangelical Figures Turn On Trump: 'He Used Us'
One ripped the ex-president for acting "like a little elementary schoolchild." Another warned that if the GOP turns to him in 2024, "we will get destroyed.”
Jimmy Fallon Has Stinging Suggestion For Why Herschel Walker Is Climbing In Polls
Jimmy Fallon joked on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show” that he’s “actually not surprised” that Donald Trump-backed former football star Herschel Walker is reportedly climbing in the polls in his Georgia U.S. Senate race against Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. “He’s somehow the...
Jimmy Kimmel mocks Pence sharing Christian faith, imagines Jesus saying ‘I want no part of this!’
Late night host Jimmy Kimmel derided as absurd Tuesday the idea that Mike Pence, a devout Christian, would try to share his faith with Donald Trump, imagining Jesus Christ as saying, "Don’t tell him to turn to me. I want no part of this!" On "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the...
Trump fan Kid Rock says he’d like to have a beer with Obama: ‘There’s not a cooler’ president
Kid Rock, one of former President Trump’s most vocal supporters, says he’s itching to reach across the aisle for a beer with former President Obama. “I want to hang out with Obama and drink beer,” the “We the People” singer said on an episode of Bill Maher’s podcast “Club Random” released Sunday.
Seth Meyers Says 1 Thing Proves Just ‘How Toxic' Donald Trump Is Right Now
The "Late Night" comedian riffed on the "surprising" non-development.
Barack Obama Mercilessly Mocks Herschel Walker With A 'Thought Experiment'
The former president also torched the Donald Trump-backed GOP candidate with a reworked version of his iconic slogan.
'Oh Wow!' Stephen Colbert Spots Most Awkward Moment Of Trump's Fox News Coverage
The ex-president probably didn't appreciate this one.
Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back With ‘Toilet’ Dig After Trump Attacks Him By Name
Jimmy Kimmel fired back after Donald Trump called him out by name during a rally over the weekend. During a podcast interview last week, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said that he lost about half his fans when he started to go after Trump ― something the ex-president reveled in... and exaggerated... during the rally.
‘It’s on the tape’: Bob Woodward on Donald Trump’s ‘criminal behavior’
Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water. Donald Trump is running for president again. That was not a prospect Bob Woodward had to deal with when Richard Nixon resigned in 1974, after Woodward and his Washington Post colleague Carl Bernstein cracked open the Watergate scandal.
Trump Was 'Screaming at Me' Says Kanye—Full Transcript of Mar-a-Lago Video
Kanye West has shared a debrief video on Twitter of his recent meeting with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.
Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi
Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump 2024
Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com Adam Zyglis | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Dana Summers | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency David Horsey | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Marshall Ramsey | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Bart van Leeuwen | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
Isaac Hayes’ Estate Threatens To Sue Donald Trump For Unauthorized Music Usage
Donald Trump announced his third bid for presidency on Tuesday (Nov. 15). The twice-impeached one-term former president reportedly used Sam & Dave’s 1966 hit, “Hold On, I’m Comin'” during the campaign rally at his recently raided home, which has prompted legal action from Isaac Hayes’ estate.
Relive A Few Of Ivanka Trump's Most Embarrassing Moments: Social Media Snafus, Failed Businesses & More
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree in the Trump family. While Donald Trump was the butt of countless jokes throughout his presidency, daughter Ivanka Trump has also endured her fair share of mishaps both in and out the White House.Scroll down to relive some of her most awkward moments.Diva-Like BehaviorAs Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, wait for construction on their home to be finished, they've been renting out a place in Miami — much to residents' dismay. One anonymous woman claimed the mom-of-three constantly breaks the rules, explaining how she once brought her dog into an area...
Jimmy Kimmel Uses Trump’s Logic To Show He’s Actually Disqualified From Running
Jimmy Kimmel said former President Donald Trump’s “weird, rambling speech” announcing his 2024 run was so long and dull that people tried to leave the event but couldn’t. “It was like a room full of Melanias, begging to be set free,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host...
Trump Doubles Down on Defending Meeting With Kanye, Nick Fuentes
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to reveal more details of his recent Mar-a-Lago meeting with Kanye West, and denied having any previous connection to Fuentes.
Joe Biden and Donald Trump's Very Different Thanksgiving Messages
The former president complained about investigations he's facing, while the incumbent wished people a happy holiday.
Trump's Anger Over Special Counsel's Wife a 'Miscalculation': Kirschner
The former president recently bemoaned that Jack Smith's wife Katy Chevigny is a Democrat who worked on a Michelle Obama documentary.
Herschel Walker Doesn’t Seem To Know What Pronouns Are
The intellectually challenged candidate is preaching to an intellectually challenged choir. The post Herschel Walker Doesn’t Seem To Know What Pronouns Are appeared first on NewsOne.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
119K+
Post
1048M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 41