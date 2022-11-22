ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viva Satire!
3d ago

Lucifer Prince of Darkness: " I can't wait for Trump to arrive, so I can delegate some responsibility!"

3d ago

it's obvious he's an oaf. his own wife can't stand him. when have u you ever seen Trump with melanias son as he said??

2d ago

Puppet? Whether you approve of Biden's policies or not, he has been TRYING to do everything he said he would.

Related
Popculture

CNN and Don Lemon Just Received More Disappointing News

Don Lemon's new morning show on CNN alongside Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins is not doing so well, at least according to the numbers via viewership. His exit from primetime came after a heated, expletive-fueled, on-air discussion in which he blasted a Republican commentator in Sept. 2022. The move to morning news was announced on Thurs. Sept. 15 and came amid CNN's new chairman and CEO – Chris Licht – making major shakeups to reportedly save struggling ratings. Now, CNN This Morning is seemingly struggling in its debut week.
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
The Week

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump 2024

Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com Adam Zyglis | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Dana Summers | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency David Horsey | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Marshall Ramsey | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Bart van Leeuwen | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
OK! Magazine

Relive A Few Of Ivanka Trump's Most Embarrassing Moments: Social Media Snafus, Failed Businesses & More

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree in the Trump family. While Donald Trump was the butt of countless jokes throughout his presidency, daughter Ivanka Trump has also endured her fair share of mishaps both in and out the White House.Scroll down to relive some of her most awkward moments.Diva-Like BehaviorAs Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, wait for construction on their home to be finished, they've been renting out a place in Miami — much to residents' dismay. One anonymous woman claimed the mom-of-three constantly breaks the rules, explaining how she once brought her dog into an area...
