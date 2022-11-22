Read full article on original website
JENN REAVES
3d ago
Brandy Fuller probably stalked her for the next 90 days just dying to tear another family apart! Everything about Etowah County Sherrifs office disgusts me!
Man arrested for eluding police, drug charges
A man was arrested last week after he ran from law enforcement and was found with drugs while being booked, according to Priceville Police.
WSFA
Erron Brown sentenced to three years in prison for 2018 Galleria shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man who shot two people at the Riverchase Galleria in 2018 has pled guilty and will spend three years in prison. Erron Brown pled guilty to two counts for First Degree Assault in the 2018 shooting that killed one person and injuring two others. Brown was sentenced to three years in prison and five years of supervised probation.
1 seriously wounded, 1 in custody in Huntsville shooting
Huntsville police say one person was seriously wounded in a shooting this afternoon. Sgt. Rosalind White said police were called to the 2500 block of Memorial Parkway at about 5:49 p.m. Police say a person was shot at a separate location on Ortega Circle and drove to Memorial Parkway to...
Danville teen found, safe after reported missing
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? A 15-year-old is missing after walking away from a home in Danville.
‘I love you,’ Alabama police officer tells suicidal man as they pull him from bridge
Three Alabama police officers are being called heroes after they risked their lives to save the life of a suicidal man. Gadsden police officials told the story Friday in a social media post. “One week ago today, three members of our Police Department risked their own lives to save the...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Somerville woman identified as Priceville bomb caller suspect
UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old Lizzie Marie Ann Phillips of Somerville. She is charged with making a terrorist threat. Phillips is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond. From earlier:. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says a caller who made a bomb threat...
weisradio.com
Alabama AG’s Office Says “No Criminal Action by Officers”
No Criminal Action By Officers. That is the finding of the Alabama Attorney General’s office after an investigation of the actions of a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy during an arrest of two subjects at the Easy Street Bar and Restaurant in Centre on September 4th. A video taken...
wbrc.com
Suspect charged in Thanksgiving day shooting that left one hospitalized
CORDOVA, Ala. (WBRC) - Christopher Brian Cummings has been charged after a Thanksgiving day shooting that left one person hospitalized. One victim was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Pea Ridge Road in Cordova. Police said the shooting happened between two family members. Cummings...
Man who injured two in Thanksgiving 2018 Galleria shooting gets three years in prison
The man who fired the first shot in the Thanksgiving 2018 shooting inside the Riverchase Galleria before Hoover police killed Emantic “E.J.” Bradford has pleaded guilty. Erron Martez Dequan Brown, 24, entered his guilty plea last week following a 2021 indictment on two counts of first-degree assault for the wounding of a then-teen and a 12-year-old girl.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Thursday November 24th
Gregory Shaneyfelt, 54 of Cedar Bluff, was arrested November 23rd at 3:51 PM, and later released at 8:24 PM. No charges were listed, by the Leesburg Police Department. Christopher Kilgro, 48 of Collinsville, was arrested November 23rd at 5:30 PM, and later released at 8:17 PM. No charges were listed.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 22
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 22, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; 4th St. S.W; catalytic converter; $500. November 21. burglary-3rd degree; Warnke Rd. N.W; miscellaneous items. theft of property-2nd degree; Brunner St. N.W; firearm.
WAAY-TV
Update: Missing Morgan County teen found safe
UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's office says the teen has been found safe. A 15-year-old male has been reported missing in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Christian Wallace left a home in the Danville area on foot and has not been seen since. He is described as...
WAAY-TV
Traffic stop leads to trafficking arrest for Decatur man
A Decatur man faces a drug trafficking charge after police say they found a significant amount of marijuana in his vehicle last week. Decatur Police Department pulled over 31-year-old Matthew Tyrone Luckett on Thursday for "multiple traffic infractions," according to the department. An officer then discovered Luckett had warrants for his arrest through the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
WAAY-TV
'We know who did it': Huntsville mother pleads for justice in son's shooting death
Nearly eight years ago, Donna Howell lost her son, 16-year-old Larry Flaccamio, to gun violence in Huntsville. The murder remains unsolved. This year marks yet another holiday season that Howell is spending without her son. It's a pain, she said, that never goes away. "I just think about Christmas shopping...
Alabama woman confronted car burglars, suspects struck her with car as they fled, police said
A $20,000 reward has been offered in the search for two suspects accused of running over an Alabama woman who confronted car burglars in a residential neighborhood. Rebekah Poe was killed Sunday night at approximately 7:24 p.m., Pell City police said. Police determined that Poe was killed after she confronted...
DeKalb County woman charged with providing drugs to exchange students she was hosting
A Valley Head woman is facing several charges after authorities say she provided drugs to two foreign exchange students staying in her home.
BPD investigating robbery at 150 Summit Apartments
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Sunday night. According to BPD, officers received multiple calls that a person had been shot in the 100 block of Summit Place at 150 Summit Apartments. Upon arrival, officers found a man that had been shot in a possible robbery attempt. He […]
weisradio.com
Arrest Files For Tuesday, November 22nd
Katlyn Cantrell, 21 of Rome, GA was arrested on November 21st at 11:42 PM, and then released November 22nd at 12:50 AM. No charges were listed by the Centre Police Department. Lawrence Moline, 41 of Cedar Bluff was arrested November 21st at 7:57 PM, charged with theft of property 4th degree, and public intoxication by the Centre Police Department.
Birmingham couple’s visit to Memphis ends in disaster as car burglarized, cash missing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Birmingham couple who was visiting for the week woke up to more than $1,000 missing from their car and a busted window. Sadly, this is becoming a trend across the Mid-South. With the holiday shopping in full force, FOX13 aims to help prevent cars from...
