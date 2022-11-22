Wheeling, W. Va. - Last season, the Wheeling University Football Team made history when they sent their first ever player to the FCS National Bowl in Florida. Flash Forward one season, and the Cardinals will once again be represented as three of their players received invites to participate in this season's game. Senior wide receiver Lowell Patron, linebacker Jason Simon, and defensive lineman Brandon Muñoz will all head down to Florida for this year's game, December 9th – 11th in Daytona Beach, Florida.

WHEELING, WV ・ 22 HOURS AGO