Read full article on original website
Related
wucardinals.com
Wheeling Football has Three Invited to FCS National Bowl
Wheeling, W. Va. - Last season, the Wheeling University Football Team made history when they sent their first ever player to the FCS National Bowl in Florida. Flash Forward one season, and the Cardinals will once again be represented as three of their players received invites to participate in this season's game. Senior wide receiver Lowell Patron, linebacker Jason Simon, and defensive lineman Brandon Muñoz will all head down to Florida for this year's game, December 9th – 11th in Daytona Beach, Florida.
wucardinals.com
Wheeling Rugby Sending 15 to Play with Pittsburgh U23 Team
Wheeling, W. Va. – Last week, the Wheeling University Rugby team's 15's season came to an end when they fell to Brown 27-7. However, the 15's season will roll on for several of the Cardinals key contributors as they were picked to play with the Pittsburgh U23 Team in Nashville, Tennessee. They will be taking on the USA Rugby South U23 team on December 4th.
Comments / 0