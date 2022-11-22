ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WESH

How to score flight deals on Travel Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — We've all heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but have you heard of Travel Tuesday?. Since 2017 it's been coined as a day when you can save big on flights, hotels and rental cars. This year, Travel Tuesday will fall on Nov. 29. "We see...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Off-Site Parking For MCO Travelers Filling Up

Holiday travel is making a comeback at Orlando International this week. The busiest travel day for Thanksgiving week will be Saturday, according to airport officials. Off-Site parking lots urge travelers to reserve a space well before their flight. Parking lots on airport property are sold out the day before Thanksgiving.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orlando among popular vacation spots during Thanksgiving weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando is the number one destination for travelers this Thanksgiving weekend. Both domestic and international travelers will be enjoying all that the city's tourist district has to offer. It looked busy. All afternoon, there were people everywhere. They were shopping, eating, going to the local...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Daytona Beach visitors making their way back post-storm damage

As the recovery from two major storms continues along the coastlines of Florida, visitors at the world's most famous beach are starting to return to Volusia County. The estimated price tag is in the tens of millions. “My grandfather used to drive the big Winnebago down to the beach,” smiled...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
wdfxfox34.com

Disney Boardwalk Inn: 9 Reasons to Stay

Originally Posted On: https://www.funparkgo.com/disney-boardwalk-inn-9-reasons-to-stay/. The Disney Boardwalk Inn and The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando has invested over $3.5 billion into creating a magical theme park. It includes many amazing features for all the family to explore and enjoy. One of the most interesting and unique locations to visit...
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

How to SAVE on a Replacement to Disney’s Magical Express

Have you ever used Disney World’s Sunshine Flyer?. This is a transportation option that takes you from Orlando Airport to Walt Disney World Resort and vice versa. The service recently asked for the public’s help in designing their new bus and offered full refunds to guests impacted by Hurricane Ian. Now, the service is offering a special Black Friday deal that you don’t want to miss!
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Dangers of parking and waiting along Orlando airport loop

While traffic was backed up around the Orlando airport Tuesday night, drivers were stopped on the side of the road hoping to be closer to the terminal when their time came to pick someone up. While it's against airport rules, it happens throughout the day. One driver told FOX 35 how it made her feel unsafe to wait there.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

New Filipino restaurant in Orlando promises casual fine dining. Here is what that means

ORLANDO, Fla. – Casual fine dining may sound like an oxymoron, but the minds behind the new Filipino restaurant Kaya don’t see it that way. “It just means that we want folks to come as they are. You know, there’s no pretension or having to feel intimidated by the restaurant experience. There’s not a white tablecloth, but it’s fine dining because of the attention to detail and the intention in our sourcing and our ingredients and in our service that is at the level of fine dining,” said Jamilyn Salonga Bailey, the co-owner of the restaurant.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Experts: Orlando home prices plateau, rent slowly decreases

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The housing market is beginning to cool down. That's what analysts at agencies like Zillow are saying after looking at the numbers from October. But Florida's market, as per usual, is different from the rest. And Florida's housing market has been hot for a while...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Here’s where you could experience post-Thanksgiving travel trouble

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thankfully, for pre-thanksgiving travel, the weather was relatively quiet. But for return travel, it may be a different story with a large storm system diving into the southern Plains this Black Friday. Snow will develop in New Mexico and west Texas Friday which could make travel...
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

The Story and History of Disney Springs

If you’re traveling to Walt Disney World for more than just a few days, then chances are that at one point or another you’re going to check out Disney Springs. Labeled by the Walt Disney World Resort as “an eclectic mix of unique shops, one-of-a-kind restaurants and lively entertainment” – all under the tagline “Happily Whatever You’re After” – the shopping, dining, and entertainment district nestled on Disney property is free to enter, but just try leaving without spending money on food, merchandise, or a show!
ORLANDO, FL

