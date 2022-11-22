Read full article on original website
WESH
How to score flight deals on Travel Tuesday
ORLANDO, Fla. — We've all heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but have you heard of Travel Tuesday?. Since 2017 it's been coined as a day when you can save big on flights, hotels and rental cars. This year, Travel Tuesday will fall on Nov. 29. "We see...
mynews13.com
Off-Site Parking For MCO Travelers Filling Up
Holiday travel is making a comeback at Orlando International this week. The busiest travel day for Thanksgiving week will be Saturday, according to airport officials. Off-Site parking lots urge travelers to reserve a space well before their flight. Parking lots on airport property are sold out the day before Thanksgiving.
Heading to the airport this holiday weekend? Here’s when it is expected to be the busiest
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport said passenger traffic is at a record high as the holiday travel season continues. Though things have been busy at the airport the past couple of days, it was a smooth takeoff for travelers hitting the skies. But the busiest days are still ahead.
WESH
Orlando among popular vacation spots during Thanksgiving weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando is the number one destination for travelers this Thanksgiving weekend. Both domestic and international travelers will be enjoying all that the city's tourist district has to offer. It looked busy. All afternoon, there were people everywhere. They were shopping, eating, going to the local...
mynews13.com
Daytona Beach visitors making their way back post-storm damage
As the recovery from two major storms continues along the coastlines of Florida, visitors at the world's most famous beach are starting to return to Volusia County. The estimated price tag is in the tens of millions. “My grandfather used to drive the big Winnebago down to the beach,” smiled...
wdfxfox34.com
Disney Boardwalk Inn: 9 Reasons to Stay
Originally Posted On: https://www.funparkgo.com/disney-boardwalk-inn-9-reasons-to-stay/. The Disney Boardwalk Inn and The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando has invested over $3.5 billion into creating a magical theme park. It includes many amazing features for all the family to explore and enjoy. One of the most interesting and unique locations to visit...
WFTV
Photos: Orlando police officers help Sanibel Island with patrols
Orlando police officers help Sanibel Island with patrols Orlando police officers will assist law enforcement in Sanibel Island for the next five weeks. (Orlando Police Department /Orlando Police Department)
fox35orlando.com
Orlando airport urges drivers to wait in cell lot while some choose to park on side of road
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the busiest time of the year right now at the Orlando International Airport (MCO). Compared to this time last year, MCO says it's seeing nearly 15% more passengers, amounting to almost 80,000 people. While traffic was backed up around the airport Tuesday night, drivers were stopped...
allears.net
How to SAVE on a Replacement to Disney’s Magical Express
Have you ever used Disney World’s Sunshine Flyer?. This is a transportation option that takes you from Orlando Airport to Walt Disney World Resort and vice versa. The service recently asked for the public’s help in designing their new bus and offered full refunds to guests impacted by Hurricane Ian. Now, the service is offering a special Black Friday deal that you don’t want to miss!
WESH
Pre-pandemic travel numbers expected in Orlando during Thanksgiving holiday
ORLANDO, Fla. — The day before Thanksgiving marks one of the busiest days of the year. On Wednesday night, it was a slow crawl for traffic heading to Orlando International Airport. Airport officials say passenger traffic is at a record high. The Montoya family thought they'd play it safe....
fox35orlando.com
Dangers of parking and waiting along Orlando airport loop
While traffic was backed up around the Orlando airport Tuesday night, drivers were stopped on the side of the road hoping to be closer to the terminal when their time came to pick someone up. While it's against airport rules, it happens throughout the day. One driver told FOX 35 how it made her feel unsafe to wait there.
6 hours to get food: In some parts of Orlando, access is more than an afterthought
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ellis White walked slowly to his front gate, holding back a dog that zealously guarded the back side of fence. He spoke softly, but confidently, not taking much time to think behind a face aged by years of stress holding a family together on the west side of Orlando.
WESH
Locals and visitors alike enjoy Thanksgiving Day at the beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After a few nasty weather days, it was a beautiful Thanksgiving Day to head to the Space Coast beaches. Much to be thankful for after two major storms passed through, many now focused on the holiday and what it means. "It's everything, my family is...
Central Florida residents get ready for Black Friday shopping this year
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s almost time before we see just how many people will camp out and line up for the deals on Black Friday. Parking spots were empty at a parking lot for an Orlando shopping center on Thanksgiving Day. When Channel 9 spoke to some shoppers...
click orlando
New Filipino restaurant in Orlando promises casual fine dining. Here is what that means
ORLANDO, Fla. – Casual fine dining may sound like an oxymoron, but the minds behind the new Filipino restaurant Kaya don’t see it that way. “It just means that we want folks to come as they are. You know, there’s no pretension or having to feel intimidated by the restaurant experience. There’s not a white tablecloth, but it’s fine dining because of the attention to detail and the intention in our sourcing and our ingredients and in our service that is at the level of fine dining,” said Jamilyn Salonga Bailey, the co-owner of the restaurant.
Daytona Beach businesses welcome weekend crowds after costly hurricane season
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Many businesses in Volusia County are still recovering from the destruction of the last hurricane season. The coast is welcoming visitors for the 49th annual Turkey Run, a classic car show and swap meet at the Daytona International Speedway. Evelyn Hone is an 83-year-old New...
Neighbors call for pause in plans for 2 high-rise condo buildings along Volusia County coastline
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some people are calling for a pause on plans to build two high-rise condominium buildings along the Volusia County coastline. Following a destructive hurricane season along the beach, some are saying the plans should be reassessed. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Some...
WESH
Experts: Orlando home prices plateau, rent slowly decreases
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The housing market is beginning to cool down. That's what analysts at agencies like Zillow are saying after looking at the numbers from October. But Florida's market, as per usual, is different from the rest. And Florida's housing market has been hot for a while...
click orlando
Here’s where you could experience post-Thanksgiving travel trouble
ORLANDO, Fla. – Thankfully, for pre-thanksgiving travel, the weather was relatively quiet. But for return travel, it may be a different story with a large storm system diving into the southern Plains this Black Friday. Snow will develop in New Mexico and west Texas Friday which could make travel...
disneytips.com
The Story and History of Disney Springs
If you’re traveling to Walt Disney World for more than just a few days, then chances are that at one point or another you’re going to check out Disney Springs. Labeled by the Walt Disney World Resort as “an eclectic mix of unique shops, one-of-a-kind restaurants and lively entertainment” – all under the tagline “Happily Whatever You’re After” – the shopping, dining, and entertainment district nestled on Disney property is free to enter, but just try leaving without spending money on food, merchandise, or a show!
