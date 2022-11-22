ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCTV 5

Mayor’s Christmas Tree delights for 50th year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — Another holiday tradition unfolded today at Crown Center. It’s the 50th year for the Mayor’s Christmas Tree lighting there. The Mayor’s Christmas Tree stands 100 feet tall. The lighting on Friday night was the culmination of a day full of activities.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

KC Holiday Express train to visit the Four State area

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is back for the first time since 2020. The 6-car holiday train is already making stops as it travels through 20 communities in 8 different states this year. The train is packed with several Christmas displays both inside and out...
PITTSBURG, KS
KCTV 5

Plaza Lights shine bright for 93rd year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a Thanksgiving night tradition that has drawn people in droves to the Country Club Plaza. It’s about more than the 80 miles of multicolored lights outlining the Spanish-style architecture. The ceremony is a seasonal tradition for many, but that’s not the only...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

The first mini home for KCK's Eden Village has arrived

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Eden Village in Kansas City, Kansas, is nearly a reality. The community will feature mini homes similar to those at the Veterans Community Project on the Missouri side. "We get to see them finally get a place to stay," said Terry Claudell, president of Eden...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Local employees clock in on Thanksgiving, serve the public

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - Most restaurants close down for the Thanksgiving holiday but the ones that stayed open were busy all day, catering to people who preferred to avoid the kitchen on Thursday. Strouds Express in Mission filled nearly 100 orders over the course of the day. The restaurant offered...
MISSION, KS
KCTV 5

Christmas in the Park returns for 35th year

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The 35th Christmas in the Park light display opened for the season Wednesday night, bigger than ever. The magic begins as you drive through a twinkling tunnel, then winds around for a slow drive filled with 200 displays holding 1 million lights. An estimated 300,000 people attend each year.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Startland News

Shop Small: 5 gifts supporting creators of Color in KC (KC Gift Guide)

Editor’s note: This feature is the third in Startland News’ five-part holiday gift guide showcasing Kansas City makers and their products. Check out the featured maker below, then keep reading for five gift ideas to get started. When she was 14, Kyana Bowers unwrapped a Christmas gift that ignited a lifetime love. The Kyana Laine The post Shop Small: 5 gifts supporting creators of Color in KC (KC Gift Guide) appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Your House Your Home: Chimney safety tips

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The chimney in your home might not be something you think about servicing, but it is something you should pay attention to!. KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink has more information in today’s Your House Your Home segment. Your House Your Home is sponsored by The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

House fire at 58th and Lydia in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Large fire engulfs Kansas City home early Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people escaped a large Kansas City house fire early Friday morning made worse by a “hoarding situation”. Crews responded at 1:34 a.m. to a house fire at 58th Street and Lydia Avenue, but firefighters were delayed in dousing the flames because of a dry hydrant. Crews worked to find another hydrant and clear the home, which was made more difficult by a “hoarding situation,” according to the Kansas City Fire Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
