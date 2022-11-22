Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarriedCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The 1855 Col. John Harris Residence is part of the history of the Westport District in Kansas City as a museumCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 1867 home of Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant in Independence, MissouriCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic 1906 Dorson Apartment Building on Benton Boulevard with the Kansas City porch-style design and recent fireCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Blackstone Hotel of the 1920s offered an amenity of a parking garage which some hotels didn't haveCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Mayor’s Christmas Tree delights for 50th year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — Another holiday tradition unfolded today at Crown Center. It’s the 50th year for the Mayor’s Christmas Tree lighting there. The Mayor’s Christmas Tree stands 100 feet tall. The lighting on Friday night was the culmination of a day full of activities.
KMBC.com
Thousands spend Thanksgiving night watching Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The holiday season has moved into the Country Club Plaza. Thousands went to watch the lights flip on at the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony Thanksgiving night. The show had musical performances, dances, and giveaways. Performers prepared for months ahead of the show. The Kansas City...
fourstateshomepage.com
KC Holiday Express train to visit the Four State area
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is back for the first time since 2020. The 6-car holiday train is already making stops as it travels through 20 communities in 8 different states this year. The train is packed with several Christmas displays both inside and out...
KCTV 5
Plaza Lights shine bright for 93rd year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a Thanksgiving night tradition that has drawn people in droves to the Country Club Plaza. It’s about more than the 80 miles of multicolored lights outlining the Spanish-style architecture. The ceremony is a seasonal tradition for many, but that’s not the only...
Kansas City painter captures moment Country Club Plaza lights turn on
There's a lot of beauty at the Country Club Plaza in KCMO and on Thursday night for the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony — a lot of excitement.
KMBC.com
The first mini home for KCK's Eden Village has arrived
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Eden Village in Kansas City, Kansas, is nearly a reality. The community will feature mini homes similar to those at the Veterans Community Project on the Missouri side. "We get to see them finally get a place to stay," said Terry Claudell, president of Eden...
KCTV 5
Local employees clock in on Thanksgiving, serve the public
MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - Most restaurants close down for the Thanksgiving holiday but the ones that stayed open were busy all day, catering to people who preferred to avoid the kitchen on Thursday. Strouds Express in Mission filled nearly 100 orders over the course of the day. The restaurant offered...
KCTV 5
Christmas in the Park returns for 35th year
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The 35th Christmas in the Park light display opened for the season Wednesday night, bigger than ever. The magic begins as you drive through a twinkling tunnel, then winds around for a slow drive filled with 200 displays holding 1 million lights. An estimated 300,000 people attend each year.
Things to do in Kansas City on Thanksgiving weekend Nov. 24-27
From tree lighting ceremonies to holiday displays, sporting events to downtown concerts, there's always something going on in the Kansas City area.
jimmycsays.com
My friend Kevin Collison is looking at John Sherman’s downtown stadium through rose-colored glasses
Former KC Star development reporter Kevin Collison has done a great job with his CitySceneKC website. If you don’t subscribe, I suggest you do so. At $6 a month, it’s the best bargain in town for keeping up with what’s going on in the heart of the city, between the River Market and the Crossroads District.
20 years brings memories, modern challenges at Fort Osage Farm in Independence
Fort Osage Farm has been running for 20 years under Bob and Kim Luke and they admit when they first took over, it was a new adventure.
kcur.org
Here's where Kansas Citians can donate — and receive — food and gifts this holiday season
Holidays still feel different this year. For starters, things cost more than they have in decades, and business downsizing and layoffs mean that more people are facing financial difficulties. We're also still in a global pandemic, and many have health concerns as they gather with family and friends. Nonprofits are...
One Tank Trips: Sinkers Lounge in downtown Kansas City
Sinkers Lounge brings nine holes of traditional mini golf and nine holes of tabletop golf to downtown Kansas City. You can play, eat and drink!
Shop Small: 5 gifts supporting creators of Color in KC (KC Gift Guide)
Editor’s note: This feature is the third in Startland News’ five-part holiday gift guide showcasing Kansas City makers and their products. Check out the featured maker below, then keep reading for five gift ideas to get started. When she was 14, Kyana Bowers unwrapped a Christmas gift that ignited a lifetime love. The Kyana Laine The post Shop Small: 5 gifts supporting creators of Color in KC (KC Gift Guide) appeared first on Startland News.
KCTV 5
Your House Your Home: Chimney safety tips
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The chimney in your home might not be something you think about servicing, but it is something you should pay attention to!. KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink has more information in today’s Your House Your Home segment. Your House Your Home is sponsored by The...
KCTV 5
House fire at 58th and Lydia in KCMO
kcur.org
Kansas City's pinball scene is coming out of the dark and into the... basement
Keri Wing stands over Laser Cue, an old-school pinball game, in the darkened basement of Solid State Pinball Supply. She’s in her element, deftly navigating a silver ball around the inter-galactic playing field. “It’s very satisfying,” she says. “And it has a fun rules set and a funky layout.”...
One man seriously injured in fire in Kansas City’s Northland
One man was seriously injured with severe burns Friday night after a fire on Mokane Avenue in Kansas City's Northland.
KCTV 5
Large fire engulfs Kansas City home early Friday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people escaped a large Kansas City house fire early Friday morning made worse by a “hoarding situation”. Crews responded at 1:34 a.m. to a house fire at 58th Street and Lydia Avenue, but firefighters were delayed in dousing the flames because of a dry hydrant. Crews worked to find another hydrant and clear the home, which was made more difficult by a “hoarding situation,” according to the Kansas City Fire Department.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Leavenworth (KS)
Leavenworth is a large city in Kansas. It is the biggest city in Leavenworth County and the County’s seat. Leavenworth is a member of the Kansas City Metropolitan Area. Leavenworth is situated in the northeastern part of Kansas. The city got its name from a renowned American officer who fought in the 1812 war.
