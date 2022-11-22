Read full article on original website
PHOTO GALLERY: 27th Annual Framingham Turkey Classic 5K
FRAMINGHAM – More than 1,000 runners and walkers registered for the sold out 27th Annual Framingham Turkey Classic 5L road race on Thanksgiving morning. The race started at 8 a.m., and more than 800 walkers & runners finished. The race supports Veterans Outreach Center MetroWest and other local charities,...
Kathryn ‘Kitty’ (Flynn) Seariac, 94, Framingham South High Secretary
FRAMINGHAM – Kathryn “Kitty” L. (Flynn) Seariac, age 94, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Friday, November 22, 2022 after a period of declining health. . She was the beloved wife of the late William “Buzz” L. Seariac, a retired Framingham firefighter, who died in 1992.
Mayor Sisitsky Announces 31st Annual Framingham Tree Lighting Ceremony & Holiday Block Party
FRAMINGHAM – Mayor Charlie Sisitsky is excited to announce that the City will be hosting its 31st Annual Tree Lighting at City Hall on Friday, December 2. In addition to the tree lighting, which will take place on City Hall plaza, the Holiday Block Party will also return along a portion of Union Ave, which will be closed to traffic. The event will be held outdoors and run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thanksgiving 2022
1 Happy Thanksgiving! The first Thanksgiving was celebrated in 1621 over a 3-day harvest festival. Turkey was not on the menu. This is the 401st anniversary of that first Thanksgiving. President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving a national holiday in 1863. 2. The 27th Annual Turkey Classic 5K road race takes...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, November 25, 2022
1 City of Framingham municipal offices are closed today, including City Hall. They will re-open on Monday. 2. Natick won the 118th Thanksgiving day football game yesterday. Click here for game report & photos. 3. Brazil won its opener in the 2022 World Cup yesterday afternoon. Next game is Monday.
MassBay Alum Invests in His Career with Needham Bank Internship
FRAMINGHAM – MassBay Business Administration alum, Jamie Druker of Framingham, said he owes his career trajectory to MassBay’s Career Services department. “Julie Ginn and Kate Basch in Career Services helped me build my resume and steered me towards an internship opportunity at Needham Bank,” he said.. “They thought I was a perfect fit for the position, told me how much I could learn about the finance industry, and how I would gain countless insights into the field. I began my internship at Needham Bank in January 2021 and have been with them ever since. I was thrilled when they hired me to continue as a full-time employee before my internship even ended.”
Sold Out 27th Annual Turkey Classic Road Race in Framingham Thanksgiving Morning
FRAMINGHAM — One thousand runners and walkers are expected to participate in the 27th Annual Turkey Classic 5K road race on Thanksgiving morning, November 24. The race starts and ends at the Memorial Building. Start time is 8 a.m.. It is expected to be sunny and somewhat warm –...
Dilan Named UMass Woman into Leadership Fellow
AMHERST – UMass Women into Leadership (UWiL) has named its 2023 fellowship class. Alejandra Dilan of Framingham is one of the 24 selected as a 2023 Fellow. Dilan is a member of the class of 2023 and is a psychology major at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. UMass Women...
PHOTOS: State Champion Framingham High Marching Band at Thanksgiving Game
NATICK – In October, the Framingham High School marching band & color guard won its first-ever New England Scholastic Band Association championship. The Flyers won first place, and earned a platinum medal, with a score of 95.3. Framingham has only received a platinum medal once before, in 2019, said...
PHOTOS: United Way of Tri-County Feeds 600-Plus Families For Thanksgiving
FRAMINGHAM – The cars were lined up all along Park Street Tuesday morning for United Way of Tri-County’s annual Feed a Family program. Annually on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, families, who pre-register, receive groceries and a turkey to make their Thanksgiving dinner. Joe Mina, with the United Way,...
Joan Alice Garbarino, 90
FRAMINGHAM – Joan Alice Garbarino, lifelong resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, 2022. She was born on June 27, 1932, daughter of the late Francis L. Garbarino and Charlotte M. (Hollander) Garbarino, sister to Louise Gleason, Doris Frisco and Ann Micelotti. She was a 1950 graduate...
Joan A. Gagnon, 90, Nurse’s Aide & Seamstress
HOLLISTON – Joan A. Gagnon, 90, of Holliston, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. Born in Van Buren, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Antionette (Vaillancourt) and Clifford Letalien. She was the wife of Gerald H. Gagnon, with whom she...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured & 1 Cited in Grant Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham after a crash on Grant Street Saturday. Police were called to the intersection of Grant Street and Clinton Street at 1:37 p.m. on November 19 for a two-vehicle crash. One individual was injured and transported...
Viola (Carroll) Cole, 98
NATICK – Viola T. (Carroll) Cole, 98 of Natick passed away on November 15, 2022. Daughter of the late John & Ellen Carroll, beloved wife of the late Robert J. Cole, sister of the late Mary Carter of West Yarmouth, and John (Jay) Carroll of Milford. Viola leaves behind her son James Cole of Holliston, her daughter Judy Goss and her husband Darin of Natick, two wonderful and loving grandchildren Brendon Goss and Kristin Goss of Natick.
Arnold E. Ferrari, 97, Naval & WWII Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Arnold E. Ferrari, 97, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on November 16, 2022. He was born in Framingham, on October 14, 1925, to Arnold and Louise (Agostini) Ferrari. He graduated from Framingham High School in 1943 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving...
Richard A. Goldman, 69
FRAMINGHAM – Richard A. Goldman, 69, a longtime resident of Framingham died Friday, November 18, 2022, following a lengthy illness, with his loving family by his side. Richard, son of the late Lawrence Ira Goldman and Sandra (Pell) Goldman. Born in Malden, his family later moved to Framingham when...
Framingham Police: Trio of Vehicles Broken Into at Moderna/Mill Creek Apartments
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police responded to Moderna/Mill Creek apartment on Route 135 three times yesterday for vehicles broken into. The first call came at 8:21 a.m. for 266 Waverley Street. A backpack, coins, sunglasses, and a cell phone were stolen from a vehicle. It is not known if the vehicle...
Jacqueline A. Rossini, 61, FAA Dispatcher & USAG Gymnastics Judge
HOLLISTON – Jacqueline A. Rossini, 61, of Holliston, passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Born, raised and educated in Massachusetts, Jacqui went on to have a three-fold working career. First as an FAA certified aircraft dispatcher, following was a 20-year career at Liberty Mutual...
Framingham Police: Thief Steals 2021 Hyundai Elantra
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a 2021 brown Hyundai Elantra from a doctor’s office parking lot on Saturday. The theft was reported at 11:12 a.m. at 61 Lincoln Street. The vehicle has not been recovered yet.
Mayor Helps Deliver Groceries as Part of United Way’s Feed a Family Program
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky participated in the United Way of Tri-County’s Feed a Family program this morning, November 22. More than 500 families pre-registered to receive a turkey and all the groceries to create a wonderful Thanksgiving meal at home. United Way of Tri-County...
