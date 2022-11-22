ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTO GALLERY: 27th Annual Framingham Turkey Classic 5K

FRAMINGHAM – More than 1,000 runners and walkers registered for the sold out 27th Annual Framingham Turkey Classic 5L road race on Thanksgiving morning. The race started at 8 a.m., and more than 800 walkers & runners finished. The race supports Veterans Outreach Center MetroWest and other local charities,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Mayor Sisitsky Announces 31st Annual Framingham Tree Lighting Ceremony & Holiday Block Party

FRAMINGHAM – Mayor Charlie Sisitsky is excited to announce that the City will be hosting its 31st Annual Tree Lighting at City Hall on Friday, December 2. In addition to the tree lighting, which will take place on City Hall plaza, the Holiday Block Party will also return along a portion of Union Ave, which will be closed to traffic. The event will be held outdoors and run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MassBay Alum Invests in His Career with Needham Bank Internship

FRAMINGHAM – MassBay Business Administration alum, Jamie Druker of Framingham, said he owes his career trajectory to MassBay’s Career Services department. “Julie Ginn and Kate Basch in Career Services helped me build my resume and steered me towards an internship opportunity at Needham Bank,” he said.. “They thought I was a perfect fit for the position, told me how much I could learn about the finance industry, and how I would gain countless insights into the field. I began my internship at Needham Bank in January 2021 and have been with them ever since. I was thrilled when they hired me to continue as a full-time employee before my internship even ended.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Dilan Named UMass Woman into Leadership Fellow

AMHERST – UMass Women into Leadership (UWiL) has named its 2023 fellowship class. Alejandra Dilan of Framingham is one of the 24 selected as a 2023 Fellow. Dilan is a member of the class of 2023 and is a psychology major at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. UMass Women...
AMHERST, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Joan Alice Garbarino, 90

FRAMINGHAM – Joan Alice Garbarino, lifelong resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, 2022. She was born on June 27, 1932, daughter of the late Francis L. Garbarino and Charlotte M. (Hollander) Garbarino, sister to Louise Gleason, Doris Frisco and Ann Micelotti. She was a 1950 graduate...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Joan A. Gagnon, 90, Nurse’s Aide & Seamstress

HOLLISTON – Joan A. Gagnon, 90, of Holliston, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. Born in Van Buren, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Antionette (Vaillancourt) and Clifford Letalien. She was the wife of Gerald H. Gagnon, with whom she...
HOLLISTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Viola (Carroll) Cole, 98

NATICK – Viola T. (Carroll) Cole, 98 of Natick passed away on November 15, 2022. Daughter of the late John & Ellen Carroll, beloved wife of the late Robert J. Cole, sister of the late Mary Carter of West Yarmouth, and John (Jay) Carroll of Milford. Viola leaves behind her son James Cole of Holliston, her daughter Judy Goss and her husband Darin of Natick, two wonderful and loving grandchildren Brendon Goss and Kristin Goss of Natick.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Arnold E. Ferrari, 97, Naval & WWII Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – Arnold E. Ferrari, 97, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on November 16, 2022. He was born in Framingham, on October 14, 1925, to Arnold and Louise (Agostini) Ferrari. He graduated from Framingham High School in 1943 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Richard A. Goldman, 69

FRAMINGHAM – Richard A. Goldman, 69, a longtime resident of Framingham died Friday, November 18, 2022, following a lengthy illness, with his loving family by his side. Richard, son of the late Lawrence Ira Goldman and Sandra (Pell) Goldman. Born in Malden, his family later moved to Framingham when...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
