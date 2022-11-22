Read full article on original website
Area road construction impacting local small businesses
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) -- For commuters and those living nearby, the road project on Western Reserve Road is an inconvenience. But for small business owners, it brings a different kind of stress.
Boardman water main break sends water shooting up into the air
A Boardman business and local nursing home are without water after a water main break sent water shooting up from the road on Friday night.
Car crashes into pole temporarily blocking Youngstown road
A Youngstown roadway was temporarily blocked off Thursday afternoon after a car crashed into a pole. The crash happened on Glenwood Avenue near the Mill Creek Metroparks police station. Youngstown Police officers on scene told 21 News crews that two people were in the car at the time. Police say...
Driver injured after crash into pole in Youngstown
A driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a pole in Youngstown.
Crash delays traffic in Boardman
An already busy day for drivers along US-224 in Boardman was made even more of a mess by a crash Wednesday afternoon.
Youngstown Police: Man declared missing and endangered currently in 'safe location'
Youngstown Police detectives tell 21 News that a man declared missing early Friday afternoon is currently safe and sound. Youngstown Police Detective Sergeant Michael Cox told 21 News that YPD received a call stating that 19-year-old Christopher John Bailey-Keaton is currently in a "safe location." Detectives would not disclose the...
More people shopping second-hand in the Mahoning Valley
The deals you can find at consignment and thrift shops take on a whole new meaning this year as shoppers continue to fight inflation. While prices are up, there are places you can count on for a deal that might feel like a steal. Second-hand shops across the Mahoning Valley...
Woman drives car into Lake Erie in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Police and the city’s fire department saved a woman who drove her car into Lake Erie on Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Police and fire units responded to Twilight Drive, near Mentor Beach Park, for calls that a vehicle was in the lake. Police discovered a woman’s vehicle went through a guardrail and traveled down a steep embankment before it entered the water, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Flea on Phelps to return to downtown Youngstown December 2
Business will be booming on Phelps Street in Downtown Youngstown on December 2 as the Youngstown Flea hosts the return of the Flea on Phelps. The event will last for four hours from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will feature over twice the amount of vendors as 2021's event. There will also be food trucks from Magic Tree Pub & Eatery and Risi Food Co.
Fire department to serve as safe package delivery location
With the holidays approaching, the Bazetta Fire Department is once again offering its safe package delivery service program, free of charge, for residents.
Years Ago | November 25th
Vindicator file photo / November 20, 1980 | Past presidents of the Youngstown Area Chamber of Commerce were together at the annual dinner meeting 42 years ago. From left, John A. Coakley Jr., 1962; Fred B. King Jr., 1961; Marshall Tannehill, 1971-72; Guion Osborn, 1957-58. November 25. 1997: An off-track...
New Large Distillery Set For Grove City
A state grant will help go toward the construction of a new distillery in the Grove City area. State Representative Tim Bonner announced that the Balmaghie Beverage Group was the recipient of a $2.5 million RACP grant. The money will go toward a new multi-building production and retail complex in...
Local Christmas tree farm preparing for busy weekend, feeling inflation impact
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Pine Hill Farms in Evans City is opening on Friday. The owners are spending part of their Thanksgiving preparing for the big weekend ahead because they expect this year will be one of their busiest. ”We’ve received three times more calls this year than prior...
Valley man’s model train collection worth more than memories
A beloved and valuable collection of model trains is up for grabs.
City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A nuisance motel in Canton is going to be seeing the wrecking ball soon. The mayor’s office, announcing that the Canton Inn in the 1000 block of West Tusc will be demolished starting on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. The...
New eatery opens at Hollywood Gaming
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wahlburgers in Hollywood Gaming’s food court officially opened at 11 a.m. Friday. Construction from start to finish took around four weeks. Wahlburgers has over 90 locations. The Mahoning Valley location is the fourth to be opened in Ohio. Its menu has a variety of...
Massive Christmas lights display vandalized for 2nd time
NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A massive Christmas display at a home in North Sewickley Township was targeted and damaged again Tuesday night.There are more than 400 lighted decorations outside Emmett Santillo's home on Mercer Road. Overnight on Friday, Santillo and North Sewickley Township police said a few wires were cut."Why?" Santillo said. "Why would somebody do that?"Santillo said when he was checking on his lights on Wednesday morning, he noticed even more wires were cut."Obviously, the Grinch came back and visited again," he said. "It's kind of sad these types of people would behave this way. It's truly petty."Santillo started decorating...
Local community thankful for new gazebo in town center
Something Milton Township is thankful for this year is their new gazebo.
Youngstown City Health Department to introduce health improvement zones
The Youngstown City Health Department is set to introduce health improvement zones within the city. The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) developed Ohio Health Improvement Zones to establish place-based initiatives to address social determinants of health and improve healthy behaviors of people living within those zones. The ODH gave funding...
