ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Car crashes into pole temporarily blocking Youngstown road

A Youngstown roadway was temporarily blocked off Thursday afternoon after a car crashed into a pole. The crash happened on Glenwood Avenue near the Mill Creek Metroparks police station. Youngstown Police officers on scene told 21 News crews that two people were in the car at the time. Police say...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

More people shopping second-hand in the Mahoning Valley

The deals you can find at consignment and thrift shops take on a whole new meaning this year as shoppers continue to fight inflation. While prices are up, there are places you can count on for a deal that might feel like a steal. Second-hand shops across the Mahoning Valley...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman drives car into Lake Erie in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Police and the city’s fire department saved a woman who drove her car into Lake Erie on Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Police and fire units responded to Twilight Drive, near Mentor Beach Park, for calls that a vehicle was in the lake. Police discovered a woman’s vehicle went through a guardrail and traveled down a steep embankment before it entered the water, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, OH
WFMJ.com

Flea on Phelps to return to downtown Youngstown December 2

Business will be booming on Phelps Street in Downtown Youngstown on December 2 as the Youngstown Flea hosts the return of the Flea on Phelps. The event will last for four hours from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will feature over twice the amount of vendors as 2021's event. There will also be food trucks from Magic Tree Pub & Eatery and Risi Food Co.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | November 25th

Vindicator file photo / November 20, 1980 | Past presidents of the Youngstown Area Chamber of Commerce were together at the annual dinner meeting 42 years ago. From left, John A. Coakley Jr., 1962; Fred B. King Jr., 1961; Marshall Tannehill, 1971-72; Guion Osborn, 1957-58. November 25. 1997: An off-track...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wbut.com

New Large Distillery Set For Grove City

A state grant will help go toward the construction of a new distillery in the Grove City area. State Representative Tim Bonner announced that the Balmaghie Beverage Group was the recipient of a $2.5 million RACP grant. The money will go toward a new multi-building production and retail complex in...
GROVE CITY, PA
whbc.com

City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A nuisance motel in Canton is going to be seeing the wrecking ball soon. The mayor’s office, announcing that the Canton Inn in the 1000 block of West Tusc will be demolished starting on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. The...
CANTON, OH
WYTV.com

New eatery opens at Hollywood Gaming

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wahlburgers in Hollywood Gaming’s food court officially opened at 11 a.m. Friday. Construction from start to finish took around four weeks. Wahlburgers has over 90 locations. The Mahoning Valley location is the fourth to be opened in Ohio. Its menu has a variety of...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Massive Christmas lights display vandalized for 2nd time

NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A massive Christmas display at a home in North Sewickley Township was targeted and damaged again Tuesday night.There are more than 400 lighted decorations outside Emmett Santillo's home on Mercer Road. Overnight on Friday, Santillo and North Sewickley Township police said a few wires were cut."Why?" Santillo said. "Why would somebody do that?"Santillo said when he was checking on his lights on Wednesday morning, he noticed even more wires were cut."Obviously, the Grinch came back and visited again," he said. "It's kind of sad these types of people would behave this way. It's truly petty."Santillo started decorating...
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMJ.com

Youngstown City Health Department to introduce health improvement zones

The Youngstown City Health Department is set to introduce health improvement zones within the city. The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) developed Ohio Health Improvement Zones to establish place-based initiatives to address social determinants of health and improve healthy behaviors of people living within those zones. The ODH gave funding...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy