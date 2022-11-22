ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Issues Three Notices Of Funding

Spokane, Washington
 3 days ago
Brian Coddington, Communications Director, 509.625.6740

The City of Spokane has issued three notices of funding availability seeking applications from small business organizations, nonprofit organizations, and proposals from qualified organizations interested in providing down payment assistance.

Assistance to Impacted Small Businesses

Grants of up to $45,000 will be awarded to small businesses who can show a decline in revenue from March 2020 till now. This funding is retrospective reimbursement for expenses already paid. Applications are due Wednesday, Dec. 21, 5 p.m.

Assistance to Impacted Nonprofit Organizations

Grants of up to $45,000 will be awarded to nonprofits who can show operating expenses from March 2020 till now. This funding is retrospective reimbursement for expenses already paid. Your organization will be required to provide information in the narrative section to show how it has been disproportionally impacted. Applications are due Wednesday, Dec. 21, 5 p.m.

Down Payment Assistance Providers

The City of Spokane is soliciting electronic proposals from nonprofit financial organizations offering down payment assistance for citizens within the City of Spokane. The selected organization or organizations would distribute ARPA grant dollars with the following parameters:

  • First time homebuyers
  • Have a family income below 200% AMI ($100,000/year)
  • Ability to provide proof of income eligibility and location of home

Applications are due Wednesday, Dec. 21, 5 p.m.

Funding for these three programs will be awarded through a public process that requires submission, review, and evaluation of application materials for alignment to eligibility requirements and competitiveness through the City’s online portal. Information about each of the funding opportunities, including how to apply, can be found at My.SpokaneCity.org/ARPA.

The portal on the City’s website walks applicants through eligibility criteria and required documentation to submit a proposal.

