Updated: Authorities investigating pedestrian versus train accident in Elk River

Authorities are investigating a pedestrian versus train accident that happened on Saturday, Nov. 19, in Elk River.

Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the person who died has been identified as a 57-year-old Anoka man.

Police were dispatched to the 15600 block of Jarvis Street at 7:11 p.m. Gacke said the decedent was well east of the 165th Avenue crossing when struck.

The incident is being investigated by the Elk River Police Department, Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

There were no initial indications of foul play, Gacke said.