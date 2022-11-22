New ISU College of Business Commercialization Center creates opportunity for Idaho small businesses

Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
Study: Is Idaho adequately funding its retirement system for public employees?
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — A recent report on the financial health of state pension funds shows Idaho is among U.S. states with the most well-funded and stable retirement systems. The Pew Charitable Trusts last month released a study analyzing the health of state pension funds — retirement funds for...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: A season to be grateful for Idaho educators, students and families
This holiday season, I am tremendously thankful for the opportunity of serving Idaho schools and families as superintendent of public instruction for the past eight years. I especially want to thank my staff and educators in schools across the state for their amazing energy, innovation and commitment to our cause of helping Idaho students achieve and succeed.
kmvt
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Evans Farmstead Cheese
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the last two years, the Evans family has taken their traditional dairy operation and added a new element. After years of experimenting in their own kitchen, Evans Dairy transformed into Evans Farmstead Cheese. Creating unique recipes unlike any others in the area. From marinated...
idahobusinessreview.com
Ball takes leadership position at D.L. Evans Bank Idaho Falls branch
D.L. Evans Bank has announced the appointment of Bradley Ball as assistant vice president commercial loan officer for the Idaho Falls branch. In this role, he is responsible for receiving, reviewing, evaluating and underwriting commercial loan requests. He meets with customers to explain credit policies and to obtain loan information and documentation, monitors and reviews ...
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Historical Society announces Community Enhancement Grant awardees
BOISE — The Idaho State Historical Society has awarded grants, totaling $25,000, to eleven 11 Idaho organizations located throughout the state. The ISHS and the Community Enhancement Grant program serve the history needs of the entire state. Funding for the CEG program is made possible through the support of the Idaho state Legislature. The program is an important way that the ISHS supports Idaho’s historical organizations in preserving and interpreting community history. The CEG program awards funds annually for exhibitions, collections management, educational programming, public access, interpretive enhancements or heritage tourism.
One of the Oldest General Stores In The Country Is Located Right Here In Idaho
One of the oldest General stores in the country is located right here in Idaho. It was built in the 1800s and is a perfect stop for the entire family. From time to time you'll find families at the general store enjoying homemade ice cream. Have you been to Tracy...
One of the Most Underrated Attractions in America is in Idaho
Idaho is home to one of the most underrated attractions in America, and it’s less than 2 hours from Boise. Any guesses? Shoshone Falls? Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve?. Nope. The answer might surprise you! Keep reading 👇. There’s a recent article from Prevention that shares...
pullmanradio.com
Idaho Governor Brad Little Commits Up To A Million Dollars To Find Who Killed UI Students
Idaho Governor Brad Little is committing up to a million dollars to help pay for the resources needed to find who killed four University of Idaho students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. The Moscow Police Department held a press conference on Wednesday to update the public about the investigation. Idaho State Police Colonel Kedrick Wills announced the funding commitment from Governor Little during the press conference. ISP is assisting the Moscow PD with the investigation and officers are helping patrol campus. Colonel Wills also provided details about the extent of this investigation. Over 100 pieces of evidence have been collected, over 4,000 thousand pictures have been taken, over a thousand tips have been received and about 150 interviews have been conducted.
Best Places to Live in Idaho Based Off Livability Score
The gem state is known for its natural beauty, endless adventure possibilities, simpler lifestyle, and dare I say, potatoes - probably the most versatile food on the planet. So where is the best place in the great state of Idaho to call home?. A website called Area Vibes, has broken...
Idaho Wolf Board, Fish and Game to collar more wolves
BOISE — The Idaho Wolf Depredation Control Board at its meeting Tuedsay, Nov. 22, voted to pay USDA Wildlife Services to conduct collaring operations this winter. Directors of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the state Department of Agriculture co-chair the board. It is funded by the Legislature, Fish and Game and the livestock industry.
Post Register
Idaho's Largest Toy Drive starts tomorrow
Idaho's Largest Toy Drive kicks off Friday, Nov. 25, and will run through Dec. 6. Help make this year's Christmas magical for kids in need this year by bringing unwrapped toys to the Sportsman's Warehouse at 3797 East Fairview Ave in Meridian.
eastidahonews.com
North Hi-Way Café serving up home cookin’ that customers have loved for nearly nine decades
IDAHO FALLS — North Hi-Way Café is the longest continually operating restaurant in the state of Idaho and there’s something for everyone on the menu. The eatery has been around for 88 years in the same building at 460 Northgate Mile in Idaho Falls. There have been many changes in Idaho Falls over the decades, but North Hi-Way Café has stayed true to its mission of ‘Home Cookin’ When You’re Not Home Cookin.’
Idaho’s Snake River Plain: A tale of two basins
The Snake River Plain is a prominent river drainage that cuts a broad “smile” across southern Idaho, easily recognizable from satellite imagery. The geologic history of the Eastern Snake River Plain and the Yellowstone Hotspot track are closely intertwined, but the Western Snake River Plain has a different story to tell. The Snake River flows more […] The post Idaho’s Snake River Plain: A tale of two basins appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
At least 10 deaths on Idaho roads prior to Thanksgiving
At least 10 people died and several others suffered injuries in wrecks across Idaho during the days leading up to Thanksgiving. Authorities are hoping that the remainder of the holiday season is less deadly on Idaho's roads and have launched a public safety campaign with that goal in mind. Idaho State Police announced that they have teamed up with over 40 law enforcement and public safety agencies throughout the state...
eastidahonews.com
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a Fred Meyer employee who made a big difference to a customer
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about a man named Brandon who works at Fred Meyer in Idaho Falls. It said:. On...
spokanepublicradio.org
Idaho legislature to experience significant turnover in 2023
Idaho state officials say they’ve finished their canvassing of the 2022 general election. What stands out is the significant amount of turnover in both the state House and Senate. Only 16 of the 35 people who finished the 2022 session as state senators will be back when lawmakers reconvene....
What to do this Thanksgiving weekend in Southeast Idaho
Check out these events happening in East Idaho this Thanksgiving weekend. Friday SIXES, 225 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host a Friendsgiving Punk Show on Friday. There will be food at 4 p.m. catered by ChubbyZ, and the show begins at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door or bring food to share (potluck style). ...
Idaho State Journal
Air pollution monitoring to increase for Oregon communities
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two of Oregon’s most economically disadvantaged and racially diverse communities — one in Portland and the other on the south coast — are getting a boost in their fight against air pollution. The air-quality challenges facing “environmental justice communities” are being highlighted...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho has dozens of Latter-day Saint church members in the Legislature. How has faith guided politics?
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Every time Wendy Horman is in Washington, D.C., she visits two places. One is the Library of Congress, because the five-term Republican state lawmaker once dreamed of becoming a librarian. The other is the National Archives Museum, where she pays respect to the U.S. Constitution.
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – November 24, 2022￼
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thanksgiving Thursday. 1. Moscow Police are looking into tips from the public that one victim possibly had a stalker. They have not yet been able to verify it though. 2. Jackson Police are investigating after...
Comments / 0