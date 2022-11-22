ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

KMOV

Illinois Police Brings Thanksgiving Dinner to St. Louis Families

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s the week of Thanksgiving, and Illinois State Police are sending out their love to families in East St. Louis. Illinois State Police fundraised over $800 for four separate East St. Louis families, in the aims to provide a Thanksgiving dinner to those most in need. Illinois State Police trooper, Calvin Dye and Special Agent Scott Wobbe, hand-delivered the food, drinks, and desserts to the families on Tuesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WCIA

Secretary of State starting disability parking stings

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office is starting a statewide sting operation to catch drivers misusing parking spaces designated for people with disabilities. Starting Friday, Secretary of State Police will be enforcing the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities at shopping centers throughout the state. Springfield is among the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

SoS Police gear up for disability placard sting

Illinois Secretary of State Police are gearing for up their annual disability placard stings at local malls. The campaign to catch those illegally using disability placards and parking spaces kicks off on Black Friday at shopping malls in Chicago, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Rockford, Schaumburg and Springfield. Secretary of State spokesperson...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KMOV

West County teen to help homeless on Thanksgiving

News 4's Taylor Holt was live at Lambert Wednesday to talk about holiday travel. The fight card for Wednesday night's 35th annual Budweiser Guns 'N Hoses has been set. St. Louis City, County & RSA reach deal on Rams settlement money. Updated: 2 hours ago. St. Louis City, St. Louis...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Parson announces $23M matching grant to create law enforcement complex in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – Missouri Governor Mike Parson has announced a matching grant for St. Louis County to create a law enforcement complex. The $23 million matching grant will go towards establishing a regional intelligence and information center and law enforcement training complex. In addition, Parson said that St. Louis County has agreed to also invest at least $23 million for the law enforcement complex.
KMOV

Some South County residents were overcharged on property taxes, will receive corrected bill

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Some South County residents will be receiving new property tax bills after an incorrect rate was used to calculate the original bills. St. Louis County officials made the announcement Friday, and it applies to 15,300 residents in the Gravois Creek Sewer District. The county says MSD submitted a property tax rate of .06 per $100 of a property’s assessed value. The initial bills that went out showed a rate calculated at .6 per $100.
scoopswithdannymac.com

Friday Fast Break – HSSC – November 25, 2022

Thanksgiving weekend started with a bang as the Frisco Bell will remain at Kirkwood after the Pioneers won the annual Turkey Day game against Webster Groves while the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 6 football title is on the line Saturday. East St. Louis will look to bring the Illinois High School Association Class 6A crown back to the metro area and the semifinals in Missouri will feature a few heavyweight battles.
KIRKWOOD, MO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How much is an Illinois speeding ticket?

(WTVO) — Every driver fears seeing the red and blue lights in their rearview mirror, but how much do drivers in Illinois have to shell out if they are found to be speeding? While the ticket itself can be expensive, what it does to a person’s insurance rates can really be what hurts their wallet. […]
ILLINOIS STATE

