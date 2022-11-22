Read full article on original website
Illinois Business Journal
Groundbreaking held for what will be only urgent care in East St. Louis metro region
LifeBridge unveiled as Transformation Project name. SIHF Healthcare and Touchette Regional Hospital held the groundbreaking on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, for what will be the only Urgent Care in the East St. Louis metro region. “We are extremely pleased to be launching this much-needed service for the residents of the...
KMOV
St. Charles County non-profit bringing BBQ, opportunities to community
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -Barbeque is being served up with a side of gratitude in St. Charles County, as a local non-profit aims to give back to first responders. Crossed Heart BBQ, founded by Scott Sheeley, was born from his love of barbeque and desire to raise others up. “If...
KMOV
Illinois Police Brings Thanksgiving Dinner to St. Louis Families
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s the week of Thanksgiving, and Illinois State Police are sending out their love to families in East St. Louis. Illinois State Police fundraised over $800 for four separate East St. Louis families, in the aims to provide a Thanksgiving dinner to those most in need. Illinois State Police trooper, Calvin Dye and Special Agent Scott Wobbe, hand-delivered the food, drinks, and desserts to the families on Tuesday.
Secretary of State starting disability parking stings
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office is starting a statewide sting operation to catch drivers misusing parking spaces designated for people with disabilities. Starting Friday, Secretary of State Police will be enforcing the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities at shopping centers throughout the state. Springfield is among the […]
advantagenews.com
SoS Police gear up for disability placard sting
Illinois Secretary of State Police are gearing for up their annual disability placard stings at local malls. The campaign to catch those illegally using disability placards and parking spaces kicks off on Black Friday at shopping malls in Chicago, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Rockford, Schaumburg and Springfield. Secretary of State spokesperson...
KMOV
West County teen to help homeless on Thanksgiving
News 4's Taylor Holt was live at Lambert Wednesday to talk about holiday travel. The fight card for Wednesday night's 35th annual Budweiser Guns 'N Hoses has been set. St. Louis City, County & RSA reach deal on Rams settlement money. Updated: 2 hours ago. St. Louis City, St. Louis...
KMOV
Parson announces $23M matching grant to create law enforcement complex in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – Missouri Governor Mike Parson has announced a matching grant for St. Louis County to create a law enforcement complex. The $23 million matching grant will go towards establishing a regional intelligence and information center and law enforcement training complex. In addition, Parson said that St. Louis County has agreed to also invest at least $23 million for the law enforcement complex.
KMOV
Gov. Parson says Kevin Johnson execution will go as planned; more people asking for clemency
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - For more than a decade, Kevin Johnson has sat on death row for killing Kirkwood Police Sgt. William McEntee. As more people ask for clemency in Johnson’s case, Governor Parson tells News 4 the execution will continue as planned. Johnson is facing execution...
KMOV
Some South County residents were overcharged on property taxes, will receive corrected bill
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Some South County residents will be receiving new property tax bills after an incorrect rate was used to calculate the original bills. St. Louis County officials made the announcement Friday, and it applies to 15,300 residents in the Gravois Creek Sewer District. The county says MSD submitted a property tax rate of .06 per $100 of a property’s assessed value. The initial bills that went out showed a rate calculated at .6 per $100.
scoopswithdannymac.com
Friday Fast Break – HSSC – November 25, 2022
Thanksgiving weekend started with a bang as the Frisco Bell will remain at Kirkwood after the Pioneers won the annual Turkey Day game against Webster Groves while the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 6 football title is on the line Saturday. East St. Louis will look to bring the Illinois High School Association Class 6A crown back to the metro area and the semifinals in Missouri will feature a few heavyweight battles.
Can I be fired for being high at work in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After recreational marijuana use was made legal in Illinois in 2020, workers may be wondering if they can be fired for use of the drug at work. The Illinois Right to Privacy in the Workplace Act makes it “unlawful for an employer to refuse to hire or to discharge any individual [or […]
KSDK
Black Friday shoppers tackle Bass Pro Shops in St. Charles
Shoppers lined up early Friday morning to make their way into Bass Pro in St. Charles. Some shoppers waited all night.
13-year-old killed, 3 teens injured in St. Clair County drive-by shooting Saturday
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A 13-year-old was killed, and three other teens were injured after a drive-by shooting in the Washington Park community of St. Clair County Saturday. Johnny McCline, a Mason/Clark Middle School student, was shot and killed. The other students were shot and survived their injuries.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REPORTS TOTAL DEER HARVEST FOR NOVEMBER PORTION OF FIREARMS SEASON
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) show that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 197,724 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season which ran from November 12 through November 22. Top harvested counties were Franklin with 4,175, Texas with 3,607 and Callaway with 3,416. Totals in...
Can I legally shoot someone inside my home in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although Illinois is not among the 38 U.S. states that have a “Stand Your Ground” law, residents do have the right to use a gun to defend themselves in their homes in certain situations. On the books in Illinois is the “Justifiable Use of Force” law, or 750 ILCS 5/7, a […]
These Tiny Cabins Near St. Louis Are the Perfect Getaway
A New York startup built a campsite of 40 tiny cabins within an hour of St. Louis
Person dead after crash on I-255 near Highway 15 in St. Clair County
Several crashes occurred overnight ahead of a busy travel day.
How much is an Illinois speeding ticket?
(WTVO) — Every driver fears seeing the red and blue lights in their rearview mirror, but how much do drivers in Illinois have to shell out if they are found to be speeding? While the ticket itself can be expensive, what it does to a person’s insurance rates can really be what hurts their wallet. […]
Vigil for 13-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
Balloons in hand, friends and family gathered at the Roosevelt Homes public housing complex to remember and celebrate the life of 13-year-old Johnny McCline.
After St. Louis teen's death, Florida seeking fine of more than $250K against freefall ride operator
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Commissioner of Agriculture announced a fine "exceeding $250,000" against the operator of a ride after a St. Louis teen fell to his death in March. Tyre Sampson, 14, was on spring break at the time of the March 24 accident. He slipped from his...
