WCAX
Number of female-owned businesses in Vermont growing
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of female-owned businesses is increasing in the Green Mountain State, according to data by the Vermont Commission on Women. Now, one section of Swanton is home to a number of businesses that are mostly owned by women. Meet Darci Benoit, owner of Bees on...
WCAX
Thanksgiving Day Gratitude Walk shines a spotlight on history of Rock Point land
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While many were in the kitchen Thursday preparing their holiday meal, some Vermonters decided to burn some calories first at Rock Point’s Thanksgiving Day Gratitude Walk. “Well, now that you mention it, I think that’s a very important part of it. Which is honoring and...
mychamplainvalley.com
Despite concerns of inflation, Black Friday in Plattsburgh in full swing
For the first time since 2019, shopping in-person was back to full capacity for Black Friday, and shoppers at the Champlain Centre mall were happy to see it. “It’s been awhile since I’ve gone out for Black Friday, but there’s so many people out, if you look around the mall just here where we’re standing, you can see lines and people are happy and they’re excited to be out,” said shopper Sue Hagar. “I found some great deals, and it’s great to see family and friends out again.”
WCAX
What are you grateful for on this holiday of thanks?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For many people, Thanksgiving is a day of reflection, getting together with loved ones and enjoying a home-cooked meal. We asked some people who were out and about on the holiday to share what they’re thankful for this year. Here’s what they had to say.
nbcboston.com
Vermont Landmark Flips Switch on ‘Winter Lights' for Holiday Season
A Vermont landmark is ready to flip the switch on its holiday celebration known as Winter Lights. Fourteen buildings and gardens on the grounds of Shelburne Museum are decked out in what is estimated to be more than 250,000 LED bulbs. One of the highlights is the early 1900s Steamboat...
wamc.org
Town of Plattsburgh officials rededicate park honoring youth recreation pioneer
Plattsburgh officials rededicated a park this week as the town continues to refurbish all parks in its jurisdiction. The town is upgrading all 11 of its parks over the next few years, each with a different theme. The latest to be completed is the May Currier Park on the Tom Miller Road. Its theme is creativity, music and inclusive play. Town officials and descendants of its namesake cut a ribbon to dedicate its new playground equipment.
WCAX
Super Senior: Shelley Ismail
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Shelley Ismail has lived a life in motion. “Yeah, it’s been my whole life,” she said. “It’s definitely fulfilled me, especially my teaching.”. The former professional ballet dancer teaches her art to others, like Genevieve Hansen. “I’m just so lucky to...
WCAX
Waterbury community members recognized for acts of kindness
WCAX
Families set out in search of the perfect Christmas tree
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Some holiday shoppers hit the stores on Friday while others enjoyed a different kind of Black Friday shopping-- for their Christmas trees. Reporter Kevin Gaiss: What’s your favorite part of cutting down Christmas trees?. London Morehouse/Massachusetts: The smell of it. Folks visiting Vermont and locals...
Barton Chronicle
State wants ARPA cash to go to Kingdom towns
NEWPORT — The meeting room in the Emory Hebard State Office Building here was jam packed on November 17, with a crowd of state employees, local town administrators, elected officials, and nonprofit leaders. The local participants from Orleans and Essex counties were there to hear from state leaders about American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money available to them for projects.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh organization is giving back this holiday with meals for anyone in need
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — MHAB Life Skills Campus, along with the Champlain Valley Family Center, is giving back this Thanksgiving, providing over 600 meals throughout Clinton County. Since 2019, the organizations have worked alongside one another, providing recovery services to those living with substance use disorder. Many employees and volunteers...
WCAX
Why is the Progressive Party losing its luster in Montpelier?
Upstate New York Village Named Most Beautiful Wonderland In The World
We rounded the bend and right there in front of me was the most magical and glittering iced-over winter wonderland I had ever seen. Upstate New York bursts with beauty, but one village rises above the rest. Actually, it rises above all of the most beautiful winter villages in the world.
Colchester Sun
Essex Junction Recreation and Parks’ winter lights in the park begins Nov. 24
ESSEX JUNCTION — The winter lights in the park event will begin this Thursday night at the Maple Street Park. The lights will be lit 5-8 p.m. daily beginning tomorrow night and lasting through Jan. 1. Along with looking at the beautiful display, community members can print out a...
adirondackalmanack.com
The Place I Live: Redford
I stayed with my grandmother on Standish Rd. in Redford for many summers. No running water and we cooked with the wood stove. Those were the happiest days of my life. The farm was settled by my Irish ancestors in the late 1800s Following a trip to Ireland it became crystal clear why they settled in this beautiful land. The mountains were very close to the beautiful land they were forced to leave. Fields of hay and handsome rock walls that separated properties were identical to their home country.
WCAX
Healthy holiday eating tips courtesy of a clinical dietitian
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Food temptations are all around this time of year, so how can you make healthy choices while digging into your holiday meals? UVM Medical Center Clinical Dietitian Britt Richardson gave our Christina Guessferd some tips. Reporter Christina Guessferd: Britt, thanks so much for being here. Britt...
WCAX
How first responders working the holiday still enjoy a family meal
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the holiday, some people are still at work. Among them-- first responders. But holidays on the clock don’t need to mean holidays without family. Senior Firefighter Bill Lyons is on duty this Thanksgiving and it’s not just turkey duty. “I have worked in...
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: This $595,000 house in Essex Junction has a spacious open floor plan and large backyard
This family-sized home in Essex Junction has a tall entryway for guests and four bedrooms to fit everyone who wants a space. There is a large primary suite and ensuite bathroom upstairs as well as a unfinished basement and back deck for the warmer months. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3 (2...
WCAX
To cook or not to cook? Local caterers tackle Thanksgiving meals
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today is about giving thanks, but we all know the best way to celebrate is with a big plate of food. Local businesses that do catering say it’s one of their busiest times of the year. Some people do enjoy preparing Thanksgiving dinner, while others...
WCAX
Plattsburgh Fire Dept. mourns local hero
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - A retired city of Plattsburgh firefighter and 9/11 first responder has died from cancer. The Plattsburgh Fire chief says Scott LaFlesh, a 24-year veteran of the department, died from cancer attributed to his work at ground zero in the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attacks. The 49-year-old retired last February due to his illness.
