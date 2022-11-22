ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

WCAX

Number of female-owned businesses in Vermont growing

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of female-owned businesses is increasing in the Green Mountain State, according to data by the Vermont Commission on Women. Now, one section of Swanton is home to a number of businesses that are mostly owned by women. Meet Darci Benoit, owner of Bees on...
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Despite concerns of inflation, Black Friday in Plattsburgh in full swing

For the first time since 2019, shopping in-person was back to full capacity for Black Friday, and shoppers at the Champlain Centre mall were happy to see it. “It’s been awhile since I’ve gone out for Black Friday, but there’s so many people out, if you look around the mall just here where we’re standing, you can see lines and people are happy and they’re excited to be out,” said shopper Sue Hagar. “I found some great deals, and it’s great to see family and friends out again.”
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

What are you grateful for on this holiday of thanks?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For many people, Thanksgiving is a day of reflection, getting together with loved ones and enjoying a home-cooked meal. We asked some people who were out and about on the holiday to share what they’re thankful for this year. Here’s what they had to say.
BURLINGTON, VT
wamc.org

Town of Plattsburgh officials rededicate park honoring youth recreation pioneer

Plattsburgh officials rededicated a park this week as the town continues to refurbish all parks in its jurisdiction. The town is upgrading all 11 of its parks over the next few years, each with a different theme. The latest to be completed is the May Currier Park on the Tom Miller Road. Its theme is creativity, music and inclusive play. Town officials and descendants of its namesake cut a ribbon to dedicate its new playground equipment.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Super Senior: Shelley Ismail

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Shelley Ismail has lived a life in motion. “Yeah, it’s been my whole life,” she said. “It’s definitely fulfilled me, especially my teaching.”. The former professional ballet dancer teaches her art to others, like Genevieve Hansen. “I’m just so lucky to...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Waterbury community members recognized for acts of kindness

Food temptations are all around this time of year, so how can you make healthy choices while digging into your holiday meals?. How Killington partners with a Vermont college to staff the ski resort. Updated: 3 hours ago. Skiers from around the world are heading to Vermont for the Killington...
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

Families set out in search of the perfect Christmas tree

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Some holiday shoppers hit the stores on Friday while others enjoyed a different kind of Black Friday shopping-- for their Christmas trees. Reporter Kevin Gaiss: What’s your favorite part of cutting down Christmas trees?. London Morehouse/Massachusetts: The smell of it. Folks visiting Vermont and locals...
ESSEX, VT
Barton Chronicle

State wants ARPA cash to go to Kingdom towns

NEWPORT — The meeting room in the Emory Hebard State Office Building here was jam packed on November 17, with a crowd of state employees, local town administrators, elected officials, and nonprofit leaders. The local participants from Orleans and Essex counties were there to hear from state leaders about American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money available to them for projects.
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Why is the Progressive Party losing its luster in Montpelier?

Food temptations are all around this time of year, so how can you make healthy choices while digging into your holiday meals?. How Killington partners with a Vermont college to staff the ski resort. Updated: 7 hours ago. Skiers from around the world are heading to Vermont for the Killington...
MONTPELIER, VT
adirondackalmanack.com

The Place I Live: Redford

I stayed with my grandmother on Standish Rd. in Redford for many summers. No running water and we cooked with the wood stove. Those were the happiest days of my life. The farm was settled by my Irish ancestors in the late 1800s Following a trip to Ireland it became crystal clear why they settled in this beautiful land. The mountains were very close to the beautiful land they were forced to leave. Fields of hay and handsome rock walls that separated properties were identical to their home country.
REDFORD, NY
WCAX

Healthy holiday eating tips courtesy of a clinical dietitian

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Food temptations are all around this time of year, so how can you make healthy choices while digging into your holiday meals? UVM Medical Center Clinical Dietitian Britt Richardson gave our Christina Guessferd some tips. Reporter Christina Guessferd: Britt, thanks so much for being here. Britt...
WCAX

How first responders working the holiday still enjoy a family meal

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the holiday, some people are still at work. Among them-- first responders. But holidays on the clock don’t need to mean holidays without family. Senior Firefighter Bill Lyons is on duty this Thanksgiving and it’s not just turkey duty. “I have worked in...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh Fire Dept. mourns local hero

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - A retired city of Plattsburgh firefighter and 9/11 first responder has died from cancer. The Plattsburgh Fire chief says Scott LaFlesh, a 24-year veteran of the department, died from cancer attributed to his work at ground zero in the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attacks. The 49-year-old retired last February due to his illness.
PLATTSBURGH, NY

