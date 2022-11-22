ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, MA

Free parking at Greenfield’s city lots during the holidays

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
 3 days ago

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Greenfield is looking to make holiday shopping merrier during the holidays.

Beginning Thursday, November 24, there will be free parking in the lots that have kiosks in the city.

“I hope free holiday parking in our municipal lots gets everyone downtown this holiday season to enjoy the shopping, dining and entertainment that contribute to the economic and cultural vibrancy of our community,” said Mayor Wedegartner. “I invite everyone to join me in shopping local this holiday season. Our vintage boutiques, bookstores, clothing shops and more can certainly provide inspiration for many shoppers.”

Permits will still be required for permit-only parking spaces, and parking fees will remain in effect for the Olive Street Garage and for on-street metered parking. As always, metered parking is free on Saturdays, Sundays and legal holidays.

