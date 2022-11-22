ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Larry Brown Sports

Will Rogers hooked up Lane Kiffin’s son after Egg Bowl

Ole Miss lost their third consecutive game when they fell to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thursday night, but Lane Kiffin’s son still walked away with a souvenir. Kiffin shared a screenshot on Twitter a few days before Thursday’s game that showed how his son, Knox, had reached out to Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers. Knox asked Rogers if he could have the junior’s towel at the conclusion of the Egg Bowl. Kiffin jokingly criticized his son for “talking to the enemy,” but Rogers responded to Knox and told him “I got you bro.”
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Controversial Ole Miss fumble recovered by Mississippi State, as Rebels fans throw trash on the field

Ole Miss fans were left furious after what they thought was an incomplete screen pass was instead ruled a backward pass and a fumble recovered by Mississippi State. With the Rebels facing a 1st-and-10 at their own 36 trailing 24-16 with 7 minutes, 15 seconds left in regulation, Jaxson Dart threw a screen pass to Jonathan Mingo that was dropped. However, while the pass was initially ruled incomplete, Mississippi State argued that it was a backward pass and a live ball recovered by the Bulldogs. The Rebels, on their end, felt that an inadvertent whistle should have meant the play should have been dead in the first place.
OXFORD, MS
theunderdogtribune.com

Mississippi State must pay Zach Arnett as much as he wants

It’s time to pay Zach Arnett. It’s time to give him a lot of money. It’s time to ensure that he’s with the Mississippi State Bulldogs for as long as possible. There’s absolutely no way that Mississippi State could have won the Egg Bowl without his defense, which has been consistently ferocious throughout the season and is a large reason for MSU getting to 8-4 this year.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Bulldog fans celebrate their teams game win with new merch

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Yesterday was Thanksgiving, but for many across Mississippi there was something else on the menu besides Turkey and Dressing – A big, golden Egg. This year’s edition of the Egg Bowl played out in Oxford, but with the Bulldogs topping the Rebels, it’s Starkville saw an increase in sales of postgame merchandise.
STARKVILLE, MS
High School Football PRO

Houston, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Houston High School football team will have a game with Louisville High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
HOUSTON, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

I-40 shut down between Memphis and Jackson, TDOT says

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — People traveling between Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee ran into a Thanksgiving travel nightmare on Wednesday. Westbound traffic on I-40 between Memphis and Jackson was shut down due to a crash, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT said the crash happened around 1:07...
JACKSON, TN
actionnews5.com

Arrest made in homicide near Sardis, Miss.

PANOLA CO., Miss. (WMC) - A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that took place Friday morning near Sardis, Mississippi. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office says that 23-year-old Gadarris Toliver was captured Friday night after a warrant was issued for his arrest earlier in the day.
SARDIS, MS
panolian.com

Robert Kevin Hodges, 52

On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, Robert Kevin Hodges, of Charleston, passed away at the age of 52. He had been a patient at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS for an extended period of time. Kevin was born August 4, 1970, to Griffin Hodges, (now deceased), and Wanda Robinson Ivy...
CHARLESTON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi family searching for their missing pet deer

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A Panola County family is concerned about the safety of a 2-year-old deer named Elliott who hasn’t been seen for three weeks. Guy Wilbanks has quite a Noah’s Ark collection of animals on his hobby farm in Panola County. “We have 20 goats, two turkeys, approximately 60 chickens, and five […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS

