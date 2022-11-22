Ole Miss fans were left furious after what they thought was an incomplete screen pass was instead ruled a backward pass and a fumble recovered by Mississippi State. With the Rebels facing a 1st-and-10 at their own 36 trailing 24-16 with 7 minutes, 15 seconds left in regulation, Jaxson Dart threw a screen pass to Jonathan Mingo that was dropped. However, while the pass was initially ruled incomplete, Mississippi State argued that it was a backward pass and a live ball recovered by the Bulldogs. The Rebels, on their end, felt that an inadvertent whistle should have meant the play should have been dead in the first place.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO