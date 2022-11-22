ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Federal government ordered removal of New Jersey’s witty highway signs. What about the ones in Texas?

By Kelsey Thompson
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TUDAt_0jKTaSmf00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “Feast Your Eyes on the Road — Drive Safely.” “Horns Up, Phones Down, It Can Wait.” “Only Rudolph Should Drive Lit.”

These are just a handful of highway signs that have captured drivers’ attention along the Texas Department of Transportation roadways. Similar messages have been displayed in New Jersey, courtesy of the New Jersey Department of Transportation. However, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) didn’t find the digital quips there a laughing matter, per reporting from NBC New York.

Who are the biggest Powerball winners near you?

The FHWA instructed NJDOT to take down “witticisms” from its highway message boards. Those messages went for a similar, punny vain: “We’ll be blunt, don’t drive high.” “Hocus Pocus drive with focus.” “Slow down. This ain’t Thunder Road.”

The devil’s in the details, though. According to the FHWA’s Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices , signs are expected to deliver clear and simple meanings that are easy to understand, as opposed to cheekier phrases.

“The use of witticisms, colloquialisms, and popular culture references that target or are comprehended only by a limited segment of the population is not consistent with a clear, simple meaning for all,” the manual reads. “Instead, these messages rely on hidden meanings or targeted cultural knowledge to understand the message.”

So what does that mean for TxDOT and its propensity for punchy message boards?

In a statement to KXAN, TxDOT officials told us they aren’t worried about the matter.

“All safety messages displayed on TxDOT dynamic message signs (DMSs) contain a strong safety component, addressing topics such as impaired driving, distracted driving, seat belts, speeding, etc.,” a TxDOT spokesperson said in an email. “The FHWA has not asked us to alter our messaging or to deactivate signs.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Child left alone in running vehicle causes crash in parking lot, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa mother was arrested earlier this week after officers investigating a crash said she left her three children alone inside a running vehicle. Chelse Roy, 30, has been charged with three counts of Abandoning/Endangering a Child, a state jail felony.  According to an affidavit, on November 22, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
KLST/KSAN

Thanksgiving Day crash sends one car into fence line

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On November 24, 2022, a collision on Truman and West Avenue Y, sent one vehicle into a fence line. An officer on the scene said the red Buick Encore was headed westbound on Avenue Y when the driver disregarded a stop sign and struck the black Chevrolet headed northbound on Truman. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Irion County moves regional final game due to weather

SAN ANGELO, TX. — Due to the expected forecast on Friday, it has been announced that Irion County’s regional final game against Jonesboro has been moved to Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 2 p.m. in Early. The game, originally scheduled for Friday evening, is one of the handful of games in West Texas being moved […]
IRION COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Elsa PD identifies vehicle in fatal shooting of teen, provides update

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department has identified the suspect’s vehicle in connection to the fatal shooting of a teenager last week. “We think we’ve identified the vehicle that was involved but we’re not releasing the information on that yet,” Elsa Police Chief Robert McGinnis told ValleyCentral on Wednesday. Additionally, McGinnis said that […]
ELSA, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy