Playoff race showdowns, with previews and picks for Ohio State-Michigan and USC-Notre Dame: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this edition of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are looking at the two most important games in the College Football Playoff race: Ohio State-Michigan and Notre-Dame USC. First, they whittle down the field of playoff contenders to seven, and discuss...
76ers vs. Magic prediction, betting odds for NBA on Friday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Orlando Magic in the NBA at Amway Center on Friday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. EST. This betting...
Manheim Central shutout for first time this year by prolific Bishop McDevitt defense in District 3 4A final
Bishop McDevitt proved exactly why the saying ‘defense wins championships’ is a true statement after its 40-0 District 3 4A title game win over Manheim Central on Friday night.
How did Pennsylvania’s top-ranked football teams fare on Friday, Nov. 25?
Below is a quick glance at how the state’s top-ranked high school football teams fared on Friday, Nov. 25. PennLive will continue to update Saturday results when those games become final. CLASS 6A.
‘I have a chip on my shoulder’: McDevitt star Tyshawn Russell says leading into District Championship game
Most high school athletes will only dream of having the season Tyshawn Russell has had this season but Russell is not most high school athletes. The McDevitt two-way star is leading the Crusaders in receiving yards with 1,124 on the season. Russell also leads McDevitt in receiving touchdowns with 16 total and 3 last week against Twin Valley.
Watch: Central Dauphin senior swimmers talk about lowering times, districts and new teammates
Central Dauphin swimmers shared their thoughts on the upcoming season during Winter Media Day held at Cumberland Valley High School earlier this month.
