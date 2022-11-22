Read full article on original website
Two from Garden City arrested for alleged drug distribution
GARDEN CITY — At approximately 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers of the Garden City Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Silverado in the 1200 block of North Eighth. Officers had prior knowledge that the license plate was stolen out of Garden City, according to a media release.
Human trafficking investigation follows Meade County traffic stop, children taken into protective custody
MEADE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wednesday-afternoon traffic stop in Meade County led to an investigation into possible human trafficking. The Meade County Sheriff’s Office said during the stop at miles marker 51 on US-54, there were nine people in a vehicle, two of which were children younger than 10 year old.
Mother arrested, police search for father after infant’s apparent drug overdose
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Finney County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 21-year-old woman after they said her infant suffered a possible drug overdose. Around 2:57 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called to a home at 6005 E. Skyline Drive in Garden City. The caller said an infant was choking, unresponsive, and not breathing. Deputies arrived to find the child on the floor barely breathing. They also noticed drugs and drug paraphernalia in the home, the smell of burnt marijuana, and suspected the infant could be suffering from a drug overdose. The infant was taken to St. Catherine’s Hospital.
Police: SW Kansas man was handling firearm while intoxicated
FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have made an arrest. On Friday, police responded to St. Catherine Hospital for a report of a gunshot wound victim, according to a media release. Officers learned that a man with a gunshot wound had been brought to the hospital...
Father sought after baby exposed to fentanyl in Kansas
The Finney County Sheriff's Office arrested a baby's mother and is looking for the baby's father after an infant had to be rushed to the hospital Tuesday.
1 man flown to Wichita hospital, another arrested after Garden City shooting
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left one man injured and led to the arrest of another. On Saturday, Nov. 19, Garden City PD officers responded to the report of a person with a gunshot wound at St. Catherine Hospital. When officers arrived, they learned a 20-year-old man brought the wounded man to the hospital. The investigation led to the arrest of the 20-year-old, David Oliver, of Garden City.
Traffic stop leads to investigation in southwest Kansas
A traffic stop in Meade County led to a lengthy investigation. Deputies stopped a vehicle on U.S. Highway 54 Wednesday afternoon and found nine people including two passengers under 10-years-old. That raised fears of a possible human trafficking operation. Authorities said the other seven passengers were not related to the...
Western Kansas attorney named judge in 25th Judicial District
TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly this week appointed Rebecca Faurot of Scott City to the judgeship position in the 25th Judicial District. The position was created by the retirement of Judge Wendel Wurst. “Faurot is a level-headed and dedicated public servant,” Kelly said. “I am confident the 25th Judicial...
