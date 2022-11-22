Read full article on original website
'We stayed outside, slept in the car': Black Friday shoppers find big deals in Macon discount store
MACON, Ga. — There are 29 days until Christmas, and people are hustling to get gifts. This Black Friday, shoppers came out in Central Georgia looking for a good deal. From Black Friday until Cyber Monday, the National Retail Federation expects about 166 million people to shop for deals, bringing in anywhere from $940 to $960 billion.
Yay in Your Day: Gloria Thaxton at Kroger on Russell Parkway
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — As part as our ongoing 'Put Some Yay in Your Day series' we are putting a spotlight on on a Kroger employee in Warner Robins who is sure to put a smile on your face. With every interaction Gloria Thaxton hopes to spread positivity to...
Georgia food pantry works to meet high demand for Thanksgiving staples
—— The line of cars waiting outside Jericho Road Ministry stretches four blocks. From the cars that pull up, volunteer Timmi Jackson collects registration forms from each person who wants a box of Thanksgiving food. Jericho Road Ministry hosts food distributions once a month with donations from the Middle...
Donor gives $10,000 to Baldwin Sheriffs for thanksgiving dinner for their families
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — The deputies of the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office got a nice surprise when they received an anonymous donation last week in order to buy thanksgiving meals for their families. In a post to their Facebook page on Tuesday, they said that the donor's only request...
Local law firm gives back to families for Thanksgiving
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– A Macon law firm is giving back to those in need of a meal for Thanksgiving. Forrest B. Johnson & Associates gave away more than five hundred catered Thanksgiving plates Wednesday morning. The law firm served meals at four Macon locations. Volunteers say they want to make...
4 minors arrested for string of carjackings, Walmart theft, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested four minors Thursday in connection to a string of carjacking incidents. Bibb County Sheriff officials said the two boys and two girls were arrested in connection with the carjackings that took place on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Pulaski County senior center brings enjoyment for older people
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — In Hawkinsville, you will find a place that brings joy and excitement to those 60 years old and up. "Out in the community, I just hear everyone talking about how excited they are that it has been opened again," said Pulaski County Senior Citizen Center assistant director DeeDee Goss.
Multi-Vehicle wreck on I-75S in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck happened on I-75S in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, it was reported in the Monroe County Sheriff's App that a multi vehicle accident had happened on I-75 South at 185. It happened at around 12:31 p.m. The...
Accident on I-75 Southbound
MONROE COUNTY, GA. (WGXA) -- Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) reported a crash on I-75 Southbound at SR 18/Dames Ferry Rd. Two lanes are blocked. Please drive alert and avoid the area if possible. More information will be provided when available.
#Scene13: The Nutcracker of Middle Georgia is back for another Christmas season in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Christmas is just around the corner which means it is almost time for one of Central Georgia's favorite holiday traditions: The Nutcracker. The Nutcracker of Middle Georgia takes the stage of the Grand Opera House in Macon during December. "Nutcracker is a special tradition for a...
Four teens charged with stealing multiple cars in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Four teens face charges in connection to stealing four cars in Macon. They are now charged with four counts each of carjacking and aggravated assault. They were taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center. The teens also face robbery charges after deputies say they stole from...
Shooting and wreck at Pendleton Homes in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A shooting and car wreck have both taken place at Pendleton Homes and investigators are unsure if they are connected. According to Sergeant Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, they received a call just after 4:00 on Wednesday afternoon about a wreck on Houston Avenue.
UPDATE: 4 juveniles arrested in car break-in, shooting at Walmart on Gray Highway
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 7:40 p.m.:. Bibb deputies, with the help of Georgia State troopers, have arrested four people in the shooting that happened at the Walmart located at 1401 Gray Highway Monday night. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a 39-year-old man was walking...
From Our Table to Yours: Baked mac & cheese for your holiday meal
MACON, Ga. — Just in time for the holidays, we at 13WMAZ wanted to share some of our favorite Holiday recipes with you!. For this episode, chef Stewart Hardy prepared classic baked Mac and Cheese, just in time for Thanksgiving. Hardy says he's been cooking for 18 years, and...
5-Year-Old Carmyn Anderson Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash On I-75 (Bibb County, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on Thursday. The crash happened on I-75 southbound at Bass Road around 4 a.m. in Bibb County. According to the sheriff’s office, a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north in the southbound lanes when it collided head-on with a Toyota Camry traveling southbound.
Discover Middle Georgia: Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Located off Emery Highway in Macon, the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park is like something from another world. With almost two thousand acres of nature, it’s hard to believe something like it exists within sprawling Macon. Park Guide Andrea Martison explained just how old the land is.
Missing Georgia mom, also wanted by authorities, believed to be in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — A mother of two has been reported missing by her family in central Georgia and authorities, who have put out warrants for her on charges including probation violation, believe she could be in metro Atlanta. According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, Chelsea Metz was last seen...
3 Georgia teens arrested and charged with murder
The News: Three Georgia teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act (b) (7 counts).
7-year-old Macon girl wants to make sure no child goes cold this winter
This isn't Ava Hardy's first drive, it is her 4th. This go round she's aiming higher.
Water main break in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE — The City of Milledgeville is experiencing a water main break on North Wayne Street. According to city officials, residents between East Charlton Street and West Walton Street as well as customers on East Hall Street between North Wayne Street and North Jefferson Street are most likely to be impacted.
