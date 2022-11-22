DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- Police and prosecutors do not believe the man accused of murdering two girls in Delphi, Indiana acted alone.Richard Allen, 50, was charged last month in the 2017 murders of two teenage best friends – Abigail J. "Abby" Williams, 13, and Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German, 14. Allen pleaded not guilty.Arrested at the end of October and charged with two counts of murder, cameras were rolling on Allen for the first time Tuesday as he showed up to the Carroll County Courthouse in a Kevlar vest – with his arms and legs shackled. Allen's defense attorneys request for...

DELPHI, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO