Delphi, IN

Edgar Charles Ashford
3d ago

Before we jump to conclusions, let's look at, let's hear all the facts of the evidence first before get all emotional about this double murder case. Remember, it's info that is still sealed.

Law & Crime

County Prosecutor in Charge of Delphi Murders Case Dismisses His Critics: ‘We Have a Very Solid Case’ Against Suspect Richard Allen

The prosecutor pressing forward with murder charges against Richard Matthew Allen, 50, in Indiana’s Delphi Murders issued a statement in defense of his mostly secret case on Wednesday. The statement, published by Indianapolis FOX affiliate WXIN, reads as follows:. The Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office appreciates the Judge hearing our...
DELPHI, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Prosecutor claims ‘very solid case’ against Delphi suspect Richard Allen

DELPHI, Ind. – While defense attorneys for the man charged in the Delphi murders maintain their client’s innocence, prosecutors claim they have a “very solid case” against Richard Allen. Both sides appeared in court Tuesday for a hearing to determine if court records related to the case would remain sealed. Defense attorney Andrew Baldwin suggested […]
DELPHI, IN
Advocate

25 Gay Men Could Have Been Killed by Indiana Serial Killer

NOBLESVILLE, Indiana (WISH) -- Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total...
WESTFIELD, IN
CBS Chicago

Prosecutor believes Delphi murder suspect did not act alone

DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- Police and prosecutors do not believe the man accused of murdering two girls in Delphi, Indiana acted alone.Richard Allen, 50, was charged last month in the 2017 murders of two teenage best friends – Abigail J. "Abby" Williams, 13, and Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German, 14. Allen pleaded not guilty.Arrested at the end of October and charged with two counts of murder, cameras were rolling on Allen for the first time Tuesday as he showed up to the Carroll County Courthouse in a Kevlar vest – with his arms and legs shackled. Allen's defense attorneys request for...
DELPHI, IN
CBS Chicago

Bail hearing granted for Delphi murder suspect, documents will remain sealed amid prosecutor belief of other suspects

CHICGAO (CBS)-- A bail hearing was granted for the man accused of murdering two girls in Delphi, Indiana.However, the Indiana judge overseeing the case will keep charging documents sealed for now after a brief was filed. As CBS4 reported, Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland's main arguments in keeping the affidavit sealed is the belief that Richard Allen, 50, is not the only person involved in the case.  Indiana law allows courts to withhold records in "extraordinary circumstances." Allen is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Abigail J. "Abby" Williams, 13, and Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German,...
DELPHI, IN
Fox 59

Former Delphi mayor part of prosecution team in murder case

DELPHI, Ind. – Shane Evans was the mayor of Delphi when Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered in a high-profile case. Now, he’s part of the team tasked with prosecuting Richard Allen, the man charged with two counts of murder in connection with the teens’ deaths.
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Former investigator, community react to new developments in Delphi case

DELPHI, Ind. — Delphi suspect information still hangs in windows of a downtown Delphi building. Just across the street the main suspect in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, Richard Allen, appeared in the Carroll County Courthouse in front of a packed room. Judge Fran Gull has not yet made a decision on […]
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Over 21 years in prison for Indianapolis meth dealer

INDIANAPOLIS — A 42-year-old Marion County man will spend the next 20+ years behind bars after being sentenced on multiple meth dealing charges. Bradley Gulledge, a 42-year-old Indianapolis man, was sentenced this week to 262 months in federal prison. He previously pleaded guilty to possessing meth with intent to sell in two separate federal cases. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Marion County Coroner’s Office IDs 4 victims from weekend homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims, including a high school student, in four shootings over the weekend. The first homicide happened Friday afternoon on Indy’s south side at the Brookwood Apartments on Turtle Creek E. Drive. The coroner’s office identified the deceased as Kareem Muttler, 16. He died at the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures

Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
WARSAW, IN

