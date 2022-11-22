Montgomery County Phone Services Disrupted

Montgomery County phone services will be disrupted for an hour on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 22, officials say.

Phone services will be disrupted between 9 and 10 p.m. while the Department of Technology Services and Business Solutions works to implement a secondary network connection for the system, according to Montgomery County Government Officials.

Callers trying to reach the County’s 24-Hour Crisis Center should call 240-687-4392 between 9 and 10 p.m. this evening. The Crisis Center provides free telephone and walk-in crisis services 24 hours a day/ 365 days a year.

Services affected will be all inbound and outbound calls to County exchanges (240) 777 & (240) 773, voicemail, the Crisis Center, and the County IT’s Help Desk. Inbound calls to 911 and 311 will not be affected.