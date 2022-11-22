Every Saturday is Trick or Treat for Huskies' Devious Ryan Grubb

Ryan Grubb was slightly incredulous at the question. Asked about the preparation and deception involved for his double-reverse, flea-flicker pass for a touchdown against Colorado, he had to remind his inquisitor that this wasn't a new play.

The Huskies tried it once before against Stanford back in September and it wasn't quite so successful.

How could that other person not remember that?

After all, it was just one of 825 previous UW plays this season of all sorts of tweaks and wrinkles and different cadences, but still a memorable concoction just the same involving standout wide receiver Jalen McMillan, who scooted into the end zone from 27 yards out against the Buffaloes in a 54-7 victory.

"We ran that once this year already," Grubb half-heartedly protested. "McMillan got only six yards. This was his redemption to get that back. We were all giving him a bunch of grief about if we get you out there again, you've got to make something happen. He did. He for sure did."

The Husky personnel just lends itself to doing the unconventional to put points on the board, according to Grubb.

"All the guys on our team, we've got playmakers honestly at every position," he said. "It's exciting to try and find ways to get them the ball."

For that matter, Grubb called for the same double-reverse flea flicker last season at his previous stop, Fresno State, and the Bulldogs ran it to perfection for a 29-yard touchdown.

You don't remember that one either?

No, Grubb has a full bag of trick plays that hasn't been utilized yet and he's sure to pull out something just as wily and unexpected for the Apple Cup against Washington State on Saturday night in Pullman.

Cougars, become complacent at your own risk.

"We've got a couple more," Grubb teased. "There's a few more of those. We'll find a way to get a couple more out there."

