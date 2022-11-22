ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Interested in memorabilia from music royalty? Take a sneak peak of the LI Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9T9F_0jKTZsrC00

News 12 got a sneak peak inside the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame ahead of its grand opening.

Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame set to open in Stony Brook

The facility is filled with memorabilia from musicians and entertainers who are from Long Island or made the area their home.

Items from stars such as Joan Jett, Billy Joel, Harry Chapin, Run D.M.C. and Twisted Sister will be on display.

Chairman Ernie Canadeo says it's a culmination of everyone's dream and exciting for Long Island.

The hall-of-fame will officially open to the public Friday at 12 p.m.

