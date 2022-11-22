Update on Thanksgiving week weather forecast

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The winds weakened last night into today which allowed the National Weather Service to expire all weather warnings and advisories except for the Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha Channels as well as the leeward and southern Big Island waters in place until at least Wednesday morning at 6:00 a.m.

The Gale Warning for offshore waters outside of 40 nm is also still in place, most likely through at least Thanksgiving Day.

Though we will have a respite in the strong winds for today and tomorrow, but a relatively strong cold front is scheduled to move over the island chain Wednesday night through Thursday. This cold front will bring a few rain showers but most importantly, strong northeasterly trade winds.

Winds on Thanksgiving Day will most likely be stronger than the winds we experienced Sunday and Monday.

Sustained northeast trade winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are to be expected through the day.

The good news for the Thanksgiving Day forecast is that the cold front will move over the state relatively fast beginning over Kauai at around midnight early Thanksgiving morning and moving quickly southeast until it is south of the Big Island during the late evening hours.

The speed of the cold front, and the fact that there is not a lot of moisture associated with front, means that we are looking at just a few showers over any one area across the state, except for Hawaii County.

Hawaii County will see more rain because the front will slow down and/or stall just to the south of the island, keeping unstable conditions there and tapping into a little bit of some tropical moisture to the south of the state.

The windy conditions will remain over Hawaii into Friday, but they will be a little weaker on Friday with northeast winds expected to be 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. The winds will continue to weaken through the weekend with northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph expected on Saturday and just variable winds on Sunday at five to 10 mph.

If you have not yet placed your Christmas decorations outside, you may want to wait until this weekend to do it, with Sunday being the day with the weakest winds. If you have already done your outdoor Christmas decorating, you may want to either tie the larger and/or lighter decorations down or bring them indoors for Thursday and Friday.

If your outdoor decorations survived the high winds Sunday and Monday, they may survive the Thanksgiving Day and Friday winds, but just keep in mind that those winds are forecast to be about up to 10mph stronger. You should also bring in or tie down items such as trash cans and other lawn items that are light enough to blow away.