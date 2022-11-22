Arkansans will see lower gas prices this Thanksgiving

(The Center Square) – Arkansans who are traveling during the Thanksgiving holiday will pay less at the pump, according to AAA.

The average price for a regular unleaded gallon of gas is $3.12, which is 11 cents lower than last week but nine cents higher than the same time last year.

“Drivers hitting the road for Thanksgiving will be met with some of the lowest gas prices of the year.” AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria said in a news release. “As the holiday approaches, drivers in some areas could see local station prices below $2 per gallon, a price not seen since January 2022.”

The lowest price per gallon is in the Jonesboro area where motorists will pay $3.01. Fort Smith has the highest price per gallon at $3.17.

Arkansas ranks fourth among the 50 states in gas prices. Texas has the lowest price at $2.97 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. A gallon of gas costs the most in California, where the average cost is $5.37, according to AAA.

AAA estimates that 47.8 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles away from home during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The national price for a regular unleaded gallon of gas is $3.64, down from $3.76 a week ago, according to AAA.

"Market analysts attribute falling pump prices to sinking oil prices, with West Texas Intermediate crude currently near (or) below $80 a barrel for the first time since the beginning of the year," AAA officials said in their news release.