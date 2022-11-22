ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois continues with nation's worst unemployment rate

By Andrew Hensel | The Center Square
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) – A new study shows that Illinois' economy continues to trail the rest of the nation as the Land of Lincoln finished dead last in unemployment rates last month.

Illinois' October unemployment numbers show a slight improvement, but the state is still at the bottom compared to the other state's job markets, marking the second month in a row that Illinois has held the nation’s worst jobless rate.

Justin Carlson of the Illinois Policy Institute explained where Illinois ranks.

"The unemployment rate in October only ticked by point one percent from 4.5 to 4.6, but that is still the highest in the nation," Carlson said. "I believe Illinois is only tied with the state of Nevada."

Carlson said high taxes and state pension debt are hindering the job market in Illinois.

"The state has a very high tax burden. Illinoisans pay some of the highest taxes in the country," Carlson said. "It has a huge public debt burden stemming from pension debts. It has the worst pension crisis in the nation."

The numbers also show that Illinois is struggling to keep up with other Midwestern states as their unemployment numbers are significantly below those in Illinois. For example, Wisconsin has an unemployment rate of 3.3%, Indiana sits at 3%, Iowa is at 2.9% and Missouri has an unemployment rate of 2.6%.

State officials say the new numbers show continued improvement for the state.

“Job growth throughout the state has remained strong for nearly a year and a half, and the most recent data is evidence that workers are engaged in the growing labor market,” Deputy Gov. Andy Manar said. “IDES is committed to providing job seekers and employers with the resources necessary to take advantage of the many newly created jobs across industries.”

Comments / 30

7020s
3d ago

All the jobs people are taking are over in border states. Why do you think CAT and John Deere moved along with another thousand companies. Illinois sucks for businesses.

Reply
11
Easy
3d ago

now wait a minute couple days ago and said Illinois was doing great the unemployment was coming down Mr journalist can you tell the truth hahaha I didn't think so make it look good for Mr prickster

Reply
9
Jen D
3d ago

keep voting democrat for this to happen! whole state is red but Chicago area I might add. this state is suffering from the corruption and needs to get rid of the Democrat stronghold Chicago has on the entire state.

Reply
14
