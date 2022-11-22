ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Alba’s Kids Honor, 14, Haven, 11, & Hayes, 4, Are So Cute In Thanksgiving Photo With Dad Cash Warren

Jessica Alba had a fun family affair on Thanksgiving! The Dark Angel actress took to her Instagram on Friday, Nov. 25 to share an epic snap of her handsome husband Cash Warren and their gorgeous brood: daughters Honor, 14 and Haven, 11, and son Hayes, 4. Dressed to the nines, the group was all smiles as they wrapped their arms around each other in the cute snap captioned, “The most grateful for my mains…”
