Read full article on original website
Related
26 Movies Good Actors Did That Their Fans Wish They Never, Ever Had
"Millie Bobby Brown is a great actress in TV shows, but I didn't like Godzilla (2019). I wish she would do a better movie project that showcases her talents more."
Weeks After Responding To Criticism, Cher Explained How She Met Her 36-Year-Old Boyfriend Alexander "A.E." Edwards
The legendary singer is revealing all about her much-talked-about new relationship with the music executive.
12 Reasons "Wakanda Forever" Star Angela Bassett, AKA Queen Ramonda, DESERVES An Oscar Nomination
Mark my unnecessary "BuzzFeed speak." Angela Bassett will absolutely make history as the first MCU actor to win an Academy Award for her incredible performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Jessica Alba’s Kids Honor, 14, Haven, 11, & Hayes, 4, Are So Cute In Thanksgiving Photo With Dad Cash Warren
Jessica Alba had a fun family affair on Thanksgiving! The Dark Angel actress took to her Instagram on Friday, Nov. 25 to share an epic snap of her handsome husband Cash Warren and their gorgeous brood: daughters Honor, 14 and Haven, 11, and son Hayes, 4. Dressed to the nines, the group was all smiles as they wrapped their arms around each other in the cute snap captioned, “The most grateful for my mains…”
George Harrison Said the Sales of Beatles Memorabilia Was ‘Ridiculous’ and ‘out of Hand’
George Harrison didn't like how 'out of hand' the sales of Beatles memorabilia had gotten into the 1980s. He thought it was 'ridiculous.'
Marvel Studios Recruits ‘Lovecraft Country’s’ Yann Demange To Direct ‘Blade’
The new script is said to be “darker than most MCU films.” The post Marvel Studios Recruits ‘Lovecraft Country’s’ Yann Demange To Direct ‘Blade’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Emma Corrin "Hopes For A Future" Where Awards Show Get Rid Of Gendered Categories
Emma had a few things to say about gendered categories in awards shows.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
37K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0