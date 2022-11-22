Read full article on original website
Related
‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser says Kevin Costner taught him to be ‘a gentleman on set’: ‘It’s inspiring’
"Yellowstone," a Western drama created by Taylor Sheridan, explores how John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, is now the governor of Montana. Cole Hauser plays his son-in-law Rip Wheeler.
Whoopi Goldberg erupts after COVID diagnosis: 'This will kill you! What's the matter with you people?'
Whoopi Goldberg slammed Anthony Fauci's critics in the wake of her COVID-19 diagnosis, saying it "will kill you" and asking "what's the matter with you people?"
Tom Brady says daughter, 9, tells him he doesn’t have ‘happy face’ on field as he strives for ‘peace of mind’
Amid his divorce with Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady said he is struggling for "peace of mind" and working on having a "happy face" while playing football after a reminder from his daughter.
Who Are Kevin Costner's Children? Meet the 'Yellowstone' Star's Seven Kids
As the fan frenzy for all things Yellowstone grows, we're seeing a renewed interest in the star of the show, Kevin Costner, and his personal life. After all, it's pretty surprising to find out the 67-year-old actor is a father of seven. Yep—seven children!. In 2018, he told Parade...
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’
Kevin Costner may portray the ruthless Yellowstone patriarch in the wildly popular Taylor Sheridan-led neo-western drama series. In the series,... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’ appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals ‘The Moment’ He’ll Leave the Show
“It all depends on the writing,” Kevin Costner says before delving deeper into the subject of when – if ever – he’d leave Yellowstone behind. “What you do needs to stand up. And that’s what I’m watching constantly,” the Western icon continues of the scripts he’s given by series mastermind Taylor Sheridan. Though, so far, those scripts speak for themselves.
Nancy Pelosi: 'I don't know how anybody could say I care about the planet, I think I'll vote Republican'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rallied Democrat supporters to go out and vote for the climate, abortion and LGBTQ rights.
Hoda Kotb Admits She Likes To Date Men Who Are 'Less Attractive' Than Her: 'You Just Feel Hotter'
Though Hoda Kotb is single at the moment, she seems to be eager to jump back into the dating pool — though she isn't interested in dating just anyone.The mom-of-two and costar Jenna Bush Hager were dishing on their perfect man during the Tuesday, November 8, episode of 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna when the former revealed she doesn't want to be wined and dined by a Hollywood hunk."For all the girls who have dated the hot, hot guy — that is tricky," she insisted. "I've dated somebody who was so incredibly good looking, that next to him, you...
Sylvester Stallone gives update on Bruce Willis: He's 'been sort of incommunicado'
Sylvester Stallone feels for his friend and former co-star, Bruce Willis, who was recently diagnosed with aphasia. "Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times," Stallone said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. When asked if he's in touch with the 67-year-old, he said Willis has "been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It’s so sad."
John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why
“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
Virginia Walmart gunman's manifesto claims he was 'betrayed' by coworkers he killed, felt 'led by' Satan
The manifesto left behind by Andre Bing — the suspected gunman behind six killings at a Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart where he worked — has been released by Chesapeake police.
Chelsea Clinton’s Husband Marc Mezvinsky Is Her Teammate for Life! See Her Rare Quotes About Marriage
Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, went from childhood crushes to happily married. The couple wed in 2010 and have since shared rare insight into their marriage and family life with their three kids. The She Persisted author and the investor met in the ‘90s at...
Patricia Heaton tells Christians 'disappointed' by midterms 'governments are finite,' God is 'ever sustaining'
Patricia Heaton gave her perspective on Tuesday's election results this week to Christians who were "disappointed" by Republicans' performance in the midterms.
John Lennon’s killer Mark David Chapman says he murdered beloved Beatle for fame: ‘Evil in my heart’
Mark David Chapman, who murdered John Lennon in 1980, was denied parole a 12th time in August of this year. His next parole board appearance is scheduled for February 2024.
Dawn Lyn, former child star on ‘My Three Sons’ and Leif Garrett’s sister, in a coma after brain surgery
"My Three Sons” told the tale of a widower (Fred MacMurray) who raises his boys with the help of his father-in-law and later, the children’s great-uncle. The series aired from 1960 until 1972.
Moment Of Reflection? Monica Lewinsky Says She's Had 'Issues' With 'Unavailable Men' For Years
Monica Lewinsky is looking back on her issues with dating over the years. The former White House intern took to Instagram on Thursday, October 27, in a now deleted post to poke fun at her infamous affair with married President Bill Clinton and her relationship patterns. "Looks like i had issues w/ unavailable men from an early age," Lewinsky reportedly penned alongside Bert from Sesame Street and Snoopy. MONICA LEWINSKY REVEALS HER GREATEST REGRET MORE THAN TWO DECADES AFTER HER INFAMOUS AFFAIR WITH BILL CLINTONThe writer and the 42nd President began their affair in 1995 when Lewinsky was only 22-years-old...
Jennifer Lopez revealed that Ben Affleck contacted her via email rekindling their romance
Romance seems to be a little different in this day and age, as a single email can rekindle an entire relationship. This seemed to be the case with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, after the couple decided to tie the knot, following their breakup in 2004. The two stars reconnected...
Bear attacks woman who's walking her dogs, she plays dead even with 'crunched' skull
A Maryland woman was walking her two dogs when she and her pets encountered a bear. The bear went after her — and caused severe nerve and skull damage requiring multiple surgeries.
Jimmy Kimmel mocks Pence sharing Christian faith, imagines Jesus saying ‘I want no part of this!’
Late night host Jimmy Kimmel derided as absurd Tuesday the idea that Mike Pence, a devout Christian, would try to share his faith with Donald Trump, imagining Jesus Christ as saying, "Don’t tell him to turn to me. I want no part of this!" On "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the...
See ‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser in Rare Pic With His Brother Posted by His Mom
“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser is a family man. And his mom, Cass Warner, is proud… The post See ‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser in Rare Pic With His Brother Posted by His Mom appeared first on Outsider.
Fox News
873K+
Followers
5K+
Post
689M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0