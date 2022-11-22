ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals ‘The Moment’ He’ll Leave the Show

“It all depends on the writing,” Kevin Costner says before delving deeper into the subject of when – if ever – he’d leave Yellowstone behind. “What you do needs to stand up. And that’s what I’m watching constantly,” the Western icon continues of the scripts he’s given by series mastermind Taylor Sheridan. Though, so far, those scripts speak for themselves.
Hoda Kotb Admits She Likes To Date Men Who Are 'Less Attractive' Than Her: 'You Just Feel Hotter'

Though Hoda Kotb is single at the moment, she seems to be eager to jump back into the dating pool — though she isn't interested in dating just anyone.The mom-of-two and costar Jenna Bush Hager were dishing on their perfect man during the Tuesday, November 8, episode of 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna when the former revealed she doesn't want to be wined and dined by a Hollywood hunk."For all the girls who have dated the hot, hot guy — that is tricky," she insisted. "I've dated somebody who was so incredibly good looking, that next to him, you...
Sylvester Stallone gives update on Bruce Willis: He's 'been sort of incommunicado'

Sylvester Stallone feels for his friend and former co-star, Bruce Willis, who was recently diagnosed with aphasia. "Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times," Stallone said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. When asked if he's in touch with the 67-year-old, he said Willis has "been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It’s so sad."
John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why

“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
Moment Of Reflection? Monica Lewinsky Says She's Had 'Issues' With 'Unavailable Men' For Years

Monica Lewinsky is looking back on her issues with dating over the years. The former White House intern took to Instagram on Thursday, October 27, in a now deleted post to poke fun at her infamous affair with married President Bill Clinton and her relationship patterns. "Looks like i had issues w/ unavailable men from an early age," Lewinsky reportedly penned alongside Bert from Sesame Street and Snoopy. MONICA LEWINSKY REVEALS HER GREATEST REGRET MORE THAN TWO DECADES AFTER HER INFAMOUS AFFAIR WITH BILL CLINTONThe writer and the 42nd President began their affair in 1995 when Lewinsky was only 22-years-old...
