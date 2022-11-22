Read full article on original website
Fibromyalgia, Thyroid Dysfunction and Treatment Modalities
Pharmaceutical treatment of fibromyalgia includes tricyclic antidepressants, SSRIs, norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, anticonvulsants, and analgesics, and is often directed only at management of pain symptoms. As many as 98% of patients use some form of CAM therapy, to manage symptoms. Multidisciplinary treatment of fibromyalgia is recommended including aerobic exercise, relaxation exercise, massage, meditation, acupuncture, hypnotherapy, cognitive behavior therapy, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation and dietary supplementation in addition to pharmacotherapy.
Can DHEA Help With A Thyroid Condition?
DHEA is a pure hormone produced by the physique and is a dietary complement. Typically, this hormone is known as the "fountain of youth" or an "anti-aging tremendous hormone" as a result of it has a steroid-like impact on the physique. DHEA ranges naturally decline as we age, however they might even be decrease in individuals with well being circumstances like thyroid issues. Right here's what you must learn about DHEA and if it might probably assist with a thyroid situation.
The role of parathyroidectomy in treating hypertension and other cardiac manifestations of primary hyperparathyroidism
Primary hyperparathyroidism (PHPT) is a relatively common endocrine disorder characterized by elevated calcium levels along with parathyroid hormone (PTH) levels that are either elevated or inappropriately normal. Detrimental effects of prolonged elevated PTH levels include osteopenia and osteoporosis, development of kidney stones as a result of increased urinary excretion of calcium, decrease in renal function, osteitis fibrosa cystica, and peptic ulcers. There are also multiple subjective symptoms attributable to elevated calcium levels that include depression, constipation, extremity aches, mental fog, fatigue, lethargy, and other neurocognitive symptoms. Other more poorly understood effects of PHPT include higher incidence of hypertension, metabolic syndrome, vascular and valvular calcifications, and other cardiovascular manifestations. The only method of achieving cure of PHPT is through surgical removal of the abnormal gland or glands. It is well-established that successful parathyroid surgery leads to improvement in bone health and can halt the progression of renal damage. Studies have also shown that subjective symptoms improve after successful surgery. There is conflicting data regarding the effect of parathyroid surgery on cardiac manifestations such as hypertension and metabolic syndrome. As such, the most recent guidelines released from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the American Association of Endocrine Surgeons (AAES) do not list cardiovascular comorbidities as an indication to operate on patients with PHPT.
What Is Hypoglycemia? Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, Treatment, and Prevention
Hypoglycemia is basically managed by preventive measures, corresponding to food plan and train. In case your blood sugar nonetheless drops, you'll be able to assist deliver it again up with fast-acting carbohydrates. Relying on the underlying causes of hypoglycemia, you might also want medicines, too. Medicine Choices. If you happen...
Isolated systolic hypertension in young adults: a heterogeneous finding : Journal of Hypertension
Hypertension in adults has been extensively studied, with wide array of data about physiology, associated pathophysiology, different phenotypes, treatment, outcomes, and extensive sets of guidelines established in an attempt to facilitate practice [1,2]. Hypertension in children was also studied though not as extensively, and in the absence of solid clinical outcomes for these age groups, research mostly employed variety of surrogate outcomes, such as left ventricular mass, intima/media thickness, and the like to help realize clinical meaning of hypertension in childhood, as summarized in recent American Heart Association guidelines on hypertension in childhood [3]. Therefore, it may appear that we have detailed sets of guidelines both for children and for adults. Nevertheless, whereas childhood hypertension lasts about a decade, that of adults spans several decades, resulting in quite a heterogeneity in age, and subsequent characteristics and quite an age-dependent variability in outcomes. Indeed, at least when it comes to outcomes in studies of hypertension, they appear to segregate among higher risk (older among other aspects) adults; thus, most randomized outcome studies in latest years involved high-risk individuals frequently older than 55 years. Thus we have guidelines based on randomized trials almost exclusively among older higher risk patients, whereas younger, standard, or low risk young adults are not well represented in the knowledge database we have about hypertension.
How Long Can You Go Without Thyroid Medication?
Why is thyroid treatment is critical for hypothyroidism?. What occurs once you cease taking thyroid treatment?. How lengthy are you able to go with out thyroid treatment earlier than signs?. The right way to be sure to are on the appropriate dose. . Go to The Thyroid Medicine Hub. The thyroid...
Supplements 101: What Are Dietary Supplements and How Do They Work?
Kent L. BradleyM.D., MBA, MPH – Chief Well being and Diet Officer. Good diet is significant to our well being and well-being. Ideally, we might get all of the vitamins we'd like from our weight-reduction plan, however for quite a few causes – from lack of entry to wholesome meals to busy existence – many individuals might profit from dietary dietary supplements to assist meet their each day dietary wants.
Metformin and Its Benefits for Various Diseases
Quite a few research and scientific trials have demonstrated that metformin monotherapy or mixture remedy with different glucose-lowering medicine is efficient in treating T2D. A report from 1995 illustrated that metformin is ready to decrease plasma glucose ranges, and within the a long time that adopted, new roles of metformin in diabetes have been found. Within the 1995 examine, by Defronzo et al., 289 diabetes sufferers have been handled with metformin or placebo. After 29 weeks, the metformin group confirmed decrease imply fasting plasma glucose and HbA1c ranges (22). In a 1997 examine by Garber, 451 diabetic people got completely different dosages of metformin (starting from 500 mg to 2,000 mg every day). After 14 weeks, it was discovered that metformin's efficacy is dose-dependent (23). In 2006, a 5-year randomized and double blind scientific trial through which metformin was in contrast with glibenclamide and rosiglitazone, different anti-diabetic medicine, was revealed. The outcomes confirmed that the fasting plasma glucose ranges have been decreased the least by rosiglitazone and probably the most by glibenclamide, with metformin displaying intermediate results (24).
Distilled Water Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits
To make distilled water, water is heated to the boiling point. This creates vapor (or steam), which is captured, cooled to return to a liquid state, and bottled. Most of the contaminants in the water are removed during the distillation process. Is distilled water healthier than tap water? It’s debatable....
Food, Mood, and Brain Health: Implications for the Modern Clinician
Robert, a 43-year-old married man who presents with irritability and a low mood for two months. He has a history of attention deficit disorder, first diagnosed two years ago, and is currently treated with Vyvanse 70 mg. While his focus and work function are improved, he reports low appetite, fatigue, and difficulty sleeping. He notes that he tends to be quite irritable during mealtimes to the extent that his wife has asked him to stay at work past dinnertime to “stay out of the way.” He feels guilty and, concerned about not connecting emotionally to his young children ages 1 and 3. Further history and medical workup reveal no substance use, no active medical issues, and blood work reveals no abnormalities.
A Proven Healthy Diabetics Drinks List: Know Your Best Drink!
Diabetics have to be careful about what they eat and drink. Does this mean that they cannot enjoy refreshing and flavourful beverages? Not at all. Here is a list of the best drinks for diabetic patients. This is the easiest option and will not raise your blood sugar levels at...
Preeclampsia Nursing Diagnosis & Care Plan
Preeclampsia is a serious complication that occurs during pregnancy and affects 5-7% of pregnancies worldwide. It is characterized by high blood pressure and protein in the urine (proteinuria). The exact cause is unknown though research shows genetics or blood vessel abnormalities with the placenta could be a potential cause. The...
How Does Hypothyroidism Affect Your Mental Health?
Hypothyroidism is a common thyroid condition in which the thyroid gland does not produce enough thyroid hormones. This can impact mental well-being. Psychiatric symptoms like low mood, memory problems, and extreme fatigue are common among people with hypothyroidism. This article discusses the link between hypothyroidism and psychiatric symptoms, including signs...
Do Thyroid Issues Cause Panic Disorders?
An estimated 20 million Americans have some form of thyroid disease, according to the American Thyroid Association. However, 60 percent are unaware of their condition, and some believe their thyroid issues can cause panic disorders. Women, more than men, are affected by thyroid problems. Some symptoms of an overactive thyroid...
A Holistic Approach to Thyroid Disease
The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland located just below the surface of the skin in the front of the neck. If you place your fingers on the front of your neck, you can feel the thyroid move up and down each time you swallow. The thyroid is responsible for making...
Intermittent fasting with Type 1 diabetes: all you need to know
For non secular, philosophical or private causes, many individuals flip to fasting. As soon as an ancestral methodology of self-healing, fasting is turning into more and more widespread. The explanations for this enchantment? It's attributed many advantages: remainder of the digestive system, elimination of poisons, purification of the physique… Nonetheless, fasting and the meals disruption it causes places the physique in a extreme problem. That is the case for everybody and maybe even extra so when you've Sort 1 diabetes.
Is Weight Loss Really 80 Percent Diet and 20 Percent Exercise?
In the event you've ever Googled, "Is food regimen or train extra necessary for weight reduction?" you've got in all probability come throughout this seemingly arbitrary method for dropping kilos: It is 80 p.c food regimen and 20 p.c train. However the place did that 80/20 ratio come from? And what does it actually imply?
How I Stopped My Nails From Constantly Breaking
I recently took a look at my fragile nails and decided that they deserved as much attention as I give my hair. After six weeks of weekly treatments and some minor changes in my nail routine, I’m happy to say that, finally, my nails are experiencing the same level of happiness as my hair, thanks to these seven things I did to make my nails stronger and ridge-free.
Studies on Magnesium and Thyroid Health
Hello- A few years ago, I started working with a new client who was taking twelve different supplements from an alternative medicine doctor. Some were antimicrobial agents used for killing gut pathogens; some were herbs and nutrients meant to support her liver and adrenals. In theory, the protocol she was...
Itchy foot and diabetes: what to do?
An itchy diabetic foot requires special attention. Itching can also occur before a skin lesion, due to dry skin, skin pathology or arteriopathy. In this case, there is a significant risk of infection or even amputation. In the case of itchy feet, there are treatments available depending on the cause of the itching. It is therefore important to consult a doctor and to adopt certain preventive measures. Podexpert explains everything.
