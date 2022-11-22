Hypertension in adults has been extensively studied, with wide array of data about physiology, associated pathophysiology, different phenotypes, treatment, outcomes, and extensive sets of guidelines established in an attempt to facilitate practice [1,2]. Hypertension in children was also studied though not as extensively, and in the absence of solid clinical outcomes for these age groups, research mostly employed variety of surrogate outcomes, such as left ventricular mass, intima/media thickness, and the like to help realize clinical meaning of hypertension in childhood, as summarized in recent American Heart Association guidelines on hypertension in childhood [3]. Therefore, it may appear that we have detailed sets of guidelines both for children and for adults. Nevertheless, whereas childhood hypertension lasts about a decade, that of adults spans several decades, resulting in quite a heterogeneity in age, and subsequent characteristics and quite an age-dependent variability in outcomes. Indeed, at least when it comes to outcomes in studies of hypertension, they appear to segregate among higher risk (older among other aspects) adults; thus, most randomized outcome studies in latest years involved high-risk individuals frequently older than 55 years. Thus we have guidelines based on randomized trials almost exclusively among older higher risk patients, whereas younger, standard, or low risk young adults are not well represented in the knowledge database we have about hypertension.

1 DAY AGO