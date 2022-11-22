Read full article on original website
Related
breezynews.com
Home Break-In, Vandalism, and a Disturbance in Attala
1:44 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on West North St when the owner arrived home to find the back door had been broken into. 11:08 a.m. – Attala Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Attala Rd 4171 when a caller reported vandalism that occurred on the property.
kicks96news.com
Carthage and Leake Officials Kept Busy with Several Calls the Day Before Thanksgiving
On Wednesday, November 23rd at approximately 11:55 p.m., Leake County Deputies, Barnes Volunteer Fire Department, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol were dispatched to a crash on Hwy 35 N near Singleton. One vehicle left the roadway, went into the ditch, and struck a tree. Carthage Fire Department was requested to bring the jaws of life to cut an individual from the vehicle. The condition of this person is unknown at this time. We will update when more information is available.
kicks96news.com
Thanksgiving Day Calls in Leake, Mostly Disturbances
8:37 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting that a vehicle at Carthage Congregate Housing apartments on South Valley St. had been vandalized overnight. 11:53 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Old Hwy 43 in Thomastown regarding a disturbance between family members.
breezynews.com
Several Disturbances Reported in Attala on Thursday
5:23 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on North Natchez St when they received reports of a family disturbance in progress there. At 5:49 p.m., Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on Attala Rd 2115/Liberty Hill Rd in the McCool area.
Man accused of carjacking grandparent at Jackson school
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for allegedly carjacking a grandparent who was dropping a student off a Jackson middle school. The carjacking happened while a grandparent was at Cardoza Middle School to drop off a student on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect had run out from a wooded area east of the […]
WTOK-TV
Arrest made in 2021 Meridian murder case
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department announced it has made an arrest in a murder dating back to Aug. 27, 2021. The MPD said the suspect’s name is being withheld as the investigation continues. Kayla Williams, 21, was shot around 4:30 a.m. in the area of 29th...
WAPT
Man in custody accused of shooting at MHP trooper
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. — A man is in custody after investigators said he shot a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper in Holmes County. According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the MHP trooper was on patrol near Newport Road at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday when shots were fired into his vehicle. The trooper was not injured.
WTOK-TV
MBI investigating after Mississippi State Trooper has shots fired into vehicle
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Mississippi State Trooper had their vehicle shot into. According to MBI, the Trooper was on patrol near Newport Road in Holmes County around 6:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day when the incident occurred. The trooper did not...
Shots fired into Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle on Thanksgiving Day
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety reports that shots were fired into a state trooper’s vehicle on Thanksgiving Day. The shooting happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. during a patrol in Holmes County, officials said. The trooper who was patrolling on Newport Road was not injured in the incident, which...
WLBT
Man charged with murder after deadly dice shooting in Yazoo Co.; others still sought
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County man identified in connection with a multi-shooter incident in Yazoo County last weekend was charged Tuesday with murder. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Investigator Terry Gann, Johnny Lee House, 25, of Camden, shot and killed Christopher Turnage, 27, in a barrage of gunfire that broke out during an informal dice game early Sunday morning.
WAPT
Man shot in the arm during an attempted carjacking in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigation an attempted carjacking and shooting that left one man injured. According to Jackson police, the shooting and attempted carjacking happened Wednesday night at the Exxon gas station on Highway 80 near Metrocenter Mall. Police said a man was sitting inside of his...
vicksburgnews.com
Former Leake County deputy charged with 31 counts of evidence tampering
On Oct. 31, agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics with assistance from Leake County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Crime Lab conducted an arrest for evidence tampering in Leake County. 39-year-old, Justin Ross Moore, from Carthage, Mississippi has been arrested and charged with 31 counts of tampering with...
Brandon man in custody after police find woman covered in blood
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police arrested a man after a woman was allegedly attacked on Wednesday, November 23. The incident happened just after 12:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Cherry Hill Cove. Police said they received a call about a domestic disturbance. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim covered […]
WAPT
Man arrested after leading Capitol Police officers on chase
JACKSON, Miss. — A man is in jail after leading Capitol Police officers on a chase. The incident began Tuesday afternoon when officers tried to stop a 2019 Dodge Charger Hellcat for a traffic violation, according to the Department of Public Safety. The driver took off from around Fortification Street in Jackson and made it to the I-55 North Frontage Road and County Line Road, where he was stopped, authorities said.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Brandon Police Arrest Man For Domestic Violence After Pursuit Through Woods
On Wednesday, November 23, at 12:07 p.m. Brandon Police Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Cherry Hill Cove. Officers were told a domestic disturbance was in progress. When officers arrived, they noticed blood and several broken items in the home, as well as the victim covered in blood...
WLBT
Apartment manager frustrated with potholes affecting residents, children
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local apartment manager is fed up with the potholes near the apartment complex. Linnie Harrington oversees the Wood Village Apartments and says the road leading to it is a nightmare. “I want this road fixed. This is a Jackson city street. It’s less than a...
WLBT
Coroner: Man killed in car crash in Rankin County
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed in a car crash in Rankin County Friday. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says 25-year-old Phillip Skipper was traveling south on Highway 49 in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado. According to MHP, the vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned. MHP says Skipper...
WTOK-TV
Road reopens in Neshoba County
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - North Tucker Road is now open for travel in Neshoba County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation said crews have completed a new alignment onto Highway 19 as part of the 4-lane expansion project.
Neshoba Democrat
Winstead sentenced in hit-and-run death
A man charged in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 2-year-old boy dead on Mississippi 492 near Union in late April 2021 was sentenced to serve seven years in prison last week. The man, Andrew Graham Winstead, 27, of 12371 Road 383, was sentenced on Nov. 16, to 12...
Former Mississippi sheriff, deputy indicted on bribery charges
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a federal grand jury in Jackson returned indictments charging the former sheriff of Noxubee County and one of his deputies with receiving bribes. According to court documents, former sheriff Terry Grassaree and former deputy Vance Phillips were charged with using facilities in interstate commerce for the […]
Comments / 0