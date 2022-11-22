Read full article on original website
Patriots-Vikings Refs Missed Clear Penalty On This Touchdown
The Vikings’ game-tying touchdown Thursday night should not have counted. Immediately after Mac Jones hit tight end Hunter Henry to give the New England Patriots a 23-16 lead at U.S. Bank Stadium, Kene Nwangwu returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to even the score. Safety Kyle...
Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings
The Patriots were close to celebrating their Thanksgiving with an impressive win. Instead, they left Minnesota with a controversial 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The story easily could’ve been Mac Jones’ career game. The quarterback threw for 382 yards to go with two touchdowns. Instead, many people were talking about Hunter Henry’s overturned touchdown in the third quarter. The Patriots defense also struggled while the special teams unit allowed a big roughing the kicker penalty and a kickoff returned back for a touchdown.
Bill Belichick comments on two controversial calls that hurt Patriots in loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS — The officiating crew was heavily involved on Thanksgiving, as the Patriots fell to the Vikings, 33-26, in Minnesota. The most controversial call of the night came on an overturned touchdown late in the third quarter. Hunter Henry initially hauled in a pass at the goal line to put the Patriots up, 30-23, but after video review, the call on the field was overturned. Following the game, Henry remained adamant that he caught it, but New England settled for a field goal and didn’t score for the remainder of the evening.
Celtics trade rumors: Team expected to pursue big man as Rob Williams, Al Horford insurance (report)
BOSTON -- The Celtics could be getting some reinforcements back at the center spot next month in Rob Williams but that won’t stop the team from pursuing a trade for another big man according to a new report. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported on ESPN’s NBA Countdown on Wednesday...
What the Vikings are saying about the Patriots ahead of Thanksgiving matchup
The best of what Kevin O'Connell, Kirk Cousins, and Adam Theilen had to say about the Patriots. The Patriots will face their biggest test yet on one of the biggest holidays of the year. On Thanksgiving, New England will face a Minnesota Vikings team that had a seven-game winning streak...
Patriots-Vikings Inactives: David Andrews OUT, Bill Murray Elevated
The New England Patriots list six inactives, while the Minnesota Vikings list seven for Thursday’s Week 12 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Potential offensive coordinator candidates for Patriots in ’23
The current offensive coaching set up is not working for the Patriots. Who could they bring in as an actual offensive coordinator for 2023? I think this might be the top priority for the team in the offseason. Aside from perhaps adding a body or two at receiver and some depth along the offensive line, bringing in someone who is a legitimate offensive coordinator would help so much.
4 Patriots things most to blame for brutal Week 12 loss vs. Vikings
The New England Patriots fell to 6-5 on the season with their 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night. While there were some good takeaways for the Patriots in that game, they committed just enough errors in a game that it felt like they should’ve won. Here are the four things most to blame for the Patriots’ loss to the Vikings.
Patriots Now Facing ‘Huge’ Bills Matchup After Loss To Vikings
The Patriots nearly toppled one of the NFC’s top teams Thursday night, losing to the Minnesota Vikings 33-26 in a Thanksgiving thriller at U.S. Bank Stadium. In many ways, it was an encouraging performance for New England, proving its much-maligned offense is capable of keeping pace with a talented and explosive opponent on a national stage.
Thursday Night Football Patriots vs. Vikings Picks, odds and more
Back for another week of Thursday Night Football, this time in NBC and on Thanksgiving, capping off a Thanksgiving triple header with a matchup between the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings. It should be an interesting matchup between two teams vying for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. The first two...
Cousins, Vikings overtake Patriots for 33-26 Thanksgiving victory
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen in the fourth quarter to push the Minnesota Vikings past the New England Patriots 33-26 on Thursday night. Justin Jefferson had 139 yards and one of the touchdown passes from Cousins, who delivered precisely the […]
