3d ago
Uncalled for, but keep letting humans feel like they have no rules and this is what they turn out to become. God gave us 10 simple laws which they call the ten commandments. Follow them and see how fast you won't need the other thousand laws👨⚖️ NEHEMIAH 4:14And I looked, and rose up, and said unto the nobles, and to the rulers, and to the rest of the people, Be not ye afraid of them: remember the Lord, which is great and terrible, and fight for your brethren, your sons, and your daughters, your wives, and your houses.
Jeannette
3d ago
Why aren't providing there identities? They video taped it.So they wanted everyone to see.
C Kramer
2d ago
it's a well known fact that people who abuse animals graduate to abusing other things, like humans
KTLA.com
Riverside man arrested for deadly stabbing in Fontana
Authorities have arrested a Riverside man who allegedly stabbed two women in Fontana, killing one of them earlier this week. Alex Zamora, 20, was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies Wednesday at his home in Riverside. Zamora is accused of stabbing two women at a home on...
Suspect in fatal Costa Mesa shooting turns himself in to police
A man was in custody Friday in connection with a shooting in Costa Mesa on Thanksgiving Day that left one person dead and four other people wounded. Officers were sent to the 400 block of West Bay Street about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department. “Upon...
foxla.com
Police chase suspect gets cornered in LA shopping center parking lot, drives off anyways
A man is in custody after leading authorities on a dangerous chase across the South Gate area. The Bell Police Department initially chased the suspect on the 10 Freeway. The chase continued across other parts of Los Angeles County and at one point, the suspect led officers to a parking lot in the South Gate-East Los Angeles area.
Police: Driver intentionally crashed car into 7-Eleven
ARCADIA, Calif. — A California man was charged with attempted murder after police said he intentionally crashed his car into a 7-Eleven. The Arcadia Police Department said in a news release that its officers were called to a disturbance at a 7-Eleven just before 7 a.m. on Thanksgiving. Officers...
KCRA.com
Suspect arrested after fatal Southern California shooting
COSTA MESA, Calif. — A man turned himself in to police early Friday following a Thanksgiving shooting in Southern California that left one person dead and four others wounded, authorities said. Costa Mesa police said the shooting occurred after a minor car crash. One of the victims was critically...
3 people found dead after fire breaks out at Riverside home, police say
Three people were found dead Friday morning after a fire broke out at a home in Riverside and police believe they may have been victims of a homicide.
Three people found dead inside Riverside residence
Three people were found dead in a Riverside residence after a fire today. Police were responding to a report of suspicious circumstances on Price Court around 11 a.m. Friday, according to The Press Enterprise.
Car 'intentionally' driven through front of 7-Eleven: Police
A Monrovia man was arrested for attempted murder after driving through the front doors of a 7-Eleven store in Arcadia Thanksgiving morning.The car crashed through the front of the store on the 1000 block of South Baldwin Ave., according to Arcadia Police.Arcadia Police said the unidentified man entered the store and caused a disturbance shortly before 7 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. He reportedly threw merchandise at employees, then allegedly got into a car and intentionally drove through the front doors into the store, police said.He reportedly tried to flee, but employees and customers detained the man until police officers arrived. No injuries were reported.The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was held on $2 million bond.
foxla.com
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after shooting in Costa Mesa on Thanksgiving
COSTA MESA, Calif. - One person is dead and two others are fighting for their lives in critical condition at the hospital after a shooting in Costa Mesa on Thanksgiving night. The Costa Mesa Police Department responded to a call a little after 6:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Bay Street. The circumstances leading up to the triple shooting are unknown.
foxla.com
Corona restaurant owner helps stop armed robbery suspects who tried to kidnap woman
CORONA, Calif. - A restaurant owner is credited with stopping a group of armed robbers accused of trying to kidnap a woman in Corona. The Corona Police Department responded to a call from a restaurant in the 700 block of West Sixth Street around 4 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. According to police, a group of suspects pointed a gun at the restaurant's property owner's head, robbed her and dragged her toward their getaway vehicle.
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet Killing
Iran MorenoPhoto by(KTLA) The police in Pasadena, California is asking for help from its citizens to help apprehend the suspect responsible for the death of a 13-year-old boy. The incident occurred on November 20, 2021. Iran Moreno was playing video games in his bedroom. At a little after 6:00 pm, while Iran was still playing his video games, a stray bullet entered his bedroom and killed him.
NBC Los Angeles
Corona Thai Restaurant Owner and Son Confront Thieves
A Corona restaurant owner and his son say they confronted thieves who broke into their restaurant Thursday morning and were chased on the freeway. They say they fought back because they refused to be victims of theft again. The father and son who own a Thai restaurant, Thai Tuk Tuk,...
KTLA.com
Video captures 3 burglary suspects leaving Eastvale home carrying safe
Surveillance video shows three burglary suspects exiting an Eastvale home with a family’s belongings, including a safe that held wedding rings, sentimental keepsakes and one family member’s life savings. “They were there for a total of about 15 minutes, inside my house,” the homeowner, identified only as Andrews,...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Arraignment Set for Man Who Allegedly Targeted, Killed Woman on Foothill 210 Freeway
Sidney Terrance Johnson, 26, who faces murder charges in connection with the death of a Pasadena woman in a car-to-car shooting on Sept. 4, 2021, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Pasadena Courthouse. The shooting occurred in eastbound lanes of the I-210 Foothill Freeway in Arcadia just...
foxla.com
3 found dead in Riverside house fire
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A homicide investigation was launched after three people were found dead in a house fire in Riverside late Friday morning, officials said. The Riverside Police Department said fire crews were called to a home located in the 11200 block of Price Court, near the intersection of Indiana and La Sierra avenues, around 11 a.m. Shortly after firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered three bodies inside the two-story home.
1 killed, 2 others critically wounded in Costa Mesa shooting, police say
A shooting in Costa Mesa Thursday evening left one person dead and two others wounded, police said.
Man in Wheelchair Killed By Car in Long Beach; Driver Stays at Scene
A man in a wheelchair was fatally injured by a car in Long Beach this morning, and the driver stayed at the scene to cooperate with police, authorities said.
1 killed in Whittier crash
Authorities are investigating after a violent crash left one person dead in Whittier on Friday afternoon. The deadly collision happened near 2050 S Workman Mill Road around 3:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Images from Sky5 show the two vehicles involved completely destroyed after the crash. The impact left a ton […]
foxla.com
Man shot at Hayward Hotel in downtown LA
LOS ANGELES - An investigation was underway Friday in downtown Los Angeles after a man was reportedly shot at the Hayward Hotel. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they received an assault with a deadly weapon call at 9:45 a.m. When first responders arrived at the scene, the...
newsantaana.com
The Tustin Police recovered two stolen cars and 75 car keys and arrested two suspects
The Tustin Police night shift patrol officers arrested the occupants of two stolen vehicles and made a disturbing discovery. The auto theft suspects had 75 different car keys with them and a screwdriver that can also be used to steal cars. The stolen cars were returned to their owners but...
