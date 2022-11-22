Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
When is the best time to check blood sugar with type 2 diabetes?
Generally, healthcare professionals recommend checking blood sugar before meals and at bedtime. However, this can vary depending on a person’s diabetes management plan. When a person has type 2 diabetes, their body cannot regulate the volume of sugar, or glucose, in their blood. Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels can be a key tool for managing the condition.
cohaitungchi.com
Is Excessive Sweating a Sign of Diabetes?
If you have diabetes, you may have noticed that you sweat more than the average person. It’s not all in your head! There are scientific reasons for why this can happen. When most people think of type 2 diabetes, they think about high blood sugar levels and their impact on the eyes, kidneys, and feet through peripheral neuropathy and nerve damage.
cohaitungchi.com
Itchy foot and diabetes: what to do?
An itchy diabetic foot requires special attention. Itching can also occur before a skin lesion, due to dry skin, skin pathology or arteriopathy. In this case, there is a significant risk of infection or even amputation. In the case of itchy feet, there are treatments available depending on the cause of the itching. It is therefore important to consult a doctor and to adopt certain preventive measures. Podexpert explains everything.
cohaitungchi.com
How To Take Turmeric For Diabetes?
There is strong evidence that turmeric effectively reduces symptoms of diabetes and could even prevent prediabetic patients from developing type 2 diabetes. Some of these benefits primarily come from turmeric's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities. Researchers have found that chronic inflammation plays a role in developing several health concerns, including heart disease, certain types of cancers, and Crohn's disease.
People Are Using a Diabetes Drug for Weight Loss and It Seems to Be Working
Elon Musk has touted Wegovy as a solution to weight loss, and its sister drug, Ozempic, has become a viral sensation on TikTok.
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers key cause of type 2 diabetes
Glucose metabolites (chemicals produced when glucose is broken down by cells), rather than glucose itself, have been discovered to be key to the progression of type 2 diabetes. In diabetes, the pancreatic beta-cells do not release enough of the hormone insulin, which lowers blood glucose levels. This is because a glucose metabolite damages pancreatic beta-cell function.
Statins vs. supplements: New study finds one is 'vastly superior' to cut cholesterol
If you were prescribed medicine to lower your risk of a heart attack or stroke, would you take it?. Millions of Americans are prescribed statins such as Lipitor, Crestor or generic formulations to lower their cholesterol. But lots of people are hesitant to start the medication. Some people fret over...
EatingWell
Can People with Diabetes Eat Bread?
Bread is a household grocery staple that provides surprising benefits with each bite. Bread is the base for many tasty meals, such as sandwiches, stuffing and even French toast. However, when managing a diabetes diagnosis, knowing which carbs are OK to eat, and if eating bread with diabetes is even allowed, can be confusing.
Medical News Today
Is walking good for knee arthritis?
Walking may benefit knee arthritis by decreasing joint stiffness and pain. Doctors may also recommend other nonsurgical and surgical treatments depending on a person’s condition. Arthritis is the inflammation of one or more joints. People with the condition may experience joint swelling, pain, and stiffness. It can affect any...
How You Can Reverse Type 2 Diabetes Naturally, According to Experts
At 72, George King Sr. developed Type 2 diabetes and was put on multiple medications to keep his blood sugar in check. But he didn’t take the news sitting down. He started walking twice a day and modified his diet, with his diabetic diet including more vegetables and complex carbohydrates. The result? Remission. For the following 15 years, he no longer had to take medication.
Researchers found two minutes of walking can reduce type 2 diabetes, dementia, and heart failure
A two-minute walk can lower blood sugar and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, a new study has found. Researchers have found that walking within 60 to 90 minutes after a meal is more effective when blood sugar levels are high.
Medical News Today
What to eat with prediabetes and high cholesterol
A nutritious, balanced diet is important for people with prediabetes and high cholesterol. Although individual recommendations vary, dietitians frequently recommend the Mediterranean and DASH diets. Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet can improve insulin resistance and may help with weight management. It focuses on a varied diet including whole...
Prevention
What Is Ozempic, the Diabetes Medication That’s Being Used Off-Label for Weight Loss?
A medication designed to help manage insulin levels is now hard to find after a slew of people on social media talked about how they used it for weight loss. Ozempic, which is a brand name for semaglutide, is on the Food and Drug Administration’s list of current drug shortages.
Could You Have Diabetes and Not Know It? Here's How to Know
Here’s the problem with diabetes: Most people don’t start thinking about it until they’re diagnosed. And that’s too late, says Judith Fradkin, MD, diabetes, endocrinology and metabolic diseases director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), a division of the National Institutes of Health. “This is a disease that develops over decades,” she says. Most people, Fradkin explains, have prediabetes for a long time before the disease becomes full-blown, and even then it progresses gradually. That leaves a big window in which to stop, slow or even reverse the disease.
cohaitungchi.com
What to Feed A Diabetic Dog That Won’t Eat: A Deep Dive!
It goes without saying that diabetes can be a challenging issue for any pet owner to deal with. However, as long as there are appropriate mechanisms and procedures in place, there’s no reason why your diabetic dog wouldn’t be able to live a long and fulfilling life!. Diabetic...
cohaitungchi.com
The Link Between Thyroid Disease and Cholesterol
Thyroid disease and cholesterol levels are closely related. High cholesterol (hyperlipidemia) is linked to hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid). A sudden drop in cholesterol can occur with hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid). Treating thyroid disease can correct cholesterol levels. Cholesterol drugs can affect thyroid disease and its treatments. This article explains why thyroid disease...
cohaitungchi.com
Fibromyalgia, Thyroid Dysfunction and Treatment Modalities
Pharmaceutical treatment of fibromyalgia includes tricyclic antidepressants, SSRIs, norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, anticonvulsants, and analgesics, and is often directed only at management of pain symptoms. As many as 98% of patients use some form of CAM therapy, to manage symptoms. Multidisciplinary treatment of fibromyalgia is recommended including aerobic exercise, relaxation exercise, massage, meditation, acupuncture, hypnotherapy, cognitive behavior therapy, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation and dietary supplementation in addition to pharmacotherapy.
cohaitungchi.com
Finally, a possible long-term treatment for type 1 diabetes
For decades, scientists have searched for a way to transplant healthy pancreatic islet cells into the bodies of people with type 1 diabetes. The disease occurs when the body’s immune system attacks and destroys islet cells, rendering them unable to make insulin and other hormones that regulate blood sugar levels.
cohaitungchi.com
Diabetes and Amputation – Save Your Limb Before It’s Too Late
Did you know that people with diabetes are susceptible to nerve damage and circulation issues? For some diabetics, these issues may necessitate foot or lower limb amputation. To put the severity of this problem into perspective, there are almost two million people living in the United States with limb loss. For 54% of those people, the cause of limb loss was diabetes and peripheral artery disease.
cohaitungchi.com
Metformin and Its Benefits for Various Diseases
Quite a few research and scientific trials have demonstrated that metformin monotherapy or mixture remedy with different glucose-lowering medicine is efficient in treating T2D. A report from 1995 illustrated that metformin is ready to decrease plasma glucose ranges, and within the a long time that adopted, new roles of metformin in diabetes have been found. Within the 1995 examine, by Defronzo et al., 289 diabetes sufferers have been handled with metformin or placebo. After 29 weeks, the metformin group confirmed decrease imply fasting plasma glucose and HbA1c ranges (22). In a 1997 examine by Garber, 451 diabetic people got completely different dosages of metformin (starting from 500 mg to 2,000 mg every day). After 14 weeks, it was discovered that metformin's efficacy is dose-dependent (23). In 2006, a 5-year randomized and double blind scientific trial through which metformin was in contrast with glibenclamide and rosiglitazone, different anti-diabetic medicine, was revealed. The outcomes confirmed that the fasting plasma glucose ranges have been decreased the least by rosiglitazone and probably the most by glibenclamide, with metformin displaying intermediate results (24).
Comments / 0