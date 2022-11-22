Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks Out on Bills’ Von Miller Injury, Turf & God
Sunday's Buffalo Bills' meeting with the Detroit Lions is marred by the injury to star edge rusher Von Miller ... an issue that every football fan in the country likely took notice of ... Including Odell Beckham Jr. Miller exited the game with the training staff right before halftime. Miller...
Quick Hits: Wilks on His Future, How Sam Has Looked, Denver’s Struggles + More
"It's hard for me to really dive in on what's going on because I'm not in the building. I can express, as I said earlier, Russ is a winner. Anytime that he's on the field, that's an opportunity for him to come through and make a play. We got to execute on our side. Number one, stopping the run and not allow those guys to get going which is going to create an element of there game in play action, which he's very good at. Definitely still a dominant player in my opinion."
Struggling Broncos, Panthers search for consistent QB play
The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers both made a concerted effort during the offseason to upgrade the quarterback position. But with the NFL season entering the stretch run, neither team has much to show for it. Russell Wilson has struggled to mesh with the Broncos (3-7) entering Sunday’s game at...
Black Friday: Patriots Bill Belichick Gives Petulant Response On Controversial Call
Bill Belichick was visibly aggravated after his New England Patriots lost a very winnable game on Thanksgiving night to the Minnesota Vikings 33-26. Unlike last week when the offense could not do anything right, producing just three points against the New York Jets, the Patriots put up 409 yards on offense and 26 points. Mac Jones put together his most productive game of the season throwing for a career-high 382 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed four passes of greater than 30 yards.
CeeDee Lamb Stars; Cowboys Still ‘Need’ OBJ?
Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb did his best Odell Beckham Jr. impersonation against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on Thursday. And with Lamb’s help despite a sluggish start, the Cowboys got into their groove to win 28-20 and improve to 8-3. But two Lamb catches stole the...
OBJ Sets Visits with Bills, Cowboys and Giants - In What Order?
The Dallas Cowboys have garnered a lot of headlines regarding free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his planned visit with them. ... including Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed that he'd had a Thanksgiving "good visit'' by phone with OBJ. But along with all the noise, there are still multiple...
NFL Suspends Packers Rookie Sean Rhyan
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Suspended by the NFL on Friday, Green Bay Packers rookie offensive lineman Sean Rhyan’s season has gone from bad to worse. Or, perhaps, from bad to over. The league suspended Rhyan for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. According to the league, Rhyan is eligible to return to the 53-man roster on Monday, Jan. 9. That’s the day after the regular-season finale against the Detroit Lions.
AFC Playoff Race: Where Patriots Stand After Loss to Vikings
Thursday night's 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings caused the New England Patriots to fall down the conference standings, slipping from sixth place to eighth place in the wild card race. Of course, only the top seven teams in the conference make the postseason. That means if the season ended...
The Seahawks’ plan for getting back to winning: Getting back to running Kenneth Walker
Will Dissly has an idea that might help the Seahawks get back to running the ball this weekend. “Yeah, I mean, we’ll play in America. It might help. I don’t know,” Seattle’s tight end said, joking. Yes, Seattle is back to playing in the United States...
Jaguars vs. Ravens: Can Chad Muma Change How Jacksonville Contains Lamar Jackson?
It is a tall task for any rookie to defend Lamar Jackson. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback and former MVP has made defenders look foolish week in and week out throughout his entire football-playing life. Naturally, asking a third-round pick in his first-career start to stop Jackson is like asking for the world.
Steelers Will Break Out Another Weapon Against Colts
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense took a blow when rookie running back Jaylen Warren left Week 11 with a hamstring injury. And from the looks of it, it doesn't appear he'll play in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. What does that mean?. While some are down about the...
Friday Injury Report: A Question at Kicker Again
NASHVILLE – Once again, the Tennessee Titans have a question at kicker. The answer for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals could be a new one, though. Kicker Randy Bullock was one of five players the Titans listed as questionable for that contest on Friday’s official NFL injury report.
Falcons DT Jalen Dalton Listed as Doubtful vs. Commanders
After years of setbacks, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jalen Dalton finally appeared poised to get his chance to shine ... but he'll have to wait at least another week. Dealing with a toe injury, Dalton was a limited participant in practice Wednesday before being absent Thursday and Friday. Falcons coach...
Texans vs. Dolphins Injury Update: Can Derek Stingley Jr. Play?
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is set to miss his second consecutive game due to a strained hamstring. The first-round draft pick and former consensus All-American from LSU has been sidelined at practice since last week and won't play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Selected third...
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game vs. Rams
The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 12 injury report contains a laundry list of names, with some situations being more significant than others. For example, players such as linebacker Nick Bolton (hamstring) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) are listed with respective injuries but were full participants throughout the week. The returns of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and offensive tackle Lucas Niang (knee) to practice also boded well for Kansas City on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Left guard Joe Thuney, who missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury, returned on Friday.
Lane Kiffin agrees to new contract to remain at Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin will return as Ole Miss' coach next season and is signing a new contract extension with the Rebels, he told ESPN on Saturday.
Morrissey scores in OT, Jets beat Stars, Robertson 5-4
Red-hot Jason Robertson tied it for Dallas with two goals in the last 2:12 of regulation, but Winnipeg's Josh Morrissey scored 34 seconds into overtime to give the Jets a 5-4 victory over the Stars on Friday night. The Jets pulled two points behind Central Division leader Dallas and out...
