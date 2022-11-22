ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

CBS Philly

3 wanted, 1 charged in Thanksgiving stabbing at Atlantic City casino: police

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Three men are wanted after multiple people were stabbed following an altercation at an Atlantic City casino on Thanksgiving, police said. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at The Pool at Harrah's Resort and Casino on Thursday. After an investigation, police said they've issued arrest warrants for Dante Braxton, Jamile Rivera and Kamal Allen in connection with the stabbing that left three people injured. Braxton and Rivera, who are both from Atlantic City, are being charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Allen, of Bridgeton, is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts possession of a weapon and two counts of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. One of the stabbing victims, Akbar Pearson, of Camden, was also charged with aggravated assault, authorities said. The two other stabbing victims were from Atlantic City. They were all transported to the hospital and none of their injuries are life-threatening, according to police. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.   
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Parking Authority enforcement officer shot multiple times

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A Philadelphia Parking Authority worker is fighting for his life Friday night after he was shot on the job. It happened along Frankford Avenue by Orthodox Street in the city's Frankford section just before 4 p.m.Authorities say a 37-year-old parking enforcement officer was targeted in that shooting, but police are still investigating a motive. "It's just scary, man, the day after Thanksgiving," Frank Colon said. Police rushed to Frankford Avenue and detectives used flash lights to comb for clues after a parking enforcement officer was shot while on the job right in front of Philly Tech Nail Spa. "I've watched...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Teenage girl shot in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old girl was shot in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 6700 block of Linmore Avenue just before 8 p.m.Police say the girl was shot once in the back. She was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in stable condition.No weapons were recovered, and no arrests have been made at this time, authorities say. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Man shot at after chasing away two car thieves

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Cape May County man was shot at Thursday night after he confronted two suspects breaking into his car. According to police, at around 11:25 pm, officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of East Anna Street. “Upon the officers’ arrival, it was determined the victim discovered two subjects standing by his vehicle with the driver’s side door open,” the Middle Township Police Department reported. “The victim chased the subjects, on foot, west on East Anna St. towards Route 9. According to the victim, while pursuing the subjects, one of them turned and The post Man shot at after chasing away two car thieves appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

Police: 3 sought in attempted abduction in East Frankford

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for three men accused of an attempted abduction in Philadelphia on Thanksgiving Eve. The Philadelphia Police Department released chilling video of the incident that happened on the 5000 block of Dittman Street just before 2 a.m. The video shows two suspects, both dressed in hooded...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

Five arrested in alleged Atlantic City drug deals

Five people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday in Atlantic City, including two with outstanding drug cases. A surveillance operation in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue resulted in the seizure of about 140 grams of heroin, three grams of crack cocaine and more than $2,500 in cash, police said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Whiting Man Charged with Five Counts of Aggravated Arson in Connection with Series of Manchester Fires

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Manchester Township Chief of Police Robert Dolan announced that on November 23, 2022, Nicholas Depalma, 77, of Whiting, was charged with four counts of Aggravated Arson in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-1a (2) and one count of Aggravated Arson in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-1a (5), in connection with a series of fires that were set between January 1, 2022 and April 26, 2022, in Manchester Township.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

5 Arrested, Drugs Seized Along Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City, NJ

A surveillance operation along the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City Wednesday evening resulted in the arrest of five people and the recovery of drugs and cash. Sergeant Christopher LoDico observed several individuals loitering in front of a business taking part in several suspected illegal narcotics transactions. One female, Amanda Santiago, walked away from the area after partaking in a suspected CDS transaction. Santiago was stopped by Sergeant LoDico in the first block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and found to be in possession of two wax folds of suspected heroin. She was taken into custody without incident.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
californiaexaminer.net

Dover Man Killed, Assault Weapons Found During Search

A man was reportedly shot and murdered outside of his home in Dover, and a check of the premises after the incident revealed two guns designed to look like assault rifles, along with additional weapons and drugs. Police in Dover, Delaware, have determined that a deceased person is a 29-year-old...
DOVER, DE
Daily Voice

House Fire Displaces Philly Cop Shot On-Duty

A Philadelphia police officer who was wounded in the line of duty is now picking up the pieces after a house fire, according to those close to him. Officer Patrick Saba was part of a team executing a warrant at a house on North 10th and Brown Streets around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGMD Radio

Several Arrests Made at Dover Residence

Dover Police have arrested three teenagers–all of Dover including 19-year-old Unique Trader, 18-year-old Demetric Isabell, and a 17-year-old boy. They were taken into custody on drug and weapons charges. Police also arrested seven others but determined they were not involved and were released without charges. The arrests occurred yesterday afternoon on North Governors Avenue.
Shore News Network

Cherry Hill Police Department cautions against drunk driving during “Blackout Wednesday”

CHERRY HILL, NJ – While the day after Thanksgiving is referred to as Black Friday, the day before the big day is often referred to as “Blackout Wednesday” due to the consumption of alcohol during the holiday festivities. The Chery Hill Police Department said Thanksgiving Eve is one the biggest drinking days of the year and are warning residents not to drive drunk. “Thanksgiving Eve, also called “Blackout Wednesday” is one of the biggest drinking days of the year, and in some areas, is a bigger drinking day than St. Patrick’s Day and New Years Eve,” the department said. “On The post Cherry Hill Police Department cautions against drunk driving during “Blackout Wednesday” appeared first on Shore News Network.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Northfield NJ
