Thanksgiving ends in murder charge for woman in Camden, NJ
CAMDEN — A city woman has been charged with murdering a man on Thanksgiving. Police say Laquanda Jones, 27, fatally stabbed the victim, who police found unconscious and not breathing when after they were called 3:05 p.m. to the 1300 block of Princess Avenue. Bernie Marshall, 55, was pronounced...
3 wanted, 1 charged in Thanksgiving stabbing at Atlantic City casino: police
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Three men are wanted after multiple people were stabbed following an altercation at an Atlantic City casino on Thanksgiving, police said. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at The Pool at Harrah's Resort and Casino on Thursday. After an investigation, police said they've issued arrest warrants for Dante Braxton, Jamile Rivera and Kamal Allen in connection with the stabbing that left three people injured. Braxton and Rivera, who are both from Atlantic City, are being charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Allen, of Bridgeton, is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts possession of a weapon and two counts of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. One of the stabbing victims, Akbar Pearson, of Camden, was also charged with aggravated assault, authorities said. The two other stabbing victims were from Atlantic City. They were all transported to the hospital and none of their injuries are life-threatening, according to police. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
Middle Twp., NJ, Police Investigate Thanksgiving Night Shooting
Authorities in Middle Township say no one was injured after shots were fired following what may have been an attempted car burglary Thanksgiving night. Police responded to the 100 block of East Anna Street in the Whitesboro section of the township just before 11:30 for a report of a possible shooting.
Philadelphia Parking Authority enforcement officer shot multiple times
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A Philadelphia Parking Authority worker is fighting for his life Friday night after he was shot on the job. It happened along Frankford Avenue by Orthodox Street in the city's Frankford section just before 4 p.m.Authorities say a 37-year-old parking enforcement officer was targeted in that shooting, but police are still investigating a motive. "It's just scary, man, the day after Thanksgiving," Frank Colon said. Police rushed to Frankford Avenue and detectives used flash lights to comb for clues after a parking enforcement officer was shot while on the job right in front of Philly Tech Nail Spa. "I've watched...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Wanted Man Flees, Surrenders After Standoff
The Atlantic City Police Department says a wanted man surrendered after fleeing from detectives and then refusing to leave an apartment. 22-year-old Kenneth Marlow of Atlantic City was wanted for a shots-fired incident, where no one was injured, that occurred earlier this month. He has now been charged with unlawful...
Atlantic City anti-violence worker among four charged in stabbings at Harrah’s
Four men are charged in a melee at Harrah’s Atlantic City that led to three people being stabbed. One of the victims is among those charged, and has been released on a summons. Videos have been making the rounds online showing several fights, including a member of the city’s...
Absecon, NJ, PD: Driving Instructor Charged For Inappropriately Touching Student
A 69-year-old man from Egg Harbor Township who was a driving school instructor has been charged for allegedly inappropriately touching a teenager during a driving lesson. The Absecon Police Department says they were notified of the incident on Thanksgiving Day. The investigation revealed that Jay Vyas, a driving instructor for...
Teenage girl shot in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old girl was shot in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 6700 block of Linmore Avenue just before 8 p.m.Police say the girl was shot once in the back. She was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in stable condition.No weapons were recovered, and no arrests have been made at this time, authorities say.
Camden woman and accomplice charged with alleged shoplifting from TJ Maxx in West Windsor
A Camden woman was charged with shoplifting and her accomplice, also a Camden resident, was charged with conspiracy to commit shoplifting at the TJ Maxx store on Nassau Park Boulevard, according to the West Windsor Police Department. The accomplice went into the TJ Maxx store and allegedly picked out several...
Man shot at after chasing away two car thieves
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Cape May County man was shot at Thursday night after he confronted two suspects breaking into his car. According to police, at around 11:25 pm, officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of East Anna Street. “Upon the officers’ arrival, it was determined the victim discovered two subjects standing by his vehicle with the driver’s side door open,” the Middle Township Police Department reported. “The victim chased the subjects, on foot, west on East Anna St. towards Route 9. According to the victim, while pursuing the subjects, one of them turned and The post Man shot at after chasing away two car thieves appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Police: 3 sought in attempted abduction in East Frankford
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for three men accused of an attempted abduction in Philadelphia on Thanksgiving Eve. The Philadelphia Police Department released chilling video of the incident that happened on the 5000 block of Dittman Street just before 2 a.m. The video shows two suspects, both dressed in hooded...
Five arrested in alleged Atlantic City drug deals
Five people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday in Atlantic City, including two with outstanding drug cases. A surveillance operation in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue resulted in the seizure of about 140 grams of heroin, three grams of crack cocaine and more than $2,500 in cash, police said.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Whiting Man Charged with Five Counts of Aggravated Arson in Connection with Series of Manchester Fires
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Manchester Township Chief of Police Robert Dolan announced that on November 23, 2022, Nicholas Depalma, 77, of Whiting, was charged with four counts of Aggravated Arson in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-1a (2) and one count of Aggravated Arson in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-1a (5), in connection with a series of fires that were set between January 1, 2022 and April 26, 2022, in Manchester Township.
5 Arrested, Drugs Seized Along Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City, NJ
A surveillance operation along the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City Wednesday evening resulted in the arrest of five people and the recovery of drugs and cash. Sergeant Christopher LoDico observed several individuals loitering in front of a business taking part in several suspected illegal narcotics transactions. One female, Amanda Santiago, walked away from the area after partaking in a suspected CDS transaction. Santiago was stopped by Sergeant LoDico in the first block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and found to be in possession of two wax folds of suspected heroin. She was taken into custody without incident.
southjerseyobserver.com
Camden City Woman Charged With Murder Following Fatal Stabbing on Thanksgiving
A Camden City woman has been charged with Murder in the fatal stabbing of a 55-year-old man on Thursday, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel. Rodriguez. On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 3:05 p.m., Camden County Police Department received a 911 call...
californiaexaminer.net
Dover Man Killed, Assault Weapons Found During Search
A man was reportedly shot and murdered outside of his home in Dover, and a check of the premises after the incident revealed two guns designed to look like assault rifles, along with additional weapons and drugs. Police in Dover, Delaware, have determined that a deceased person is a 29-year-old...
House Fire Displaces Philly Cop Shot On-Duty
A Philadelphia police officer who was wounded in the line of duty is now picking up the pieces after a house fire, according to those close to him. Officer Patrick Saba was part of a team executing a warrant at a house on North 10th and Brown Streets around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.
Officer admits smuggling drugs into N.J. jail in potato chip bags
A correctional officer admitted an inmate paid him to smuggle drugs into the Monmouth County jail. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong faces up to five years in state prison, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. He has also been ordered to forfeit his job and is banned from holding a public job for the rest of his life, officials said.
WGMD Radio
Several Arrests Made at Dover Residence
Dover Police have arrested three teenagers–all of Dover including 19-year-old Unique Trader, 18-year-old Demetric Isabell, and a 17-year-old boy. They were taken into custody on drug and weapons charges. Police also arrested seven others but determined they were not involved and were released without charges. The arrests occurred yesterday afternoon on North Governors Avenue.
Cherry Hill Police Department cautions against drunk driving during “Blackout Wednesday”
CHERRY HILL, NJ – While the day after Thanksgiving is referred to as Black Friday, the day before the big day is often referred to as “Blackout Wednesday” due to the consumption of alcohol during the holiday festivities. The Chery Hill Police Department said Thanksgiving Eve is one the biggest drinking days of the year and are warning residents not to drive drunk. “Thanksgiving Eve, also called “Blackout Wednesday” is one of the biggest drinking days of the year, and in some areas, is a bigger drinking day than St. Patrick’s Day and New Years Eve,” the department said. “On The post Cherry Hill Police Department cautions against drunk driving during “Blackout Wednesday” appeared first on Shore News Network.
