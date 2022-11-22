ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

WBRE

Police: Thanksgiving explosion caused by Tannerite

SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bit of a Thanksgiving mystery has been solved as police have determined what caused an explosion many Luzerne County residents heard and felt Thursday morning. The sound of the blast, heard in the video below, was caught on a doorbell camera on Andover Street in Wilkes-Barre: According […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames damage business in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A bar in Luzerne County is closed after a fire damaged the building. Flames broke out at Kate's Place in Wyoming around 5:30 p.m. Officials say the fire started on the second floor before moving to the attic. The bar was open at the time,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Loud explosion shakes homes in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of calls came into the Newswatch 16 newsroom Thursday morning after a loud explosion was heard and shook the Wyoming Valley area. Fire officials say the explosion was caused by hunters using Tannerite for target practice. Tannerite is legal here in Pennsylvania and when...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man reported missing out of Lackawanna County

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been reported missing from Greenfield Township in Lackawanna County. According to Greenfield Township Police Department, Gino Carlo Ciambriello (pictured below) is missing from the Crystal Lake area of Greenfield Township. No one has seen or heard from Ciambriello since Wednesday, November 23 around 12:00 p.m., police […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

11-car crash in Bear Creek Twp. sent 3 to hospital

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, November 13, rain turned into sleet on the PA Turnpike causing a chain reaction crash involving eleven cars that sent three people to the hospital. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13, around 12:58 p.m., eleven cars were traveling along the PA Turnpike northbound at […]
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages pair of homes in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. — A fire damaged two homes in Carbon County. Firefighters were dispatched at 11:45 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Lehigh Avenue in Carbon County, according to the county's 911 center. The fire department said a smoker fire had spread to the fence and house. Crews...
PALMERTON, PA
WBRE

Dog remains found near Wilkes-Barre creek

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the SPCA said they found the remains of an unidentified dog in Luzerne County. According to SPCA Humane Officer Vickie VanGorder, the remains of a dog were found near a creek by Stanton and New Frederick Streets in Wilkes-Barre. Investigators said the body was found wrapped in a […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Coats for Kids drive held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — One group in Scranton is doing its part to keep children warm this winter. The non-profit organization Knights of Columbus sponsored a Coats for Kids drive at St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen on Friday. People could stop in from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to grab...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Hazleton man facing charges after police pursuit

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Hazleton man is facing charges after he allegedly refused to pull over for state police and a pursuit ensued. Accoridng to PSP, on Friday, November 11, around 8:00 a.m., Dewys Batista Trinidad, 34, of Hazleton, was driving at a speed of 103 mph on Interstate 80 […]
HAZLETON, PA
pahomepage.com

NTSB report reveals details on Hanover Twp. deadly plane crash

NTSB report reveals details on Hanover Twp. deadly plane crash. NTSB report reveals details on Hanover Twp. deadly …. NTSB report reveals details on Hanover Twp. deadly plane crash. Explosion Investigation. Scranton lights up Times Radio Tower. Scranton lights up Times Radio Tower. Scranton Holiday window showcase kicks off. Scranton...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Scranton man charged with indecent assault of child

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is facing charges after police say he inappropriately touched a seven-year-old female. According to the Scranton Police Department, a seven-year-old female victim told officers she was inappropriately touched by an older man, on Wednesday, early in the morning. Police say the suspect was identified as 29-year-old, Robert […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Arrest made for truck reported stolen out of California

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say was found with a box truck reported stolen from California. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Wednesday around 1:00 a.m. officers stopped an International Box Truck with a Minnesota license plate after it was alerted to be stolen. Police say it […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One injured after crash causes ejection from vehicle

UNION TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say an East Stroudsburg man was seriously injured early Thursday morning after a crash ejected him from the vehicle. According to the crash report, on Thursday around 12:45 a.m., 28-year-old, Derrian Metzinger, of East Stroudsburg was driving south on Hunlock Harveyville Road when the vehicle veered […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
