South Williamsport, PA

WBRE

Police: Thanksgiving explosion caused by Tannerite

SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bit of a Thanksgiving mystery has been solved as police have determined what caused an explosion many Luzerne County residents heard and felt Thursday morning. The sound of the blast, heard in the video below, was caught on a doorbell camera on Andover Street in Wilkes-Barre: According […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Stabbing reported at treatment facility

Allenwood, Pa. — A man at a Union County treatment facility stabbed another man with a ballpoint pen during an argument. Trooper Levi Eck of state police at Milton says he was called to White Deer Run on Nov. 13 for a reported stabbing. James Cloud, 34, of Kenmore, N.Y., allegedly called another man a "snitch" and then got into an argument with him. A witness told police that Cloud hit the man three to four times in the face. ...
UNION COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman wakes up in pool of blood after argument

Canton, Pa. — A woman woke up in a pool of blood after injuries allegedly suffered during a fight with a man. The woman was in a haze when she got off the floor of her kitchen on Oct. 30 covered in blood, according to police. She was able to regain enough control to check into a hospital, police said. She was treated for injuries that required surgery. Darryl Liberati,...
CANTON, PA
WBRE

Annual ‘Run For The Diamonds’ Race kicks off

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An over 100-year-old Thanksgiving tradition carried on in Columbia County Thursday. The Annual Berwick Run for the Diamonds Race, which started in 1908, attracts runners from all over Pennsylvania and even surrounding states. Participants as young as 9 and as old as 80 crowded into Berwick, all hoping to win […]
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Dog remains found near Wilkes-Barre creek

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the SPCA said they found the remains of an unidentified dog in Luzerne County. According to SPCA Humane Officer Vickie VanGorder, the remains of a dog were found near a creek by Stanton and New Frederick Streets in Wilkes-Barre. Investigators said the body was found wrapped in a […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman wakes to man standing outside bedroom brandishing a knife

Lewisburg, Pa. — A woman woke up to a man standing with a knife outside her bedroom door, stating he would kill her. Police say early the morning of Oct. 27, Justin W. Cromley, 45, of Lewisburg, forced his way into the accuser's Market Street home through a back window. When the woman got out of bed and found Cromley in the hallway with a knife, he told her, "I...
LEWISBURG, PA
rtands.com

Pennsylvania North Shore Railroad now serving new propane terminal

The Pennsylvania North Shore Railroad is now serving a new 240,000-gallon propane terminal in Northumberland, Pa., which opened on Nov. 22. The North Shore Railroad is a short line interchanging with Canadian Pacific and Norfolk Southern. The railroad opened for business in 1984, and operates a former Conrail branch line. It is 49.8 miles long. The North Shore infrastructure is owned by SEDA-COG JRA.
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crack dealing duo busted

Williamsport, Pa. — A man and woman were arrested for selling crack to undercover detectives three different times in Lycoming County. Members of the District Attorney’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) completed three undercover buys with the pair, according to an affidavit. All three buys involved Maxwell Davante Stokley and Sue Ann Brion in the downtown area of Williamsport. On March 15, the 42-year-old Brion was contacted by detectives with the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Loud explosion shakes homes in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of calls came into the Newswatch 16 newsroom Thursday morning after a loud explosion was heard and shook the Wyoming Valley area. Fire officials say the explosion was caused by hunters using Tannerite for target practice. Tannerite is legal here in Pennsylvania and when...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Girl knocked out in fight that shut down Pa. school bonfire: police

A fight shut down Easton Area High School’s traditional bonfire before the Thanksgiving football game against Phillipsburg High School, and one juvenile was found unconscious due to the incident, Palmer Township police report. Another juvenile involved in the fight was detained by school district police, township Patrolman Jim Alercia...
EASTON, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
