ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Iris St. home “unlivable” following Thanskgiving day fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Thanksgiving day fire on Iris St. has left a family’s home unlivable. The owners of the home say there were out of town for the holiday and were alerted to their fire by their security system. They say firefighters told them that an electric water heater may have been the source of the fire which spread to the master bathroom and upstairs bedroom.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

CC’s Coffee permanently closes Country Club Road location

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - CC’s Coffee, a Louisiana-based coffee chain permanently closed their location on Country Club Road in Lake Charles, according to a Facebook post showing a note from owner Java Pokes, LLC on the restaurant’s front door. The ownership team sited multiple reasons including the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 24, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 24, 2022. Jonathan Curtis Vince, 39, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force; flight from an officer; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; attempted disarming of a police officer; out of state detainer; broken tail lamps.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Christmas tree sellers hard at work keeping up with Black Friday demand

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Black Friday shoppers flocked to the stores today to score the best deals, and others went searching for the perfect Christmas tree. “Now it’s time to start decorating for Christmas,” said Joshua Keith, manager of Greengate Garden Center. “So, typically we see a rush on Christmas trees for Black Friday.”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA shops, artists support each other for Small Business Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. This year, we know that small businesses need our support more than ever as they navigate, retool and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Some business owners are paying it forward to support fellow local businesses in the area.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

First responders spend Thanksgiving keeping the community safe

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - First responders are on stand-by 24/7, 365 days a year, and that means even working on holidays. The Sulphur Police Department and Sulphur Fire Department are spending Thanksgiving making sure that their communities are safe while many are gathered with loved ones. “It means a lot....
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

East Beauregard Elementary students tell us the history of Thanksgiving

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - We celebrate Thanksgiving every year, but do we really know the history of the happy holiday?. We went to East Beauregard Elementary to get some answers. First, how was Thanksgiving started? Maddie has a pretty good answer. “The pilgrims sailed for a lot of months and...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Moss Bluff family surprised with new metal roof

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff family has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, after a major weight has been lifted off their shoulders. Like so many others, the Snoddys are struggling to get their home back to normal, but they got the surprise of a lifetime.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur Community and Lions Club continue Thanksgiving meal tradition

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Maplewood-Hollywood Lions Club and the City of Sulphur continued their Thanksgiving tradition of cooking for the community this year. The tradition of the Lions Club cooking Thanksgiving meals for members of the community is over 30 years old now and they say lots of people show up.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Area shoppers wake up early for Black Friday discounts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As Christmas gets closer and everyone starts taking a look at their holiday shopping list, Black Friday sales are something many look forward to in order to save a little cash. While many will be taking part in the annual Black Friday sales this year,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Shopping local with the #ShopLocalLC challenge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With Small Business Saturday and the holidays right around the corner, the City of Lake Charles is asking residents to consider shopping at local businesses this year when checking off their Christmas shopping list. For the third year in a row, Mayor Nic Hunter’s office...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Four minors accused of stealing electronics from S.P. Arnett Middle School

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Four minors are accused of stealing over $1,500 worth of electronic devices from S.P. Arnett Middle School, according to the Westlake Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the school in reference to a burglary on Wednesday, Nov. 23 where they say they learned that four minors had broken into the school on Nov. 22 and 23.
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

Veterans, active military gather for Thanksgiving meal in DeRidder

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - As we take the time to give thanks today, active servicemembers and veterans spent time together for a Thanksgiving meal at Veterans of Foreign Wars in DeRidder. This yearly tradition is a bonding experience for those who have served their country. Post Commander Larry Koons said...
DERIDDER, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Moss Bluff family win new roof for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving came early for one Moss Bluff family. Walter Collins, Michelle Shoddy and their three boys, Thomas, Tanner and Tyler, had roof damage after the 2020 hurricanes. Walter, tired of fixing leaks one-by-one and repairing sheetrock, decided to use a temporary measure until the family could afford a new roof, a melt-on tar paper-like covering.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

FlightAware Misery Map track flights

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FlightAware Misery Map is a website that helps track flights in real-time. Travelers and chauffeurs can check for flight delays or cancellations upon arrival at the airport. To stay posted about flights, check FlightAware Misery Map for updates.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man sentenced to life for killing man, burning his body

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell, 43 III of Lake Charles will spend the rest of his life in prison after his sentence was handed down on Wednesday. Mitchell will not have the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence after being found guilty on one count of second-degree murder last month.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO searching for missing woman

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen early Saturday morning at a Sulphur bar. Stephany Fong, 32, was reportedly last spotted around 5:00 a.m. Saturday leaving Wagin Cajun and heading north on Beglis Parkway, north of Cypress Street, in her vehicle, a white, Toyota RAV4, bearing Louisiana license plate 342DDV, CPSO said.
SULPHUR, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy