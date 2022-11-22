Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
Iris St. home “unlivable” following Thanskgiving day fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Thanksgiving day fire on Iris St. has left a family’s home unlivable. The owners of the home say there were out of town for the holiday and were alerted to their fire by their security system. They say firefighters told them that an electric water heater may have been the source of the fire which spread to the master bathroom and upstairs bedroom.
KPLC TV
CC’s Coffee permanently closes Country Club Road location
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - CC’s Coffee, a Louisiana-based coffee chain permanently closed their location on Country Club Road in Lake Charles, according to a Facebook post showing a note from owner Java Pokes, LLC on the restaurant’s front door. The ownership team sited multiple reasons including the...
KPLC TV
“Light Up the Lake” time changed due to weather; “Holiday Art Walk” canceled
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is advising those planning to attend Saturday’s downtown “Holliday Art Walk” and the “Light up the Lake” celebration that the strong threat of inclement weather has caused a number of changes to the schedule. The...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 24, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 24, 2022. Jonathan Curtis Vince, 39, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force; flight from an officer; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; attempted disarming of a police officer; out of state detainer; broken tail lamps.
Shooting on Betty Street in Eunice sends two to the hospital
Two people are in the hospital following a shooting in Eunice, according to the Eunice Police Department (EPD).
KPLC TV
Christmas tree sellers hard at work keeping up with Black Friday demand
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Black Friday shoppers flocked to the stores today to score the best deals, and others went searching for the perfect Christmas tree. “Now it’s time to start decorating for Christmas,” said Joshua Keith, manager of Greengate Garden Center. “So, typically we see a rush on Christmas trees for Black Friday.”
KPLC TV
SWLA shops, artists support each other for Small Business Saturday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. This year, we know that small businesses need our support more than ever as they navigate, retool and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Some business owners are paying it forward to support fellow local businesses in the area.
KPLC TV
First responders spend Thanksgiving keeping the community safe
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - First responders are on stand-by 24/7, 365 days a year, and that means even working on holidays. The Sulphur Police Department and Sulphur Fire Department are spending Thanksgiving making sure that their communities are safe while many are gathered with loved ones. “It means a lot....
KPLC TV
East Beauregard Elementary students tell us the history of Thanksgiving
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - We celebrate Thanksgiving every year, but do we really know the history of the happy holiday?. We went to East Beauregard Elementary to get some answers. First, how was Thanksgiving started? Maddie has a pretty good answer. “The pilgrims sailed for a lot of months and...
KPLC TV
Moss Bluff family surprised with new metal roof
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff family has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, after a major weight has been lifted off their shoulders. Like so many others, the Snoddys are struggling to get their home back to normal, but they got the surprise of a lifetime.
KPLC TV
Sulphur Community and Lions Club continue Thanksgiving meal tradition
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Maplewood-Hollywood Lions Club and the City of Sulphur continued their Thanksgiving tradition of cooking for the community this year. The tradition of the Lions Club cooking Thanksgiving meals for members of the community is over 30 years old now and they say lots of people show up.
KPLC TV
Lake Area shoppers wake up early for Black Friday discounts
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As Christmas gets closer and everyone starts taking a look at their holiday shopping list, Black Friday sales are something many look forward to in order to save a little cash. While many will be taking part in the annual Black Friday sales this year,...
KPLC TV
Shopping local with the #ShopLocalLC challenge
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With Small Business Saturday and the holidays right around the corner, the City of Lake Charles is asking residents to consider shopping at local businesses this year when checking off their Christmas shopping list. For the third year in a row, Mayor Nic Hunter’s office...
KPLC TV
Sheriff’s Office increases presence at Prien Lake Mall for holidays
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says they will have an increased presence at the Prien Lake Mall as the holiday season approaches. Deputies will be patrolling the parking lot and manning a mobile command center in the mall area from Friday, Nov. 25 through Monday, Dec. 26.
KPLC TV
Four minors accused of stealing electronics from S.P. Arnett Middle School
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Four minors are accused of stealing over $1,500 worth of electronic devices from S.P. Arnett Middle School, according to the Westlake Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the school in reference to a burglary on Wednesday, Nov. 23 where they say they learned that four minors had broken into the school on Nov. 22 and 23.
KPLC TV
Veterans, active military gather for Thanksgiving meal in DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - As we take the time to give thanks today, active servicemembers and veterans spent time together for a Thanksgiving meal at Veterans of Foreign Wars in DeRidder. This yearly tradition is a bonding experience for those who have served their country. Post Commander Larry Koons said...
Lake Charles American Press
Moss Bluff family win new roof for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving came early for one Moss Bluff family. Walter Collins, Michelle Shoddy and their three boys, Thomas, Tanner and Tyler, had roof damage after the 2020 hurricanes. Walter, tired of fixing leaks one-by-one and repairing sheetrock, decided to use a temporary measure until the family could afford a new roof, a melt-on tar paper-like covering.
KPLC TV
FlightAware Misery Map track flights
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FlightAware Misery Map is a website that helps track flights in real-time. Travelers and chauffeurs can check for flight delays or cancellations upon arrival at the airport. To stay posted about flights, check FlightAware Misery Map for updates.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man sentenced to life for killing man, burning his body
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell, 43 III of Lake Charles will spend the rest of his life in prison after his sentence was handed down on Wednesday. Mitchell will not have the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence after being found guilty on one count of second-degree murder last month.
KPLC TV
CPSO searching for missing woman
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen early Saturday morning at a Sulphur bar. Stephany Fong, 32, was reportedly last spotted around 5:00 a.m. Saturday leaving Wagin Cajun and heading north on Beglis Parkway, north of Cypress Street, in her vehicle, a white, Toyota RAV4, bearing Louisiana license plate 342DDV, CPSO said.
Comments / 0