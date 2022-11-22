AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As you’re enjoying friends and family this holiday weekend, remember this can be a tough time for some in our community. Here’s how can we help make a difference. This year Toys for Tots has multiple drop-off locations in Augusta, one being in the News 12 NBC 26 lobby. Our business office opens back up on Monday, and you can donate Monday through Dec. 14 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

