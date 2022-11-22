Read full article on original website
Related
Retired Veteran asking community for help with cleaning up cemetery
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The work is never done for retired military veteran, Tony Matthews. Matthews is known around town for doing charity work around the community. His latest project? Cleaning up Beard-Young Cemetery on Bakers Place Road in Columbia County. “I have driven by this cemetery for years and watched it get worse over […]
WRDW-TV
Tbonz Augusta feeds holiday meal to local first responders
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a busy day for Tbonz Augusta. Volunteers spent most of Thursday handing out plates. Organizers say they have been doing this tradition for 30 years. At first, the operation started to ensure kids who stayed at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia had a hot,...
TBonz delivers Thanksgiving meals to the community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local restaurant is serving hot meals to people in need this Thanksgiving. It was all hands on deck at TBonz, where volunteers were busy at work feeding the community on Thursday. Boxes and boxes full of yummy Thanksgiving favorites, freshly prepared by loving hands. “We actually started doing this when […]
WRDW-TV
Volunteers prepare for Aiken One Table event
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken One Table volunteers were hard at work Wednesday afternoon. They’re getting the turkey and all the fixings ready for Thursday’s meal. They’re expecting more than 200 people. If you want to bring food, they ask that it is ready to serve. The...
WRDW-TV
Aiken One Table returns to bring people together for the holiday
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken’s One Table took a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, but Thursday, it returned. Instead of pulling up a chair in the alley, its new spot downtown is in front of the Salvation Army. Turkey, ham, mac and cheese, and so much more. It’s...
Fort Gordon soldiers celebrating during Thanksgiving holidays
FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – The soldiers on Fort Gordon celebrated Thanksgiving with a special guest. Major General Paul Stanton, Commanding General at Fort Gordon and the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence, can be seen visiting with the soldiers on post as they celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday. Soldiers enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving meal, a […]
WRDW-TV
Local business owner gives back with community dinner
NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Atomic City Café in New Ellenton held a Thanksgiving feast that went on all evening. We were there for the food and fellowship. The Owner Daphne Simpkins says growing up, she didn’t have much, but watching her family continue to give to others inspired her at a young age.
WRDW-TV
Golden Harvest holds Master’s Table Thanksgiving meal
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest held its Thanksgiving dinner at the Master’s Table. The Master’s Table Soup Kitchen feeds the community daily, but when Thanksgiving rolls around, they need more place settings for the hundreds who show up for the food and fellowship. Jean Vaught has been...
WRDW-TV
Blood donations needed now more than ever in CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In fear of another blood shortage crisis, three local blood centers are urging people to donate during the holiday season. Historically, donor turnout drops to dangerous levels during winter months due to holidays, travel, visiting family and dangerous weather. A similar drop occurs in the summer months, as well.
FOTAS volunteers feed animals at Aiken County Animal Shelter for Thanksgiving
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The animals at the Aiken County Animal Shelter had the opportunity to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner during the holiday. FOTAS volunteers took time out on Thanksgiving day to feed the dogs and cats at the Aiken County Animal Shelter. According to FOTAS, the healthy meal was cooked by Programs Coordinator Kathy […]
WRDW-TV
SNAP snag almost ruins Thanksgiving for local families
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Many families across Georgia have had problems getting their food stamp benefits this month, putting them in a bind just before Thanksgiving. Among them was Kiana Lewis, a Columbia County mom. On Friday, that left her without money for supplies to bake a cake for her daughter’s...
“I just thank God that he woke me up this morning…” Aiken One Table is back
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Aiken One Table is finally back, but this year things are just a little bit different. Typically, you’d see one table down the Aiken Alley, but this year tables are scattered on the lawn here at the Salvation Army in Aiken. And this is just something that is an annual tradition for […]
WRDW-TV
Local small businesses see high numbers on Black Friday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shoppers weren’t just going to big-name franchise stores. Customers were flooding locally owned businesses in North Augusta and Columbia County. We talked to a few businesses hoping to get in on the shopping frenzy the holidays are known for without having to wait until Small Business Saturday.
WRDW-TV
Here’s how we can make a difference this holiday season
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As you’re enjoying friends and family this holiday weekend, remember this can be a tough time for some in our community. Here’s how can we help make a difference. This year Toys for Tots has multiple drop-off locations in Augusta, one being in the News 12 NBC 26 lobby. Our business office opens back up on Monday, and you can donate Monday through Dec. 14 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WRDW-TV
ON YOUR SIDE: Last-minute Thanksgiving grocery shopping
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hopefully, you’ve made your last trip to the grocery store as you prep for Thanksgiving dinner. But we know that’s not the case for everybody. If you’re planning on going on Thanksgiving, your options to shop are going to be a lot smaller.
WRDW-TV
U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence hosts feast for Servicemembers
FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence honored everyone’s service with a Thanksgiving feast. Several Fort Gordon Leaders served up hot Thanksgiving meals to soldiers. Command group members mingled with Servicemembers at Fort Gordon’s dining facilities to show their gratitude. Commanding General Maj....
WRDW-TV
Augusta leaders, residents hope federal funds will help Riverwalk
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Back in June, Augusta commissioners approved $700,000 for the Riverwalk. A few weeks ago, they tacked on another $90,000. We met with Augusta Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight to find out why this money is needed. The Augusta Riverwalk has been top of the list for debate...
WRDW-TV
The Jessye-Norman school launches 2nd J-Tank business program
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Jessye Norman School of the Arts launches the 2nd annual J-Tank, a business coaching program for local families. The application deadline for the program is Jan. 15, 2023, families can apply at thejnsa.org/jtank. The school will soon host a Shark-Tank style business coaching program, which...
WRDW-TV
No need to be alone: Here are some free Thanksgiving dinners
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re alone for Thanksgiving or can’t afford the fixings for a meal, there are some options. Here’s a look at some community meals taking place:. Master’s Table Soup Kitchen, 702 Fenwick St, Augusta, 11 a.m. to noon: Whether alone or with your...
WRDW-TV
Leaders serve soldiers a Thanksgiving meal at Fort Gordon
FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Gordon command team, Maj. Gen. Paul Stanton and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Starrett, visited service members as they enjoyed a celebratory Thanksgiving meal this week. The meal was served by leaders from various Fort Gordon units.
Comments / 0