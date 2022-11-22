A former student teacher at Liberty Junior School is accused of having inappropriate contact with a teenager, according to the Butler County prosecutor’s office.

Court documents show a Butler County grand jury indicted Ana Leigh D’Ettorre on one felony charge for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and 11 counts of disseminating material harmful to juveniles.

D’Ettorre met the victim, who is between the ages of 13 and 15, while she was working at Liberty Junior but the alleged crimes took place away from the classroom after her last day of student teaching, according to the prosecutor’s office.

A spokesperson for the Lakota Local Schools said they were notified of an investigation involving D’Ettorre at the start of the current school year and fully cooperated with law enforcement.

Betsy Fuller said D’Ettorre’s last day with the district was May 4 and court documents say the alleged incident happened on May 21.

“We are incredibly disappointed that such serious charges have been brought upon a student teacher who spent time with our students,” Fuller wrote in a statement from the school district.

The statement went on to say that the district did not receive any complaints or concerns about D’Ettore’s behavior during her time at Lakota.

D’Ettorre was a student at Liberty University while she was student teaching in the Lakota School District.

She was expected to turn herself in to law enforcement but Monroe police had not as yet taken her into custody.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Former Lakota student teacher accused of unlawful sexual conduct with Liberty Junior student