Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Discover Central Illinois holiday events this weekend
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Christmas season is about to jump in, and Central Illinois is ready with various holiday events. Here are some ideas on how to celebrate the season this weekend. Meet Santa Claus Nov. 26, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 201 Lincoln Square, Urbana Visit Santa Claus and the giant tree at […]
WAND TV
Memorial Holiday Fest brings family activities to downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Memorial Holiday Fest will unwrap its annual holiday gift to the community on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The festival, presented by the Springfield Memorial Foundation in partnership with Downtown Springfield, Inc., will feature community events and family activities on Saturdays and Wednesday evenings between November 26 and December 21 in downtown Springfield.
WAND TV
Hope House of Central Illinois offer oasis for grieving families
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Parents who went through an unimaginable loss hope to provide comfort to other grieving families. Hope House of Central Illinois was created by two couples, who lost infant children a few months apart. "We had just been really excited about raising our kids together as friends...
WAND TV
Business booms at local Christmas Tree Farm
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Black Friday is one of the busiest days of the year at Four E's Tree Farm. Operations manager, Ken Evans, says for some people it's an annual tradition. "Lots of people all day long which is a good thing for us. And it's just great weather right now. I helped a couple this morning. They've come out for 50 years and we have people that this is their first time coming out," said Ken.
Riggs Christmas market kicks off in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Riggs Beer Company plans to kick off their Christmas market Friday afternoon. Over the next four weekends, the market will feature dozens of local vendors selling various items, including artwork, Christmas decorations, food and jewelry. Seasonal drinks like hot spiced wine, Glühwein and hot chocolate will also be available throughout the […]
WAND TV
Local authors celebrate start of radio show
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two local authors have embarked on a new adventure that is taking them to the airwaves. Brenda Major and Mia Dawson are co-authors of the book series The Adventures of Neo, which is based on her son Nehemiah who is diagnosed on the autism spectrum. Dawson shared with WAND News, she was tired of talking and hearing about therapy. She and Major got together to create adventures that entertain and share Christian values.
Culture Connection: New Mexican bakery opens in Arcola
Arcola, Ill. (WCIA) — When you walk in to Panaderia Saldivar, the smell of Mexican sweet bread, or pan dulce, hits you immediately. “People just got to know what we were doing and started liking what we were selling,” explains owner Sandra Saldivar. The Saldivars have been baking for the Arcola community for the past […]
WAND TV
Community feeds those who are often forgotten
DECATUR, (ILL.) WAND- It's the time of year to give thanks and Mattew Joyner makes it his mission to make the holidays feel special to everyone. He shares how he is spending his Thanksgiving Day. "I'm out here just feeding them a hot meal. I have a lot of things...
WAND TV
Decatur Club to host annual Thanksgiving Day brunch
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – When the doors open at 11am Thursday it will be the 139th time the Decatur Club has hosted its annual Thanksgiving brunch. “We’ve been doing this for 140 years as of next year. I think we’ve missed three Thanksgiving brunches in that time,” Decatur Club GM Jeff Ingle told WAND News. He is expecting a large crowd at the downtown venue for the already sold out event. “Usually around 200 to 225. So, a nice crowd.”
Two Springfield businesses to open Small Business Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new businesses in downtown Springfield are set to open on Small Business Saturday. Ad Astra Wine Bar and Market is a wine bar that offers wine alongside light dining options of cheese boards and pastries. Ad Astra will also sell full bottles of wine in their market. “Ad Astra has […]
Officers shoot suspect in Litchfield Thursday morning
An officer with the Litchfield Police Department shot a person Thursday in the parking lot of a local credit union.
Decatur cheerleader travels thousands of miles for Thanksgiving performances
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — When you’re prepping your turkey early tomorrow morning, a 15-year-old from Central Illinois will be getting ready for a unique cheerleading opportunity across the country. Mia Doyle from St. Theresa High School in Decatur is in Philadelphia with over 100 other girls. After rounds of tryouts, she’ll be marching and cheering […]
WAND TV
Not just fast food; baby comes quickly at Atlanta McDonald's
ATLANTA (AP) — Yes, they’ve nicknamed the baby “Nugget,” after a woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’s. Alandria Worthy gave birth to her daughter on Wednesday after her fiancé pulled over so she could use the bathroom on the way to the hospital. Three employees and fiancé Deandre Phillips helped Worthy deliver. The girl's name is Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips, but restaurant manager Tunisia Woodward says she immediately nicknamed the child “McDonald's Little Nugget.” The parents credit Woodward and the two other employees, all mothers, with coaching them through the birth. The franchise owner gave each of the three employees $250 gift cards. Woodward says she’ll spend all the money on the baby.
WAND TV
Clinton church collects gifts for foster children
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Clinton Assembly of God is collecting items for area foster children. The church said it is looking for people and businesses to sponsor foster kids to give them Christmas presents on their wish list. Clinton Assembly of God has teamed up with Compass Church for the project.
WAND TV
Firefighters take on two-alarm apartment fire in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign firefighters were on the scene of a vacant apartment fire this afternoon. The 14 unit building, located at 1101 S Mattis, had smoke pouring from a second-floor apartment window. A release from CFD said that a passerby called the report in. No firefighters were...
Neighbors shocked by police presence in Champaign
Update 5:53 p.m. Champaign Police said the incident on Krebs Drive does not have any impact on public safety. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in a Champaign neighborhood were left shocked Thursday evening by a large police response outside their homes, interrupting their Thanksgiving evenings. Personnel from the Champaign Police and Fire Departments responded to […]
wmay.com
Traffic Changes Coming December 5th To Monroe Street Near Capitol Complex
Get ready for a big traffic change heading into downtown Springfield. Monroe Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic between Spring and Second Street, starting December 5th. The change is necessary to accommodate ongoing construction work at the state Capitol Complex, with that work scheduled to last until September of 2023.
WAND TV
Community comes together to feed those in need
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - With families preparing a feast for Thanksgiving Day, some people will not receive a hot meal. However, Springfield resident, Beth Ballinger, makes it her annual tradition to give back to those in need. "We make sure everyone has a piece of turkey, some ham, stuffing, mashed...
allthatsinteresting.com
Was The ‘Mad Gasser Of Mattoon’ A Poison-Wielding Maniac — Or A Mass Delusion?
The "Mad Gasser of Mattoon" allegedly attacked more than two dozen Illinois townspeople in 1944, but many now believe this disturbing episode was actually a case of mass hysteria. In the 1940s, a small town in Illinois experienced a strange wave of ailments. Victims smelled a foul odor and then...
‘They should have to pay us’: More exotic dancers join lawsuit against Tuscola gentleman’s club
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — An increasing number of exotic dancers have spoken up against the working conditions at a gentleman’s club in Tuscola. Four more dancers in October and November joined a class action lawsuit filed in September against a company called Dirt Cheap, Inc., which runs The Hideout Club, and at least two more […]
Comments / 0