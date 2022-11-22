ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

How to Watch: No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 21 Oregon State

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-1) continue their quest for a perfect conference play as they travel to No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) during rivalry week. Oregon State is coming in, winning two of its last three games. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson will lead the Beavers' offense on Saturday,...
EUGENE, OR
Kevin Keatts, Dusan Mahorcic, Jack Clark on NC State's win over Butler

The Wolfpack is flying back to Raleigh from Paradise Island with two strong Ws and a much more solid resume after its 76-61 win over Butler. NC State couldn't quite sweep the weekend with a close loss to Kansas to start things, but rebounded with two straight victories to move to 6-1 on the season with one more week before ACC play tips off against Pittsburgh.
RALEIGH, NC
How to watch OU vs. Texas Tech

NORMAN, Okla. — After a thrilling triumph on their own Senior Night, the Sooners will now look to spoil Texas Tech’s at Jones AT&T Stadium. They ride into this regular season finale on a 10-game winning streak in the series and owning a 23-6 advantage all-time between the two.
NORMAN, OK
UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Blazing fast WR Anthony Evans flips to Georgia

Converse (Texas) Judson 247Sports four-star receiver Anthony Evans announced his commitment to Georgia on Friday afternoon choosing the Bulldogs over Oklahoma where he was previously committed since August. Evans is commit No. 21 for the Bulldogs in the class of 2023, adding to a haul ranked No. 2 nationally per...
ATHENS, GA
WR Amare Thomas de-commits from Virginia

Amare Thomas is no longer part of Virginia's 2023 class. The Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley wide receiver made the announcement on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon. "I would like to thank the University of Virginia, Coach Elliott and the rest of the coaching staff for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," wrote Thomas. "However after long conversation discussing the best opportunity for me and my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Virginia. Please respect my decision."
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
USCFootball.com staff picks against the spread for USC vs. Notre Dame

Each week the entire USCFootball.com staff will reveal their picks against the spread for the upcoming USC football game. This week the Trojans back at home in the Coliseum taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with a kickoff time set for at 4:30 p.m. PT with the game on ABC. The spread for the game is USC favored by 5.5 points (since we made our picks earlier in the week the spread has moved down to USC -4).
LOS ANGELES, CA
How Texas A&M pulls off the upset against LSU

On the surface, Texas A&M doesn't appear to have much of a chance at an upset when SEC West champion LSU comes to Kyle Field for the Aggies' season finale on Saturday night. The two teams are virtually at the opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to wins and losses, A&M fans may be looking forward moreso to the off season than the game itself, and the Tigers are still in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth. Nonetheless, when backed by a home crowd, pride is often a powerful thing to play for (as A&M itself found out in its last SEC contest versus Auburn which had just fired its head coach). Here's a few things that the Aggies can do to win their season finale:
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Billy Napier discusses Florida 45-38 loss at Florida State

Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said after his team's 45-38 loss at Florida State on Friday night in Tallahassee. The Gators finished their first regular season under Napier's direction with a 6-6 overall record and 3-5 mark in SEC play. Opening statement:. “Heck of a football game,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Duke players break down impressive win over Xavier in PK Legacy Semifinals

Duke's offense bounced back in a big way on Friday afternoon, when the Blue Devils put together a full 40-minute performance to beat Xavier in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament Semifinals. Jeremy Roach led the way, scoring 21 points on 9-15 shooting including 2-4 from three-point range. After making just 26.7% of their shots the day before, and connecting on 17.2% of their three pointers, Duke hit 50% of their attempts against Xavier and 45.5% of their three-point shots.
DURHAM, NC
LOOK: Vols reveal uniforms for regular-season finale at Vanderbilt

After debuting its new orange helmets last week at South Carolina, the Tennessee football team is going back to a more traditional look this week to end the regular season. The Vols revealed Wednesday afternoon in a post on their official Twitter account that they will be wearing their usual, all-white road uniforms — white helmets, white jerseys and white pants — for their regular-season finale Saturday night at in-state rival Vanderbilt.
NASHVILLE, TN
