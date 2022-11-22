Read full article on original website
How to Watch: No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 21 Oregon State
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-1) continue their quest for a perfect conference play as they travel to No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) during rivalry week. Oregon State is coming in, winning two of its last three games. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson will lead the Beavers' offense on Saturday,...
Kevin Keatts, Dusan Mahorcic, Jack Clark on NC State's win over Butler
The Wolfpack is flying back to Raleigh from Paradise Island with two strong Ws and a much more solid resume after its 76-61 win over Butler. NC State couldn't quite sweep the weekend with a close loss to Kansas to start things, but rebounded with two straight victories to move to 6-1 on the season with one more week before ACC play tips off against Pittsburgh.
How to watch OU vs. Texas Tech
NORMAN, Okla. — After a thrilling triumph on their own Senior Night, the Sooners will now look to spoil Texas Tech’s at Jones AT&T Stadium. They ride into this regular season finale on a 10-game winning streak in the series and owning a 23-6 advantage all-time between the two.
UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
Blazing fast WR Anthony Evans flips to Georgia
Converse (Texas) Judson 247Sports four-star receiver Anthony Evans announced his commitment to Georgia on Friday afternoon choosing the Bulldogs over Oklahoma where he was previously committed since August. Evans is commit No. 21 for the Bulldogs in the class of 2023, adding to a haul ranked No. 2 nationally per...
WATCH: Raw footage of FSU's postgame celebration after defeating Florida
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 16 Florida State defeated Florida, 45-38, on Friday evening at Doak Campbell Stadium. Immediately after the final snap of the game, the team celebrated on the field. Fans started to join them soon after. Here is a look at the raw footage of those immediate post-game moments:
Six 2024 prospects trending towards Oregon
In today's college football landscape, coaches must be able to recruit multiple recruiting classes at one time. Oregon's head coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff.
Matt Rhule agrees to Nebraska football deal, becomes new Huskers head coach
The Nebraska Huskers and former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule agreed to a deal. Rhule and the school came to an agreement on a contract to make him the next head coach of Nebraska, the Huskers announced Saturday. "When you think of great, tradition-rich programs in college football Nebraska...
VIP Intel: Two major visitors to be at A&M-LSU game
The Texas A&M football team will close out the season this coming weekend as it hosts No. 5 LSU. The Aggies are looking to play spoilers and keep the Tigers from having a shot at the playoff. With it being a night game at Kyle Field and a rivalry contest,...
WR Amare Thomas de-commits from Virginia
Amare Thomas is no longer part of Virginia's 2023 class. The Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley wide receiver made the announcement on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon. "I would like to thank the University of Virginia, Coach Elliott and the rest of the coaching staff for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," wrote Thomas. "However after long conversation discussing the best opportunity for me and my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Virginia. Please respect my decision."
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's stunning 24-17 loss to Nebraska
The Hawkeyes suffer their fifth defeat of the season and are likely out of contention for the Big Ten West division title. Following Friday's loss, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to address a variety of topics. Here's everything he had to say. We didn’t do the...
USCFootball.com staff picks against the spread for USC vs. Notre Dame
Each week the entire USCFootball.com staff will reveal their picks against the spread for the upcoming USC football game. This week the Trojans back at home in the Coliseum taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with a kickoff time set for at 4:30 p.m. PT with the game on ABC. The spread for the game is USC favored by 5.5 points (since we made our picks earlier in the week the spread has moved down to USC -4).
How Texas A&M pulls off the upset against LSU
On the surface, Texas A&M doesn't appear to have much of a chance at an upset when SEC West champion LSU comes to Kyle Field for the Aggies' season finale on Saturday night. The two teams are virtually at the opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to wins and losses, A&M fans may be looking forward moreso to the off season than the game itself, and the Tigers are still in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth. Nonetheless, when backed by a home crowd, pride is often a powerful thing to play for (as A&M itself found out in its last SEC contest versus Auburn which had just fired its head coach). Here's a few things that the Aggies can do to win their season finale:
What Jerome Tang and players said after Kansas State's 61-59 win against LSU to win the Cayman Islands Classic
This is what Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang and players Markquis Nowell and Desi Sills said after the Wildcats' 61-59 victory against LSU to win the Cayman Islands Classic.
Husker Mash: Coaching searches and contract climbs, Mickey's high $$$ value, Rhule smoke and names of note
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Guess what interests us the most right now? C'mon. Guess. The years on a coach's contract used to seem kind of a side note to me on...
West Virginia at Oklahoma State, O/U 64
Emory Hunt, Chip Patterson and Tom Fornelli join Jeremy St. Louis to preview the West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State game.
Billy Napier discusses Florida 45-38 loss at Florida State
Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said after his team's 45-38 loss at Florida State on Friday night in Tallahassee. The Gators finished their first regular season under Napier's direction with a 6-6 overall record and 3-5 mark in SEC play. Opening statement:. “Heck of a football game,...
Duke players break down impressive win over Xavier in PK Legacy Semifinals
Duke's offense bounced back in a big way on Friday afternoon, when the Blue Devils put together a full 40-minute performance to beat Xavier in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament Semifinals. Jeremy Roach led the way, scoring 21 points on 9-15 shooting including 2-4 from three-point range. After making just 26.7% of their shots the day before, and connecting on 17.2% of their three pointers, Duke hit 50% of their attempts against Xavier and 45.5% of their three-point shots.
BOOM! Sooners land third commit this week after top JUCO DB Kendel Dolby announces commitment to OU
The Sooners landed their third commit in as many days after one of the top JUCO defensive backs in the nation out of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, Kendel Dolby, announced his commitment to Oklahoma. Dolby was offered by the Sooners back on November 2nd. Sooners' safety coach Brandon Hall offered...
LOOK: Vols reveal uniforms for regular-season finale at Vanderbilt
After debuting its new orange helmets last week at South Carolina, the Tennessee football team is going back to a more traditional look this week to end the regular season. The Vols revealed Wednesday afternoon in a post on their official Twitter account that they will be wearing their usual, all-white road uniforms — white helmets, white jerseys and white pants — for their regular-season finale Saturday night at in-state rival Vanderbilt.
