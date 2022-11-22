ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, TX

95.5 KLAQ

Texas Was Once Home To The Only Hotel Built Completely Over Water

A hotel built in the '60's, and destroyed in 2011, was the only hotel in North America built over water. The Flagship Hotel, located on the beach in Galveston, was built entirely over water. Why, I couldn't tell you but that's what they did. The Flagship Hotel was built on what was known as Pleasure Pier, sat a quarter mile out over the Gulf Of Mexico, stood 7 stories tall and had 225 rooms. Pretty big for the 1960's.
GALVESTON, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont City councilman pushing for project to add LED lights under Interstate 10

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont councilman is pushing for a project that he believes will elevate and light up the city without burdening its residents. Many shared Facebook posts that suggested making the freeways under Interstate 10 a bit brighter with LED lights. Beaumont City Councilman A.J. Turner listened to those suggestions and feels it is the right move to get people involved.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFOR

Cold wet storm system still on track to hit Oklahoma this weekend!

Cold wet storm system still on track to hit Oklahoma this weekend! Here’s a look at predicted rainfall totals as this system moves northeast across the state late Friday night and Saturday. All but far NW OK and the Panhandle should get significant rain! The storm moves east out of Oklahoma by Sunday morning. So you can expect nice weather to return on Sunday afternoon. Safe travels!
OKLAHOMA STATE
mocomotive.com

MAN CRITICAL AFTER CRASHING INTO BRIDGE-RAIL IMPALES VEHICLE REQUIRING EXTENSIVE RESCUE

At 10:30 p.m. North Montgomery County Fire Department received a call that a man in his 20s had crashed into the bridge going over a creek on South Duck Creek Road in northeast Montgomery County. Callers said the vehicle was hanging off the…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-critical-after-crashing-into-bridge-rail-impales-vehicle-requiring-extensive-rescue/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
WALA-TV FOX10

Texas tourist dies at Crab Island after striking his head

DESTIN, Fl. (WALA) - A Texas man has died at Crab Island after hitting his head going down the slide of his rental pontoon boat. The 63-year-old Donald Perry went down the slide into three to four feet of water around 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday and did not resurface, according to the family. Members of the family jumped in to try and save him while the Coast Guard, firefighters from Okaloosa Island and Destin and EMS all responded to the scene.
DESTIN, FL
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire

EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
EUSTACE, TX
High School Football PRO

Spring, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Silsbee High School football team will have a game with Madisonville High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SILSBEE, TX
kwhi.com

GAME PREVIEW: BRENHAM CUBS VS. PORT NECHES GROVES

The Brenham Cub Football Team is scheduled to face Port Neches Groves in a Region Semifinal game later this (Friday) evening. The game kicks off at NRG Stadium in Houston at 6pm. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 5:30pm on 1280AM, 101.7FM. and KWHI.com. This is...
BRENHAM, TX
KHOU

Magical Winter Lights in Baytown

Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

TxDOT proposes changes to Hwy. 105 road project in Montgomery

A new Texas Department of Transportation proposal for the Hwy. 105 road project from Mount Mariah Road to FM 149 suggests the addition of an access road, a turnaround and a shared-use pathway. (Screenshot courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Texas Department of Transportation Houston District proposed design modifications to…
MONTGOMERY, TX
cw39.com

Man found shot dead in north Houston apartment complex, HCSO says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting leaves one man dead in north Harris County on Wednesday night. Harris County deputies said neighbors from an apartment complex located at 150 Dominion Park Drive heard gunshots and when deputies got there, they found a 42-year-old man in the breezeway of the complex with gunshot wounds.
HOUSTON, TX

