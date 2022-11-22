Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Was Once Home To The Only Hotel Built Completely Over Water
A hotel built in the '60's, and destroyed in 2011, was the only hotel in North America built over water. The Flagship Hotel, located on the beach in Galveston, was built entirely over water. Why, I couldn't tell you but that's what they did. The Flagship Hotel was built on what was known as Pleasure Pier, sat a quarter mile out over the Gulf Of Mexico, stood 7 stories tall and had 225 rooms. Pretty big for the 1960's.
Beaumont City councilman pushing for project to add LED lights under Interstate 10
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont councilman is pushing for a project that he believes will elevate and light up the city without burdening its residents. Many shared Facebook posts that suggested making the freeways under Interstate 10 a bit brighter with LED lights. Beaumont City Councilman A.J. Turner listened to those suggestions and feels it is the right move to get people involved.
fox26houston.com
Houston man goes to incredible lengths to find beloved dog, helps save 15 others
HOUSTON - "I show up to Gallery Furniture and there's a little scruffy looking dog in the parking lot and he's trying to jump up and hug on anybody who will get near him," said Max Stubbs. It was love at first sight for Stubbs who named his new best...
KFOR
Cold wet storm system still on track to hit Oklahoma this weekend!
Cold wet storm system still on track to hit Oklahoma this weekend! Here’s a look at predicted rainfall totals as this system moves northeast across the state late Friday night and Saturday. All but far NW OK and the Panhandle should get significant rain! The storm moves east out of Oklahoma by Sunday morning. So you can expect nice weather to return on Sunday afternoon. Safe travels!
mocomotive.com
MAN CRITICAL AFTER CRASHING INTO BRIDGE-RAIL IMPALES VEHICLE REQUIRING EXTENSIVE RESCUE
At 10:30 p.m. North Montgomery County Fire Department received a call that a man in his 20s had crashed into the bridge going over a creek on South Duck Creek Road in northeast Montgomery County. Callers said the vehicle was hanging off the…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-critical-after-crashing-into-bridge-rail-impales-vehicle-requiring-extensive-rescue/
WALA-TV FOX10
Texas tourist dies at Crab Island after striking his head
DESTIN, Fl. (WALA) - A Texas man has died at Crab Island after hitting his head going down the slide of his rental pontoon boat. The 63-year-old Donald Perry went down the slide into three to four feet of water around 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday and did not resurface, according to the family. Members of the family jumped in to try and save him while the Coast Guard, firefighters from Okaloosa Island and Destin and EMS all responded to the scene.
East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire
EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
spacecityweather.com
One more period of heavy rain and possible street flooding for Houston late today and tonight, before clearing Saturday
Thanksgiving’s rains were very impressive. In fact, for Hobby Airport it was a new Thanksgiving record, with 1.53″ of rain, breaking last year’s 0.59″ (set on Nov 25 last year) for wettest Thanksgiving since records began in 1930. But it was areas just east of Hobby Airport that really took home the stuffing.
High water warning for drivers on Houston-area roads
Drivers, keep an eye on high-water locations on these Houston-area roads.
Spring, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KHOU
HPD gives details after officers shoot into Kingwood home with owner inside
HPD called around to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. They started shooting when they saw a man inside with a gun, police say.
kwhi.com
GAME PREVIEW: BRENHAM CUBS VS. PORT NECHES GROVES
The Brenham Cub Football Team is scheduled to face Port Neches Groves in a Region Semifinal game later this (Friday) evening. The game kicks off at NRG Stadium in Houston at 6pm. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 5:30pm on 1280AM, 101.7FM. and KWHI.com. This is...
KHOU
Magical Winter Lights in Baytown
Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
The Gault Site in Central Texas Reveals New Details About the Oldest North Americans
Heading west from Georgetown, away from the crowded Interstate 35 corridor, the countryside turns green with meadows and woodlands along State Highway 195. A water tower looms into view, announcing a town with unusually deep roots: “Florence: Est. 18,000 B.C.”. A few miles away, near Williamson County’s northern border,...
mocomotive.com
TxDOT proposes changes to Hwy. 105 road project in Montgomery
A new Texas Department of Transportation proposal for the Hwy. 105 road project from Mount Mariah Road to FM 149 suggests the addition of an access road, a turnaround and a shared-use pathway. (Screenshot courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Texas Department of Transportation Houston District proposed design modifications to…
cw39.com
Man found shot dead in north Houston apartment complex, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting leaves one man dead in north Harris County on Wednesday night. Harris County deputies said neighbors from an apartment complex located at 150 Dominion Park Drive heard gunshots and when deputies got there, they found a 42-year-old man in the breezeway of the complex with gunshot wounds.
2 dead, 2 injured after woman's ex-husband fires shots at home in Spring Branch on Thanksgiving: HPD
The woman's ex-husband broke into the home just after the family and friends had dinner, HPD said. Police later said one of the victims, a man, lives at the home. They are still searching for the shooter.
Disabled teen who went missing on Thanksgiving Day in NW Houston found safe, HPD says
Police say Jaquez Sanders went missing at around 1 p.m. on Thursday. He was located safely a few hours after, according to HPD.
