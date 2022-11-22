ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, IN

wrtv.com

Local consultant announces plan to run for Indianapolis mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — Gregory Meriweather, a local consultant, officially announced his campaign to run for mayor of Indianapolis in 2023. Meriweather, formerly a community initiatives strategist for IMPD under the Hogsett administration, is the third Democrat to enter their name into the race. He is the third black candidate to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indiana Chamber calls for action on health care costs, workforce needs

One of Indiana's biggest business groups is calling on lawmakers to help grow the Hoosier workforce and reduce burdens like high health care costs. Indiana Chamber calls for action on health care costs, …. One of Indiana's biggest business groups is calling on lawmakers to help grow the Hoosier workforce...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

New government rules allow students with debt to file for bankruptcy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Department of Justice recently released new guidelines to make it easier for some people with student loan debt to file for bankruptcy. The change in the rules applies to people with only federal student loans. Mark Zuckerberg, a bankruptcy attorney in Indianapolis, told News...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
mdmh-bloomington.com

Methodist Hospital program provides help and support to former patients with long recovery symptoms

Indianapolis, Indiana – Millions of people around the world who had been infected with COVID-19 and recovered started to report that they were still experiencing some of the well-known symptoms months after the infection. That’s how the term “Long Covid” was born. Long Covid is now defined as “experiencing symptoms for three months or more after infection.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
Fox 59

Holiday events across central Indiana 2022

Holiday events across central Indiana 2022
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Humane Society for Hamilton County Black Friday adoption event

This holiday season, the Humane Society for Hamilton County is in a state of crisis. They’re receiving an unprecedented number of animals, coming to the shelter in a variety of ways. This Black Friday, they’re hosting a special adoption event to try to find some of those animals their forever home. For more information about the Humane Society for Hamilton County, click here.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Circle of Lights 2022

Circle of Lights 2022
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Plan ahead: Pre-pandemic crowds expected at downtown's Circle of Lights

Upwards of 4,000 LED lights, more than 50 garland strands, and larger-than-life decorations are ready to greet thousands of visitors to downtown's Monument Circle. Plan ahead: Pre-pandemic crowds expected at downtown’s …. Upwards of 4,000 LED lights, more than 50 garland strands, and larger-than-life decorations are ready to greet...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Law & Crime

County Prosecutor in Charge of Delphi Murders Case Dismisses His Critics: ‘We Have a Very Solid Case’ Against Suspect Richard Allen

The prosecutor pressing forward with murder charges against Richard Matthew Allen, 50, in Indiana’s Delphi Murders issued a statement in defense of his mostly secret case on Wednesday. The statement, published by Indianapolis FOX affiliate WXIN, reads as follows:. The Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office appreciates the Judge hearing our...
DELPHI, IN

