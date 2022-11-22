Read full article on original website
Local lawyer talks complexities, unusual aspects of latest Delphi developments
INDIANAPOLIS — More questions than answers has always been a feature of the Delphi investigation, and this latest phase of the case is no different. It has nearly been a month since Richard Allen was first arrested in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017, but still, the […]
wrtv.com
Local consultant announces plan to run for Indianapolis mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — Gregory Meriweather, a local consultant, officially announced his campaign to run for mayor of Indianapolis in 2023. Meriweather, formerly a community initiatives strategist for IMPD under the Hogsett administration, is the third Democrat to enter their name into the race. He is the third black candidate to...
Fox 59
Indiana Chamber calls for action on health care costs, workforce needs
One of Indiana's biggest business groups is calling on lawmakers to help grow the Hoosier workforce and reduce burdens like high health care costs. Indiana Chamber calls for action on health care costs, …. One of Indiana's biggest business groups is calling on lawmakers to help grow the Hoosier workforce...
WISH-TV
New government rules allow students with debt to file for bankruptcy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Department of Justice recently released new guidelines to make it easier for some people with student loan debt to file for bankruptcy. The change in the rules applies to people with only federal student loans. Mark Zuckerberg, a bankruptcy attorney in Indianapolis, told News...
Lawrence renters forced to take buyout or face massive rent increase
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Residents at an apartment complex in Lawrence are frustrated after they say they were given four days to accept or reject a buyout deal. If they decide to stay, a letter says their rent would double. “I was like, 'Oh lord, please don’t let this happen...
Indy man ordered to pay $4K back to Riley Festival Assoc. for passing bad checks
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was ordered to pay more than $4,000 in restitution after passing fake checks made out to a festival association at several banks in Hancock County. Court records show Marlon Coley pleaded guilty to theft and forgery on November 10.. An investigation began in November of 2021 after a […]
wbaa.org
Indianapolis company forced to find a new place to send industrial sewage or face shutdown
A waste oil recycling company in Indianapolis will have to send its sewage somewhere else. After months of violations, Citizens Energy Group refuses to treat the company’s industrial waste. Metalworking Lubricants Co. allegedly sent excess chemicals from crude oil and toxic heavy metals to Citizens’ treatment plant —making the...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Methodist Hospital program provides help and support to former patients with long recovery symptoms
Indianapolis, Indiana – Millions of people around the world who had been infected with COVID-19 and recovered started to report that they were still experiencing some of the well-known symptoms months after the infection. That’s how the term “Long Covid” was born. Long Covid is now defined as “experiencing symptoms for three months or more after infection.”
cbs4indy.com
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
Indianapolis church providing hope and resources for refugee families
An Indianapolis northside church is doing what it can to help thousands of African refugees feel welcome in Indiana this Thanksgiving.
WTHR
Holiday events across central Indiana 2022
Police are investigating after a male was found shot to death early Saturday morning on Indy's southeast side. https://fox59.com/news/1-shot-killed-on-indys-southeast-side/. Edinburgh man arrested on murder charge after Thanksgiving …. A 20-year-old Edinburgh man is facing a murder charge after he shot and killed a person on Thanksgiving, the Bartholomew County Sheriff's...
Robotic vehicles: IU Health unveils plans for new parking and support facility
IU Health on Tuesday unveiled plans for a huge parking facility and loading dock that will use automated vehicles to load supplies into the new $1.6 billion downtown hospital.
Fox 59
Humane Society for Hamilton County Black Friday adoption event
This holiday season, the Humane Society for Hamilton County is in a state of crisis. They’re receiving an unprecedented number of animals, coming to the shelter in a variety of ways. This Black Friday, they’re hosting a special adoption event to try to find some of those animals their forever home. For more information about the Humane Society for Hamilton County, click here.
Fox 59
Prosecutor in Delphi murders case wants broad gag order to include family members
DELPHI, Ind. — Nicholas McLeland did his talking in court. After the hearing of murder suspect Richard Allen, charged in the Delphi killings of Abby Williams and Libby German, the Carroll County Prosecutor declined to speak to dozens of reporters on hand. And if McLeland gets his way, there will be a large group of […]
Fox 59
Plan ahead: Pre-pandemic crowds expected at downtown's Circle of Lights
Upwards of 4,000 LED lights, more than 50 garland strands, and larger-than-life decorations are ready to greet thousands of visitors to downtown's Monument Circle. Plan ahead: Pre-pandemic crowds expected at downtown’s …. Upwards of 4,000 LED lights, more than 50 garland strands, and larger-than-life decorations are ready to greet...
What to expect during Tuesday's court hearing about sealed documents in the Delphi murders; Allen asks to be released
DELPHI, Ind. — Tuesday morning, the public may learn new details about the deaths of two Delphi teenagers and why police believe Richard Allen is responsible for their murders. A court hearing will determine whether important documents in the case will remain sealed or will be released for public viewing.
County Prosecutor in Charge of Delphi Murders Case Dismisses His Critics: ‘We Have a Very Solid Case’ Against Suspect Richard Allen
The prosecutor pressing forward with murder charges against Richard Matthew Allen, 50, in Indiana’s Delphi Murders issued a statement in defense of his mostly secret case on Wednesday. The statement, published by Indianapolis FOX affiliate WXIN, reads as follows:. The Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office appreciates the Judge hearing our...
Want a pet? Make a donation, of any amount, at this Indiana shelter on Black Friday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County — desperate for space in the midst of what shelter staff is calling a capacity "crisis" — is hosting a Black Friday adoption event allowing people to donate as little as $1 to take home a pet.
