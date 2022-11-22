Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lightsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Jealousy Leads Texas Woman to Burn Boyfriend's Home DownAnthony J LynchSan Antonio, TX
Cuban Migrants Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Related
NBA
Two Pelicans questionable, one doubtful, four out for Monday game vs. Thunder
New Orleans’ official injury report expanded to a total of seven players Sunday afternoon, partly a result of ailments sustained during Friday’s defeat at Memphis. Naji Marshall (non-Covid illness) and Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) are listed as questionable, while Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) is doubtful. Starting guard CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is out for a second straight game. Remaining listed as out for New Orleans are Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL/injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs Spurs 11-26-22
The Lakers (6-11) face San Antonio (6-14) on Saturday evening for the second straight night, and third time in four games. The game tips at 5:00 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know in advance of the matchup:. LEBRON RETURNS. After missing five...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Jazz (11.28.2022)
The Bulls (8-11) visit Salt Lake City for the only time to take on the Utah Jazz (12-10) in the first of two this season. The Bulls and Jazz split last year’s series with each winning on its home floor. However, Utah owns a 7-3 edge over the last 10 meetings. This season’s series will conclude in Chicago on January 7th.
NBA
Magic Unable to Slow Down Sixers in Rematch Between Shorthanded Teams
Paolo Banchero recorded 18 points, Franz Wagner scored 17 and Moe Wagner – playing in his second game of the season – had 12, but the Orlando Magic struggled to contain the Philadelphia 76ers during their 133-103 loss in a matchup between two injury-riddled teams on Sunday at Amway Center.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Pistons
After running off four straight at home last week, the Wine & Gold stumbled to start their three-game mini-trip in Milwaukee on Friday night, but hope to get back in the win column when they travel to Motown on Sunday. The Cavs were cruising in the opening stanza on Friday...
NBA
Orlando Magic at Brooklyn Nets: Game Preview
One night after one of their most lopsided losses of the season, the Orlando Magic will head out on the road and attempt to wash away the bitter taste of a tough defeat. On Sunday, Orlando allowed the Philadelphia 76ers to shoot a scorching 64.9 percent from the floor – matching the highest shooting percentage ever allowed by the franchise – as it dropped a 133-103 decision.
NBA
Magic Play With Far More Spirit and Energy, But It Wasn’t Enough Against Kevin Durant & the Nets
Paolo Banchero and Bol Bol each scored 24 points and Franz Wagner posted 21 points, but the undermanned Magic, despite playing with far more spirit, energy, and effort than the prior night, could only do so much against Kevin Durant, who exploded for a season-best 45 points in Orlando’s 109-102 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night at Barclays Center.
NBA
NBABet's 2 Best Bets From Saturday's Games
Four Saturday games, two Saturday bets. Today’s NBA slate doesn’t quite compare to Friday’s in terms of volume, but our NBA analysts are still looking to bet two of today’s games: Mavericks vs. Raptors and Lakers vs. Spurs. The Mavericks and Raptors have both had two days off since they last played on Wednesday, while the Lakers and Spurs are playing the second set of a back-to-back after they met on Friday night.
NBA
Horry Scale: Andrew Nembhard beats buzzer, Lakers from deep
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
The Five: Everything to know for Week 7
Every Monday we will tell you what you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. After missing five games over two weeks with a strained left adductor, LeBron James returned to the court on Friday night and helped the Lakers secure their first road win of the season with a 105-94 victory in San Antonio.
NBA
Ben Simmons (knee) day-to-day after leaving game vs. Magic
Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons left Monday’s 109-102 win against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness and did not return. Simmons exited the game with 9:03 remaining in the second quarter and was replaced in the lineup by big man Nic Claxton. Simmons missed four games from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5 due to swelling in the left knee and had fluid drained from it.
NBA
Saturday's NBA Props: Bet These 2 Combo Guards
There are only four games on the schedule today, including one afternoon game and three night games. With the lack of games, we’ll be leaning heavily on the Action Labs Player Prop tool to find two props to target. Let’s find the best available player props and win money this weekend!
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 140, Hornets 105
For the second time in as many days, the Boston Celtics were missing one of their star wings. For the second time in as many days, it did not matter one bit. Without the services of Jaylen Brown, the Celtics still clobbered the visiting Hornets by a count of 140-105. The victory ups Boston’s record to 17-4 overall.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 105, Thunder 101
Pelicans (12-8), Thunder (8-13) New Orleans was playing Monday without several key contributors – including a pair of starters – but then again, the vast majority of NBA teams can say that on a regular basis early in the 2022-23 season. Clubs still must find a way to win games anyway. Behind a Pelicans starting lineup that featured the combination of second-year pros Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones and Trey Murphy for the first time, the hosts turned back pesky Oklahoma City in the final minute of a Western Conference matchup. “We’ve got a really deep team,” Murphy said of getting the victory. “A really deep team. A lot of guys that can play basketball at a really high level. It showed that we played together, played smart and got a good team win.”
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Nov. 28
The NBA starts off the week with 10 games on Monday. Not only are there many injuries that will impact the slate, but we also need to be on the lookout for potential rest days for players. The Hawks, 76ers, Timberwolves, Celtics, Magic, Nets, Cavaliers and Pacers will all be playing the second game of back-to-back sets. The Nets will be facing the struggling Magic, so they are one team that stands out for players to potentially rest. With that in mind, let’s dig into the matchups and highlight some players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Roundball Roundup: Pop's coaching tree with Michelle Beadle
He really should start charging for it. At least get a commission. Gregg Popovich nurtured plenty of head coaches in his day, and Michelle Beadle, starting as an intern in San Antonio, has been on the front lines for all of it. “They’ve had a lot of reason to celebrate,”...
NBA
Burks’ boost to second unit gives Pistons pups needed exposure to clutch minutes
For where the Pistons are today and where they want to get tomorrow, Alec Burks has emerged as a central figure. He wouldn’t be the first name to come to mind if you posed that question to … well, anyone. But because Burks has almost singlehandedly fixed what ailed the Pistons bench and because a functional second unit has allowed the Pistons to become consistently competitive, Burks – a professional scorer – has emerged as a key cog in Troy Weaver and Dwane Casey’s restoration process.
NBA
Recap: Porzingis drops career-high 41 points in Wizards' dominant 142-127 win over Wolves
The Wizards entered Capital One Arena Monday evening riding the wave of a three-game losing skid. Right as the game tipped off, it was clear they were ready to right the ship. Kristaps Porzingis got hot from deep and scored a career-high 41 points leading the Wizards to an authoritative 142-127 victory.
NBA
Antonio Daniels talks Pelicans' depth, Thunder game | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer are joined by Antonio Daniels of Bally Sports (5:30). They talk about the Spurs tribute to AD on Wednesday in San Antonio, Pelicans injuries and the importance of team depth, the Thunder and SGA’s hot start to the season, and how the West looks as things stand now.
NBA
Preview: Wizards face Wolves Monday in D.C. to close back-to-back
The Wizards have lost three straight games (two in Miami, one in Boston), but are now back home in Washington, D.C. hosting a talented Timberwolves team. Can they shift the momentum back in their direction? Here's everything you need to know as well as three things to watch for. WHERE:...
Comments / 0