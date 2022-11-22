ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

93-year-old woman is UA’s oldest living former quarterback

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s the oldest living person to play quarterback for the University of Alabama? It’s kind of a trick question. Marie “Tot” Fikes - now Carastro - is the answer. She was at Bama in the late 1940s. “I’m very athletic,” said Carastro....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fans begin to trickle into Tuscaloosa for Iron Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Iron Bowl is just three days away and area hotels are already seeing fans on both sides trickle for the big game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. At the Hampton Inn in Tuscaloosa, every single room is booked up this weekend and they’re not alone....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OBA

McMillan Pier and Boat Ramp Officially Opened at Fort Morgan

Fort Morgan, Ala. - (OBA) - The ribbon-cuttings to provide access to Alabama’s abundant natural resources continued last week as Governor Kay Ivey, Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship and other dignitaries officially opened the State Representative Steve McMillan Fort Morgan Fishing Pier and Boat Ramp on Mobile Bay. The facility...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Four shot at Dauphin Street club in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police and Mobile Fire Rescue responded early Saturday morning to the report of a shooting in the city’s entertainment district. The call for a shooting incident was logged on the Mobile County crime map at 2:17 Saturday morning in the 200 Block of Dauphin Street near Paparazzi nightclub. Officials on […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Scoreboard Playoffs Week 4: Semifinals

--- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: Gulf Shores Police say shooting call was a prank

UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): Gulf Shores Police said the shooting call that brought them and other agencies to The Lodge at Gulf State Park was a prank. Police said this was a “swatting” prank. “Swatting” is when someone reports a false emergency to get law enforcement, particularly SWAT teams, to respond. In a Facebook post, Gulf […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Texas tourist dies at Crab Island after striking his head

DESTIN, Fl. (WALA) - A Texas man has died at Crab Island after hitting his head going down the slide of his rental pontoon boat. The 63-year-old Donald Perry went down the slide into three to four feet of water around 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday and did not resurface, according to the family. Members of the family jumped in to try and save him while the Coast Guard, firefighters from Okaloosa Island and Destin and EMS all responded to the scene.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Bayfront Park Dr. project begins Monday in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Driving down to Bayfront Park in Daphne won’t be an option starting Monday. “That will be closed indefinitely,” said Mayor Robin LeJeune. A $3 million road resurfacing project on Bayfront Park Dr., which includes utility upgrades and new street parking, could take up to a year to complete. Pedestrian access will […]
DAPHNE, AL
AL.com

Eagles in Alabama: See photos of iconic rock band playing to packed arena

For Eagles aficionados in Alabama, it was reason to celebrate. The iconic band returned to Birmingham on Monday after a four-year absence, playing songs fans know and love. The 8:07 p.m. show at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC, which drew a packed house, was a stop on the Eagles’ “Hotel California” tour. What better album to showcase than the monster hit of 1976, which made the famous group even more renowned?
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

The Iron Bowl and its weather history

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The biggest football game in the state of Alabama goes way back. All the way back to 1893. The Iron Bowl has been played 86 times since then, and has featured some wild games between the Crimson Tide and Tigers. Alabama has 48 wins, Auburn has...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WKRG News 5

Texas man drowns at Crab Island in Destin: Sheriff’s Office

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A tourist from Texas drowned Wednesday at Crab Island. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office called it a “tragic accident” in a Facebook post on Thursday. The OCSO reports that the 63-year-old was with family on a rented pontoon boat. OCSO said at about 3:35 p.m. the man went head-first down a […]
DESTIN, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

A few showers, otherwise cloudy and warm

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. There are a few, light showers leftover for our Friday morning. If you are headed out shopping bring an umbrella just in case. After lunch the rain will be gone, but it will remain cloudy. Highs will be in the low 70s.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy