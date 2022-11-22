Read full article on original website
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern ShoreAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out HowZack LoveDaphne, AL
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them homeRoger MarshElberta, AL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
WALA-TV FOX10
National dancers stomp their feet for the 50th annual Poarch Creek Pow-Wow
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a drizzly day, but that did not stop folks from enjoying the 50th annual Poarch Creek Pow-Wow. The event drew in Native American tribes from across the U.S. to Atmore, Ala. It’s more than just a show; it’s a legacy. “We come...
Eagles in Birmingham: What was it like to see the classic rock band at Legacy Arena?
The Eagles have been around for (gulp!) half a century. The classic rock band was formed in 1971, released its debut album in 1972 and is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Fame, fans, hits, awards, respect...you name it, these guys have earned it. Now consider the BJCC’s arena in...
wvtm13.com
After beating the odds, Alabama 8-month-old arrives home just in time for Thanksgiving
Owen Erskine is smiling a lot today. The smells of Thanksgiving are adrift in the kitchen- his face lit up when his mama put the casserole dish on his high chair. Owen Erskine is home for the first time since he was born, thankful and happy. “I will be 30...
WSFA
93-year-old woman is UA’s oldest living former quarterback
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s the oldest living person to play quarterback for the University of Alabama? It’s kind of a trick question. Marie “Tot” Fikes - now Carastro - is the answer. She was at Bama in the late 1940s. “I’m very athletic,” said Carastro....
WALA-TV FOX10
Fans begin to trickle into Tuscaloosa for Iron Bowl
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Iron Bowl is just three days away and area hotels are already seeing fans on both sides trickle for the big game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. At the Hampton Inn in Tuscaloosa, every single room is booked up this weekend and they’re not alone....
90 days until Mardi Gras 2023: 9 things to know before Fat Tuesday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are officially 90 days until it’s most Mobilian’s favorite time of year, Mardi Gras. WKRG News 5 is giving you nine facts you should know ahead of the multi-week Mardi Gras celebration. Fat Tuesday Fat Tuesday or, “Mardi Gras,” is set to be on Feb. 21, 2023. Mardi Gras is […]
McMillan Pier and Boat Ramp Officially Opened at Fort Morgan
Fort Morgan, Ala. - (OBA) - The ribbon-cuttings to provide access to Alabama’s abundant natural resources continued last week as Governor Kay Ivey, Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship and other dignitaries officially opened the State Representative Steve McMillan Fort Morgan Fishing Pier and Boat Ramp on Mobile Bay. The facility...
Four shot at Dauphin Street club in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police and Mobile Fire Rescue responded early Saturday morning to the report of a shooting in the city’s entertainment district. The call for a shooting incident was logged on the Mobile County crime map at 2:17 Saturday morning in the 200 Block of Dauphin Street near Paparazzi nightclub. Officials on […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Scoreboard Playoffs Week 4: Semifinals
UPDATE: Gulf Shores Police say shooting call was a prank
UPDATE (4:40 p.m.): Gulf Shores Police said the shooting call that brought them and other agencies to The Lodge at Gulf State Park was a prank. Police said this was a “swatting” prank. “Swatting” is when someone reports a false emergency to get law enforcement, particularly SWAT teams, to respond. In a Facebook post, Gulf […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Texas tourist dies at Crab Island after striking his head
DESTIN, Fl. (WALA) - A Texas man has died at Crab Island after hitting his head going down the slide of his rental pontoon boat. The 63-year-old Donald Perry went down the slide into three to four feet of water around 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday and did not resurface, according to the family. Members of the family jumped in to try and save him while the Coast Guard, firefighters from Okaloosa Island and Destin and EMS all responded to the scene.
Watch Mobile’s Azalea Trail Maids at Chicago’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Mobile-based Azalea Trail maids were once again invited to March in Chicago’s 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade. Though the group has gained some controversy in the past, the Azalea Trial Maids are considered the official ambassadors for the city of Mobile. The controversy centers around their poufy dresses –...
Hanceville man hit by train, succumbs to injuries
GARDEN CITY, Ala. – A Hanceville man was hit by a train at approximately 11:45 a.m. on the Mulberry Fork Black Warrior River Bridge in Garden City. Tommy Amaro, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.
Bayfront Park Dr. project begins Monday in Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Driving down to Bayfront Park in Daphne won’t be an option starting Monday. “That will be closed indefinitely,” said Mayor Robin LeJeune. A $3 million road resurfacing project on Bayfront Park Dr., which includes utility upgrades and new street parking, could take up to a year to complete. Pedestrian access will […]
Eagles in Alabama: See photos of iconic rock band playing to packed arena
For Eagles aficionados in Alabama, it was reason to celebrate. The iconic band returned to Birmingham on Monday after a four-year absence, playing songs fans know and love. The 8:07 p.m. show at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC, which drew a packed house, was a stop on the Eagles’ “Hotel California” tour. What better album to showcase than the monster hit of 1976, which made the famous group even more renowned?
WALA-TV FOX10
The Iron Bowl and its weather history
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The biggest football game in the state of Alabama goes way back. All the way back to 1893. The Iron Bowl has been played 86 times since then, and has featured some wild games between the Crimson Tide and Tigers. Alabama has 48 wins, Auburn has...
Texas man drowns at Crab Island in Destin: Sheriff’s Office
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A tourist from Texas drowned Wednesday at Crab Island. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office called it a “tragic accident” in a Facebook post on Thursday. The OCSO reports that the 63-year-old was with family on a rented pontoon boat. OCSO said at about 3:35 p.m. the man went head-first down a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne High School and local churches pair up to hand out Thanksgiving meals
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne High School partnered with Three Circle Church and Bay Life Church to host a community Thanksgiving meal. The event took place at the high school and began at 11 a.m. and went until 2 p.m. The event also had live music and activities for kids.
WALA-TV FOX10
Many kicked off their Thanksgiving celebration at the 13th annual Turkey Trot for Hope
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Before folks were able to chow down on their thanksgiving meal, many headed to Downtown, Mobile for the 13th annual Turkey Trot for Hope. It’s a fundraiser to support Rapahope, a non-profit organization that offers free, year-round programming for families battling childhood cancer. “Over the...
WALA-TV FOX10
A few showers, otherwise cloudy and warm
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. There are a few, light showers leftover for our Friday morning. If you are headed out shopping bring an umbrella just in case. After lunch the rain will be gone, but it will remain cloudy. Highs will be in the low 70s.
