Florida State

Millions in Florida hit the road ahead of Thanksgiving

Florida Highway Patrol and the Department of Transportation said Florida roads are some of the busiest during Thanksgiving and Christmas. Troopers will be out in force to keep the roads safe! Let's look at some numbers from last Thanksgiving. In 2021, during the five-day Thanksgiving travel period from Wednesday to...
Will Christmas tree prices be going up in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas tree shops are already busy. But as you go to grab your fir this year, you might notice the pickings are a bit slim and the price tags are a bit hefty. Jose Rivas, the owner of Josario’s Christmas Trees in Orlando, explained that, just like...
Very merry holiday events happening around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are upon us and things are looking merry and bright around Central Florida! From life-size gingerbread houses to dazzling nights and millions of twinkling lights, there are plenty of family-friendly events that are sure to fill you with yuletide cheer!. Drive-thru holiday lights show at...
These Central Florida restaurants are open on Thanksgiving: See menus

ORLANDO, Fla. - If a formal Thanksgiving at home isn’t your thing, the following restaurants will be open at most locations on Thanksgiving, according to multiple reports, but hours may vary. Starbucks. Buffalo Wild Wings. Burger King. Domino’s Pizza. Dunkin’. Fleming’s Steakhouse - opening early (11 a.m. -...
Idaho man wins $50,000 after buying 'first and only' lotto ticket

BAYVIEW, Idaho - A man who says he’s never played the lottery in Idaho won $50,000 on a scratch-off ticket he bought on a whim. Idaho Lottery says Anthony moved to Idaho about four years ago to be with family. Although he’s played scratch-off games in the past, he says he’d never played in Idaho before — until he decided to buy a ticket with leftover change at a store a few blocks from his house.
IDAHO STATE
SpaceX to launch resupply mission to International Space Station on Saturday

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - After weather scrubbed the launch this week, SpaceX will try again on Saturday to send a resupply mission to the International Space Station from Florida. The space agency's Falcon 9 rocket launch of Dragon's 26th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-26) mission is set to lift off...
