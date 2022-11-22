Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Friends of local beloved Florida artist look for answers into friends death
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A homicide investigation continues in Orange County after a man was found dead on the side of a road. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive, just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary school. Troopers say the...
fox35orlando.com
Florida families unable to celebrate Thanksgiving at home
Some Florida families are still picking up the piece left behind from Hurricane Ian. They can't celebrate Thanksgiving in their homes.
fox35orlando.com
ICE! at Gaylord Palms: Ice carvers reveal special holiday surprise on FOX 35
ICE! at Gaylord Palms is underway in Central Florida and the artisans who hand carve this spectacular event created a special, chilly surprise for FOX 35. Watch the reveal!
fox35orlando.com
Millions in Florida hit the road ahead of Thanksgiving
Florida Highway Patrol and the Department of Transportation said Florida roads are some of the busiest during Thanksgiving and Christmas. Troopers will be out in force to keep the roads safe! Let's look at some numbers from last Thanksgiving. In 2021, during the five-day Thanksgiving travel period from Wednesday to...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: A few showers possible on Thanksgiving in Central Florida ahead of next cool front
ORLANDO, Fla. - Happy Thanksgiving!. While you're getting ready to feast with family and friends, you may be trying to decide whether to eat indoors or outdoors. Central Florida will be warm and mostly dry, but there is a chance for some downpours on this Turkey Day. And be sure to have a sweater ready because another cool front is on the way!
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Highs in the 80s for Black Friday shopping in Central Florida ahead of next cold front
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 85 degrees. Happy Black Friday! We start the day with patchy dense fog. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in Orange, Seminole, Lake, Volusia, Marion and Flagler Counties until 9 a.m. Slow down and use your low beam headlights. This afternoon highs will reach the...
fox35orlando.com
Will Christmas tree prices be going up in Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas tree shops are already busy. But as you go to grab your fir this year, you might notice the pickings are a bit slim and the price tags are a bit hefty. Jose Rivas, the owner of Josario’s Christmas Trees in Orlando, explained that, just like...
fox35orlando.com
Very merry holiday events happening around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are upon us and things are looking merry and bright around Central Florida! From life-size gingerbread houses to dazzling nights and millions of twinkling lights, there are plenty of family-friendly events that are sure to fill you with yuletide cheer!. Drive-thru holiday lights show at...
fox35orlando.com
These Central Florida restaurants are open on Thanksgiving: See menus
ORLANDO, Fla. - If a formal Thanksgiving at home isn’t your thing, the following restaurants will be open at most locations on Thanksgiving, according to multiple reports, but hours may vary. Starbucks. Buffalo Wild Wings. Burger King. Domino’s Pizza. Dunkin’. Fleming’s Steakhouse - opening early (11 a.m. -...
fox35orlando.com
Idaho man wins $50,000 after buying 'first and only' lotto ticket
BAYVIEW, Idaho - A man who says he’s never played the lottery in Idaho won $50,000 on a scratch-off ticket he bought on a whim. Idaho Lottery says Anthony moved to Idaho about four years ago to be with family. Although he’s played scratch-off games in the past, he says he’d never played in Idaho before — until he decided to buy a ticket with leftover change at a store a few blocks from his house.
fox35orlando.com
Small Business Saturday: Florida residents encouraged to shop 'small' this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Local stores and boutiques in Central Florida are getting ready for Small Business Saturday. Identical twins Megan Gingerich and Cedar Jayson co-own the Paper Goat Post in Baldwin Park and are ready to offer Small Business Saturday deals. "There are faces and real people living and breathing...
fox35orlando.com
Here's when you can watch the next rocket launch from Florida's Space Coast
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - After weather scrubbed the launch this week, SpaceX will try again this Saturday to send a resupply mission to the International Space Station from Florida. The space agency's Falcon 9 rocket launch of Dragon's 26th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-26) mission is set to lift off...
fox35orlando.com
SpaceX to launch resupply mission to International Space Station on Saturday
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. - After weather scrubbed the launch this week, SpaceX will try again on Saturday to send a resupply mission to the International Space Station from Florida. The space agency's Falcon 9 rocket launch of Dragon's 26th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-26) mission is set to lift off...
Comments / 0