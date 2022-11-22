Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
What's Open, Closed for Thanksgiving Day 2022 in San Diego County
Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Thursday in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region for this holiday:. Closed. All administrative offices in both the city and...
NBC San Diego
From December Nights to the Parade of Lights, These Quintessential San Diego Events Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit
San Diego doesn't usually get a White Christmas or a cozy Hanukkah like our friends in the northeast, but that doesn't mean the holidays any less merry on this side of the country. From holiday light shows to winter wonderlands, San Diego has a plethora of wintry events to get us in the spirit. Use this holiday events guide to find a celebration to fill you with cheer:
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Thanksgiving weekend Nov. 24-27
The holiday season arrived faster than expected this year and there will be plenty of family-friendly events happening around San Diego County this Thanksgiving weekend.
San Diego Hot Dog Turf War Results In One Stabbed, 15 Injured
A 21-year-old hot dog vendor has been arrested for the stabbing of a person after an alleged turf war between out-of-town vendors came to a head outside of Petco Park Saturday night. San Diego police responded to 10th and K street in Downtown San Diego around 10:30pm Saturday following reports...
San Diego man alleges American Airlines barred him over seat issue
"Surprised at having a stranger make physical contact with him, plaintiff moved the flight attendant's arm away and told her that he would adjust his seat himself, which he immediately did."
Violence among homeless on the rise in Ocean Beach
Surveillance video from outside Hodad’s Hamburger shop in the heart of Ocean Beach on Newport Avenue captured a violent moment from Saturday night.
eastcountymagazine.org
OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE RE-OPENS EL CAJON LOCATION
November 22, 2022 (El Cajon) – Outback Steakhouse® announced the re-opening of its El Cajon, CA restaurant after a complete remodel. The restaurant has been closed since May of this year. The El Cajon location was the first Outback Steakhouse to open in Southern CA in 1994. The newly renovated Outback – located at 722 Jamacha Road– re-opened to guests on November 9.
San Diego weekly Reader
Who built this award-winning Del Mar seaside mansion?
Del Mar — it’s where the turf meets the surf, where horses are somewhat regularly sacrificed as a consequence of people being entertained by watching them run in circles on said turf, and where, ever since Hollywood was a thing, stars and celebrities have day-tripped from LA to enjoy sunny beach days, lavish resorts, and haute cuisine in some of the county’s most well-regarded restaurants.
pacificsandiego.com
La Jolla’s Pacific Catch serving deep-water farmed fish
Fresh Catch, a San Francisco-based seafood restaurant chain with one location at Westfield UTC mall, is among the first in the country to serve the new sustainably raised Forever Oceans kampachi fish. Fresh Catch, a San Francisco-based seafood restaurant chain with one location at Westfield UTC mall, is among the...
rockninefourthree.com
A Hot Dog Vendor Was Stabbed in a Turf-War with Another Hot Dog Vendor
A hot dog vendor was stabbed in a San Diego turf-war with another hot dog vendor on Saturday night. A 21-year-old was arrested, while the victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Two hot dog vendors had 100% BEEF over the weekend . . . and I’m NOT talking about what...
pacificsandiego.com
Wonderfront festival’s 2022 edition a crowd-pleaser, but crowd’s size down by nearly half from 2019 debut
Headliners included Gwen Stefani, Kings of Leon and Zac Brown Band, but bayside festival lost momentum after two-year pandemic delay. If the San Diego Tourism Board needs an enticing new off-season marketing campaign, video footage of the closing day of the 2022 Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival — where the early Sunday afternoon temperature hit 75 degrees under clear blue skies — could be just the ticket.
$2M lotto Scratchers ticket purchased in East County
There's a new millionaire in town. A woman who purchased a Scratcher in El Cajon won big this week, according to press release from the California Lottery.
Advisory Issued for Water Outlets in Del Mar, OB and Torrey Pines Beach
An advisory for water outlets at Torrey Pines State Beach, Del Mar and Ocean Beach was issued Wednesday by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality. Bacteria levels exceeding state health standards were found in the outlets of the San Diego River in Ocean Beach, Los Penasquitos Lagoon at Torrey Pines State Beach and the San Dieguito River in Del Mar, the department reported.
Coast News
Del Mar hot spot of juvenile white sharks draws experts’ attention
DEL MAR — Early Friday morning, student researchers Patrick Rex and Lauren Faulkner donned Neoprene wetsuits and 30-pound scuba tanks, preparing to depart from Del Mar Lifeguard headquarters into the ocean water to gather data on their research subjects — sharks. Rex and Faulkner, part of a team...
News 8 KFMB
South Bay mother asking for the 'Gift of Life' this holiday season
SAN DIEGO — Television news provides more than just today's headlines, sometimes our strongest contribution is connecting people. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Skyline where a mother is asking for help. 46-year-old Michelle Leyva needs a kidney transplant. "I was diagnosed with Lupus is 2001," said Michelle. "I didn't realize how sick I was."
You need to earn this much to buy a home in San Diego
It will surprise no one that it can cost an arm and a leg to purchase a home in a pricey town like San Diego or Los Angeles. But what may shock you is how much you need to earn annually to make home buying work. An analysis from the real estate site Redfin finds […]
No Room to Rest — Series Part 2: San Diego homeless shelters provide beds but also pose challenges
This La Jolla Light series looks at local homelessness, explores the complicated factors that contribute to it and highlights the various viewpoints about potential solutions.
San Diego Channel
San Diego homebuyers need $212,577 annually to afford a home, study says
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Homebuyers across the country need to earn substantially more money than they did a year ago to buy a home. The increases are especially big in California, which includes America's Finest City. Buyers currently have to be able to afford a $5,314 mortgage payment to...
Did You Feel It? 6.2-Magnitude Baja Earthquake Hits Close to San Diego
A preliminary magnitude-6.2 earthquake shook Baja California and parts of San Diego Tuesday. The earthquake was reported just before 8:40 a.m. off the coast near Vicente Guerrero, south of Ensenada and 135 miles southeast of San Diego, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. No tsunami warning was issued for San...
NBC San Diego
1 Dead, 2 Revived After Fentanyl Overdoses in Mission Beach
One person died and two people were revived from fentanyl overdoses at a home in Mission Beach, police said Tuesday. Three people overdose from fentanyl at the home near Belmont Park and along the boardwalk, San Diego police said. Officers arrived just after 2:30 a.m. and gave each of the individuals Narcan, according to San Diego police.
