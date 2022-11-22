ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

16-year-old girl injured in Southwest Philadelphia shooting, police say

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 16-year-old girl was injured after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials said the shooting happened on the 6700 block of Linmore Avenue Friday night, just before 8 p.m. Responding officers found the 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the back. MORE HEADLINES:. They rushed her...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Parking Authority Worker Shot: Reports

A Philadelphia Parking Authority employee was shot while working on Friday, Nov. 25, multiple news outlets are reporting. The 37-year-old worker was shot multiple times on the 4600 block of Frankford Avenue in the afternoon hours, CBS Philadelphia reports. They were reportedly in critical condition. Philadelphia police did not immediately...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Burglary suspect takes stove, refrigerator and Ring doorbell cam in Philadelphia break-in

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A burglar who broke into a home on Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia on November 5th is being sought by police. The man noticed the Ring doorbell camera on the front door before pulling it from the door. Fortunately, his act was already captured by the camera and saved on Ring servers. Police released the video today and reported that the man also made off with a stove and a refrigerator. If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact: Central Detective Division: 215-686-3093/3094 Det. Campbell DC 22-22-065556 The post Burglary suspect takes stove, refrigerator and Ring doorbell cam in Philadelphia break-in appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Accused Serial Car Burglar Arrested By South Jersey Police

A 35-year-old man from Camden has been arrested in connection with multiple break-ins of vehicles, authorities said. On Tuesday, Nov. 22 at approximately 10:30 p.m., Gloucester Township police were dispatched to Bluestone Circle for a vehicle burglary, police said. Police received several additional calls for a report of a man...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

Police: Man found shot to death at Delaware home on Thanksgiving Day

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating the murder of a man early on the morning of Thanksgiving, police say. According to authorities, around 3:42 a.m., police received a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive and responding officers found 29-year-old Walter Pereira lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
DOVER, DE
WGMD Radio

Several Arrests Made at Dover Residence

Dover Police have arrested three teenagers–all of Dover including 19-year-old Unique Trader, 18-year-old Demetric Isabell, and a 17-year-old boy. They were taken into custody on drug and weapons charges. Police also arrested seven others but determined they were not involved and were released without charges. The arrests occurred yesterday afternoon on North Governors Avenue.
CBS News

Car crashes outside corner store after police chase

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person was hospitalized after a police chase that ended in a crash in East Frankford. Wednesday night, Chopper 3 was above the scene at Torresdale Avenue and Orthodox Street. The car crashed just outside a corner store. Police say officers were in pursuit of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

House Fire Displaces Philly Cop Shot On-Duty

A Philadelphia police officer who was wounded in the line of duty is now picking up the pieces after a house fire, according to those close to him. Officer Patrick Saba was part of a team executing a warrant at a house on North 10th and Brown Streets around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

