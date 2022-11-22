Read full article on original website
Related
fox29.com
Family finds homeless man who found and returned woman's car keys in Philadelphia
When she got back to her car, she found a pleasant surprise. A note informed her that a man, who said he was homeless and uses a wheelchair, found her keys and hid them in the car's wheel well for her.
fox29.com
Suspect sought for allegedly striking Philadelphia gas station employee in face with thrown rock
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of striking a Philadelphia gas station employee in the face with a rock thrown during an altercation involving several people. The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video of the male, seen wearing a light-colored hoodie, dark pants and gray shoes. Investigators...
fox29.com
Police: 3 sought in attempted abduction in East Frankford
The Philadelphia Police Department shared chilling video of an attempted abduction on Thanksgiving Eve. Three suspects, estimated to be in their late teens, are seen exiting a car and returning moments later with a person who is struggling to escape.
Philadelphia Parking Authority officer shot while on duty
Police are investigating after a Philadelphia Parking Authority officer was shot while on duty in the city's Frankford neighborhood.
fox29.com
Officials: South Philadelphia barricade situation ends with 1 man in custody
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A man is in Philadelphia police custody after he reportedly barricaded himself inside a residence, during a domestic dispute. Officials say the incident happened Friday, about 3:15 in the afternoon, on the 2000 block of South 23rd Street. Police were called to a residence on the report...
fox29.com
16-year-old girl injured in Southwest Philadelphia shooting, police say
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 16-year-old girl was injured after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials said the shooting happened on the 6700 block of Linmore Avenue Friday night, just before 8 p.m. Responding officers found the 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the back. MORE HEADLINES:. They rushed her...
fox29.com
Police: Man charged with fatally shooting roommate in Dover residence where drugs, guns seized
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating the murder of a man early on the morning of Thanksgiving, police say. According to authorities, around 3:42 a.m., police received a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive and responding officers found 29-year-old Walter Pereira lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
Philadelphia Parking Authority Worker Shot: Reports
A Philadelphia Parking Authority employee was shot while working on Friday, Nov. 25, multiple news outlets are reporting. The 37-year-old worker was shot multiple times on the 4600 block of Frankford Avenue in the afternoon hours, CBS Philadelphia reports. They were reportedly in critical condition. Philadelphia police did not immediately...
fox29.com
Officials: Man, 47, hospitalized after he was injured in Levittown shooting
LEVITTOWN, Pa. - Bristol Township Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 47-year-old man. Officials say the shooting happened Friday night, just before 9:30, on the 2400 block of Airacobra Street, in Levittown. Police responded to the call and arrived to find a 47-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Burglary suspect takes stove, refrigerator and Ring doorbell cam in Philadelphia break-in
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A burglar who broke into a home on Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia on November 5th is being sought by police. The man noticed the Ring doorbell camera on the front door before pulling it from the door. Fortunately, his act was already captured by the camera and saved on Ring servers. Police released the video today and reported that the man also made off with a stove and a refrigerator. If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact: Central Detective Division: 215-686-3093/3094 Det. Campbell DC 22-22-065556 The post Burglary suspect takes stove, refrigerator and Ring doorbell cam in Philadelphia break-in appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man charged in string of home invasion robberies near Pa. university
A Philadelphia man has been charged 15 counts of robbery for his involvement in a series of home-invasion robberies near Temple University, according to a story from the Philadelphia Inquirer. Nasir Johnson, 25, was arrested on the 4900 block of Royal Street at 7:40 p.m. on Monday after officers spotted...
Accused Serial Car Burglar Arrested By South Jersey Police
A 35-year-old man from Camden has been arrested in connection with multiple break-ins of vehicles, authorities said. On Tuesday, Nov. 22 at approximately 10:30 p.m., Gloucester Township police were dispatched to Bluestone Circle for a vehicle burglary, police said. Police received several additional calls for a report of a man...
Thanksgiving ends in murder charge for woman in Camden, NJ
CAMDEN — A city woman has been charged with murdering a man on Thanksgiving. Police say Laquanda Jones, 27, fatally stabbed the victim, who police found unconscious and not breathing when after they were called 3:05 p.m. to the 1300 block of Princess Avenue. Bernie Marshall, 55, was pronounced...
Camden woman and accomplice charged with alleged shoplifting from TJ Maxx in West Windsor
A Camden woman was charged with shoplifting and her accomplice, also a Camden resident, was charged with conspiracy to commit shoplifting at the TJ Maxx store on Nassau Park Boulevard, according to the West Windsor Police Department. The accomplice went into the TJ Maxx store and allegedly picked out several...
fox29.com
Police: Man found shot to death at Delaware home on Thanksgiving Day
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating the murder of a man early on the morning of Thanksgiving, police say. According to authorities, around 3:42 a.m., police received a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive and responding officers found 29-year-old Walter Pereira lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
fox29.com
'I could've lost my son': Mother of teen shot near Overbrook High School calls for end to violence
PHILADELPHIA - The mother of a high schooler who was shot along with three other teenagers is speaking out and calling for an end to the violence plaguing the city of Philadelphia. Erica Wilson, the mother of 16-year-old Amir Wearing, spoke exclusively with FOX 29's Monica Evans just days after...
WGMD Radio
Several Arrests Made at Dover Residence
Dover Police have arrested three teenagers–all of Dover including 19-year-old Unique Trader, 18-year-old Demetric Isabell, and a 17-year-old boy. They were taken into custody on drug and weapons charges. Police also arrested seven others but determined they were not involved and were released without charges. The arrests occurred yesterday afternoon on North Governors Avenue.
CBS News
Car crashes outside corner store after police chase
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person was hospitalized after a police chase that ended in a crash in East Frankford. Wednesday night, Chopper 3 was above the scene at Torresdale Avenue and Orthodox Street. The car crashed just outside a corner store. Police say officers were in pursuit of the...
fox29.com
Police: Suspect sought after man is assaulted, knocked off bike in attempted robbery in Old City
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's health to identify a suspect accused of assaulting a man in an attempted robbery, according to police. Authorities say the attempted robbery happened on November 8 at 10:52 p.m. on the 200 block of Market Street in...
House Fire Displaces Philly Cop Shot On-Duty
A Philadelphia police officer who was wounded in the line of duty is now picking up the pieces after a house fire, according to those close to him. Officer Patrick Saba was part of a team executing a warrant at a house on North 10th and Brown Streets around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.
Comments / 0